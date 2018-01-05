TODAY'S PAPER
Bieber museum exhibit to open in Ontario hometown

Mementos from Bieber’s formative years as an aspiring singer will go on display at the Stratford Perth Museum in Stratford, Ontario.

In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, Justin Bieber performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

By The Associated Press
STRATFORD, Ontario — Mementos from Justin Bieber's formative years as an aspiring singer will go on display next month at a museum in his Canadian hometown of Stratford, Ontario.

"Steps to Stardom" opens at the Stratford Perth Museum on Feb. 18. The title is a reference to the young singer's busking shows on the steps outside the local Avon Theatre.

The exhibit was put together by the museum's curators in cooperation with Bieber's grandparents, Diane and Bruce Dale, who gave them access to an extensive trove of items from the 23-year-old's childhood and career.

Among the pieces set for display are Bieber's Grammy Award, microphones, a hockey bag and personal letters including one from Michelle Obama.

Seeing Bieber's childhood stomping grounds has been a highlight for many visitors to the small city for years.

