Keeping tabs on credit-card rewards

Planning on enjoying the benefits of the new

Planning on enjoying the benefits of the new travel credit card you applied for just for its rewards points? In your dreams. Photo Credit: Sipa USA / TNS / Alex Milan Tracy

By The Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Credit-card companies keep upping their travel-reward offerings to lure new customers, but there’s more to that story. MagnifyMoney.com, a web site that gives advice on personal financial services, has a new study that shows the average number of points given in introductory offers is slightly higher than 40,000 in 2018 — more than double what was given 10 years ago. While the reward bonuses are on the rise, so are the annual fees charged for many cards. In 2008, the average fee was $74. Now it’s $120. Hotel-branded cards tend to offer more points than airline-branded, but the redemption value per point tends to be lower. In 2018, the average introductory bonus for hotel cards is 60,000, while airline cards’ offers average slightly more than 37,000. You can find more details from the study online at nwsdy.li/ravelsurvey.

