Walking along with my guide, Gundela, through what was undoubtedly one of the most spectacular wine trails I have ever experienced, I had to wonder how, nearly a thousand years ago, the Lavaux terraced vineyards were planted on these dizzyingly steep slopes along Switzerland’s Lake Geneva.

“We are pretty certain the Romans planted the first grapes in this area, but our documentation only goes back to the 12th century, when monks settled here and began to cultivate the vineyards,” Gundela explained as we trekked along the three-mile walking path through this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

And it was no easy task for those enterprising monks. Because of the steep slopes, fortifying walls had to be laboriously constructed of stone, and they are still in existence — and doing their job — to this day.

This was the first of many magical moments experienced during a week’s visit to the Lake Geneva region of Switzerland.

JAW-DROPPING VISTA

Within 30 minutes after my plane landed in Zurich, I was comfortably seated on an express train headed to the town of Vevey, a trip of just under two hours. Arriving at Lake Geneva, I marveled at the vista that spread out in front of me. The azure water of the crescent-shaped lake, surrounded by cragged Alpine peaks, sparkled in the afternoon sun. The train rolled past colorful villages, medieval towers, grand chalets and wooden farmhouses. Miles of terraced vineyards cascaded down steep slopes to the lake’s shore.

I got to Vevey, located directly on Lake Geneva’s shores, just in time for dinner in one of the many open-air restaurants lining the town’s promenade. The next morning, a visit to Chaplin’s World, one of the town’s most famous attractions, was on the itinerary. Located high in the hills above Vevey, the museum is housed in the mansion Charlie Chaplin inhabited with his large family for 25 years. Wax figures created by the Grevin wax museum in Paris bring Chaplin, his family and friends (such as Sophia Loren and Albert Einstein) almost to life. Interactive displays document his many contributions to the arts.

That afternoon, I stepped aboard a passenger ferry for a scenic cruise past famous towns such as Montreux, home of the renowned international jazz festival. My destination was the castle of Chillon, a formidable edifice built in the 12th century on a rocky island in the lake. It is the most visited historic monument in Switzerland. A detailed brochure (as well as an audio guide) is available to lead visitors through the castle’s many chambers.

ALPINE GETAWAY

I planned to spend the next two days in the mountains of the Pays-d’Enhaut region, just an hour away by train. Half the fun was getting there. Holders of a Swiss rail pass also have access to “Golden Pass” narrow-gauge scenic trains that run from Montreux into this region, many offering large panoramic windows to enjoy the scenery.

The train stopped right in front of my hotel in Rougemont, an unspoiled village famous for its centuries-old chalets. The highlights of this Alpine adventure included a visit to the charming village of Château-d’Oex, where I took a decoupage class with a local artist. Since cheese is a Swiss institution, tours of artisanal cheese farms are quite popular. One can opt for a unique tour that brings visitors up to the top of a mountain, where a young couple and their children carry on a centuries-old family tradition of making the prized L’Etivaz cheese of this region. Their contented cows feast on fresh grass throughout the summer season, giving their milk (and resulting cheese) a distinctive flavor.

The next day included another trek to the top of a mountain for a tour of the Jardin des Monts gardens that produce organic herbs for the company’s line of beauty products. While strolling through the flowering terraced beds, I was thrilled to come across an edelweiss flower nestled near a rock at the edge of a cliff. This Alpine flower is the national flower of Switzerland and only grows in the highest altitudes of the Alps.

12 HOURS IN THE CITY

It was time to leave this bucolic countryside and head off to the cosmopolitan city of Lausanne. I made haste to discover as much of this historic city as possible in a 12-hour window of time.

The 12th century Notre Dame Cathedral in Lausanne is a must-see, as it is one of Europe’s finest Gothic buildings. The painted sculptures in the southern portal, created in the 13th century, are a magnificent example of medieval art.

Lausanne’s town center is a combination of the ancient and the trendy. Bohemian cafes and original boutiques can be found in the Quartier du Rotillon, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. The 19th century Palais de Rumine, which houses a host of art and science displays, is an architectural wonder in its own right. Lausanne’s Olympic Museum and Park is also one of the city’s main attractions, featuring three levels of interactive displays and an impressive lakeside park.

A paradise for window shopping, the Rue de Bourg is lined with luxury brand stores and a variety of boutiques. The Flon district, which formerly housed industrial warehouses, has become Lausanne’s trendy new hot spot and boasts restaurants, bars, clubs, exhibition spaces and even a sandy beach during the summer months.

As the sun set over Lake Geneva, I took the opportunity to ride Lausanne’s fully automated metro rail system for quick and comfortable transport from the city center to the end station on the lake at Ouchy. As I strolled down the promenade, past children playing in the fountain pools, families feeding the ever-attentive swans and diners enjoying a late dinner and drinks, I said my goodbyes to Lake Geneva, with the promise I would return soon to this Swiss paradise.