Lego is having a sleepover at its newly-opened Lego House in Denmark.

The Danish toy company has teamed up with Airbnb to allow one family to stay the night at its new attraction — a 129,167-square-foot building filled with 25 million colorful plastic bricks.

There’s a parents’ bedroom that features a Lego cat, slippers, a coffee pot and even a newspaper made from the bricks. In the children’s bedroom, there’s a Lego teddy bear, lamp and story book.

Those who want to join Lego’s private sleepover must enter a competition and describe what they would build if they had an infinite supply of Lego bricks. The contest ends Nov. 16.

Designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, Lego House opened in late September after four years of building work. The attraction is located in central Billund, a small town in Danish Jutland where the toy company is headquartered.

INFO airbnb.com/night-at/lego-house