Legoland, Rocking Horse Ranch more: 5 family-friendly resorts in NYS to visit this winter 

For families looking for a winter vacation not too far from home, New York State offers tons of seasonal, kid-friendly activities like skiing, indoor water parks and more. Bundle up and spend the weekend creating Lego masterpieces at Legoland or snow tube at Windham Mountain, there is something for everyone to enjoy. COVID restrictions vary per venue; be sure to check what’s presently in effect before visiting.

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort

Attendees can ride horses and ponies all year-round at this resort. Riding opportunities are available for all levels of experience, and there’s more than 500 acres of trails. Riders will receive instruction on how to steer and stop, and wranglers are placed along rides in case help is needed. Guests can also try the Winter Fun Park, which features snow tubing, ice skating and skiing. Equipment rental is included for an overnight stay, ski instruction is available and while there aren’t snowboards available to rent, guests may bring their own to use. The Big Splash Indoor Water Park is kept at 85 degrees and includes the "Water Walk Challenge" and the "Gold Rush Flume" rides.

For those looking to relax, Eldorado Hot Springs has an indoor and outdoor hot tub. There’s also a fire pit outdoors right by the water and live entertainment is held in the Silverado Saloon. Guests can also use the all-inclusive option for dining purposes, which includes all three main meals and dessert. Rates start at $559 (all-inclusive for a family of four).

INFO: 600 Rt. 44/ 55, Highland; 855-302-2358, rockinghorseranch.com

Legoland NY

Legoland will begin its "Sleepover Series" starting Dec. 3 (Fridays and Saturdays nights through March 27; excluding Dec 24-26), which offers four different packages that include customizable itineraries that feature Lego-themed room, free breakfast and dinner each day, meet-and-greets with Lego characters, dance parties, story time, arts and crafts, games to play and Lego building adventures.

The Sleepover Series will also include exclusive park access. Outdoor rides wrap for the year by Nov. 28. but sleepover guests can exclusively partake in the "Lego Factory Adventure Ride," the "Brick Party" and the "Duplo Express." December will feature a "Holly Jolly Nights" theme, which means "Lego Santa" will be greeting guests around the park.

The "Big Shop" will also be open, which carries several (and some exclusive) Lego toys as well as souvenirs and clothing and guests can select from a number of restaurants and snack shops to dine. Rooms in December start at $275, $245 Jan. through March; the theme will change monthly (Jan.: "Pirate Nights," Feb.: "Ninja Nights," March: "Kingdom Nights").

INFO: One Legoland Blvd., Goshen; 845-410-0290, legoland.com

Windham Mountain

Windham has 54 snow trails for avid or beginner skiers and snowboarders. Families can join the "Windham Mountain Kids" ski and ride school, that provides lessons for kids starting at age three. Each trail is groomed and will be kept at limited capacity on peak days.

The "Windham Mountain Adventure Park" has six lanes of snow tubing, kid-size snowmobiles and a lodge where guests can buy pizza and hot cocoa. Other restaurants at Windham include Tavern 23, Seasons and Mountain Express. The new Coffee Corner has window access from the back patio. Rates to stay on the mountain start at $158

INFO: 19 Resort Dr., Windham; 1-800-754-9463, windhammountain.com

Hunter Mountain

Hunter Mountain has 67 trails and offers lessons for guests as young as three, and snowboarding lessons are also an option.

A tubing hill is another way families can enjoy the snow. Take a break from the cold at the Kaatskill Mountain Club at Hunter Mountain, where guests can dine at Van Winkle’s restaurant and bar. The spot offers a nightlife scene with occasional DJs and live bands. The Kaatskill Mountain Club also features an outdoor hot tub. Rates start at $339.

INFO: 64 Klein Ave., Hunter; 800-486-8376, huntermtn.com

Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark

The park offers several indoor water attractions, with options for swimmers of all levels. There’s a creek ideal for floating, a lagoon with water that tumbles down onto waders and the "Avalanche" raft ride provides a white-water experience with a 41-foot drop included. Guests 18 and older can soak in a warm water spa. Kids can navigate the "Tall Timbers Treehouse" and the "Tip-A-Kanu-Beach," that holds swings, fountains and small waterslides. For a holiday bonus, the facility is celebrating the winter holidays (Nov. 26-Dec. 30) by decking itself out in festive trees, lights and other decor for its annual "Holiday in the Lodge" event. The festive event features dance parties, games, hot cocoa and occasional visits from Santa. As for dining, there’s Johnny Rockets and a separate Johnny Rockets Sports Lounge, as well as an eatery in the waterpark and a coffee cafe.

INFO: 89 Six Flags Dr., Queensbury; 518-824-6000, sixflagsgreatescapelodge.com