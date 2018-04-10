For centuries, lighthouses have offered a beacon of light for ships seeking safe passage through fog, storms and treacherous waters. Today, many of those towering structures also provide a safe harbor for families interested in sleeping amid seafaring history. Here are five to consider:

1. SAUGERTIES LIGHTHOUSE, SAUGERTIES, NEW YORK

Stunning beauty and rich history beckon visitors to this locale where the Catskills meet the Hudson River. Wander along nature trails where beavers, eagles and herons make their home. Docent-guided tours are available on Sunday afternoons during summer.

INFO saugertieslighthouse.com

2. BIG BAY POINT LIGHTHOUSE, BIG BAY, MICHIGAN

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this lighthouse has a cliffside location overlooking Lake Superior. Hiking, biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are available on 40 acres of trails. A full breakfast is included. Children must be 16 or older.

INFO bigbaylighthouse.com

3. PIGEON POINT LIGHTHOUSE, PESCADERO, CALIFORNIA

Learn how mariners once navigated the Central California coast with the help of this 115-foot lighthouse. Look for whales, wade in tide pools and catch the star show overhead. The hostel offers shared and private rooms; cook meals in the shared kitchen. Free history talks offered on weekends.

INFO norcalhostels.org

4. TWO HARBORS LIGHT STATION, TWO HARBORS, MINNESOTA

The oldest operating lighthouse in the state, built in 1892, overlooks Lake Superior. Get ready for the day with a breakfast that includes the station’s signature Scandinavian fruit soup. Visitors and overnight guests learn about modern navigation and seafaring history at the on-site museum.

INFO lighthousebb.org

5. HECETA HEAD LIGHTHOUSE, YACHATS, OREGON

Take family selfies in front of what may be the most photographed lighthouse in the United States. The working lighthouse casts a beam 21 miles out to sea. An interpretive center offers free, guided tours during the summer. The lighthouse offers tours year-round. A seven-course breakfast awaits B&B guests.

INFO hecetalighthouse.com