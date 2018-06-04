TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
65° Good Evening
Travel

New Lonely Planet book lists peak coffee experiences around the world

"Lonely Planet's Global Coffee Tour" (Lonely Planet Food,

"Lonely Planet's Global Coffee Tour" (Lonely Planet Food, May 2018) Photo Credit: Lonely Planet

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

It’s easy enough to find a dining guide for almost any place on the planet. Tracking down sublime cups of coffee, however, can be trickier. Lonely Planet has lovers of java in mind with their recent release, “Lonely Planet’s Global Coffee Tour: A Taster’s Guide to the World’s Best Coffee Experiences” (Lonely Planet Food, $19.99). This handsome, 272-page book romps through some of the most unique and essential places to drink coffee in 37 countries, from the fresco-covered Caffè Florian in Venice (where Casanova was once a regular) to Tomoca Coffee roastery and café in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to an ivy-covered house in Sapporo, Japan, called Morihico. The book may be too heavy to cart on vacation, but cultural do’s and don’ts for each locale are worth perusing before you leave. 

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Travel Extras

Paul DiPasquale's King Neptune statue on the boardwalk 5 East Coast beaches with great boardwalks
This March 2018 photo shows a view of London on a budget: How to save on airfare, more
A kayaker paddles on the Esopus Creek. 3 fun ways to explore the Catskills
Tourists take selfies on the beach of Maya Thai beach from DiCaprio movie closes to tourists
Main Street at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Disney World restaurants will now serve alcohol
A rendering of the Whitecap Racer at Hershey What’s new at nearby amusement parks this summer