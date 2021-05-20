Planning to marry the love of your life is cause for celebration! Pull out all the stops and plan your memorable bash at one (or more!) of these Long Island spots perfectly suited for a bachelor or bachelorette party.

MONTAUK

Groups can take the train to Montauk for a fun-filled weekend. Look for express trains out East during the summer and on holiday weekends.

THINGS TO DO

Fees are collected daily from May 31 to Sept. 12 at Hither Hills (164 Old Montauk Hwy., 631-668-2554, parks.ny.gov; $10 when lifeguards are on patrol) and through Oct. 11 at Montauk Point (2000 Montauk Hwy; 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov) and Camp Hero (1898 Montauk Hwy; 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov)

Puff 'N' Putt

Puff 'N' Putt is a tried-and-true place to play miniature golf and arcade games. Visitors can also rent pedal boats, paddleboards, canoes and kayaks by the hour or half-hour (cash-only).

INFO 659 Montauk Hwy; 631-668-4473, puffnputt.com

Montauk Brewing Company

The patio is open to guests daily from noon to 6 p.m., and that will expand to 8 p.m. by Memorial Day. Customers can order pints of beer or hard seltzer. The more recent beer releases include 12-packs of the company’s Wave Chaser IPA and its lead seasonal Montauk Summer Ale, plus Lemonade Hard Seltzer variety packs and Eastern Haze IPA six-packs.

INFO 62 S. Erie Ave; 631-668-8471, montaukbrewingco.com

Sel Rrose Montauk

Enjoy a chef-driven brunch served Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. that features oysters, a trio of different eggs Benedict dishes, shrimp and grits, a roasted chicken BLT and a burger.

INFO 4 S. Elmwood Ave.; 631-668-8218, selrrose.com

Navy Beach

This is a key spot in Montauk for both outdoor beach dining and sunset watching along the waters of Fort Pond Bay. Reservations required for lunch and dinner.

INFO 16 Navy Rd.; 631-668-6868, navybeach.com

OVERNIGHT STAY

Montauk Beach House

Guests can listen to DJ-powered beats and live music while sipping champagne by the pool. Bachelor-bachelorette parties get a complimentary bottle of champagne provided for the room.

INFO 55 S Elmwood Ave.; 631-668-2112, thembh.com

HAMPTONS

Bach parties can take the LIRR to Westhampton Beach, Hampton Bays, Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton and Amagansett.

THINGS TO DO

Yacht Hampton

This boating excursion offers a specialty bachelorette-bachelor party option that starts at $225 per person for a four-hour trip that includes a personal captain. Paddle boards, jet skis, electric surfboards and a floating "party oasis" boat tie-up (for parties of 12 or more) are available.

INFO 9 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor; 1-800-417-2027, hamptonsboatrental.com

SoulCycle’s The Barn

This Bridgehampton exercise studio is holding its signature 45-minute cycling class outside. Private classes can be arranged with a concierge team, and options include the set-up of food and beverages after private rides.

INFO 264 Butter Ln.; 631-537-3630, soul-cycle.com

OVERNIGHT STAY

Capri Southampton

Expect to find guests sunning around the pool or dining at the location’s Naia restaurant. Look for DJ-driven soirees when Naia transforms from eatery to nightspot.

INFO 281 County Rd. 39A; 631-504-6575, caprisouthampton.com

FIRE ISLAND

Take a ferry from Bay Shore, Sayville or Patchogue to different parts of Fire Island.

THINGS TO DO

Fire Island beaches are free to explore but not every hamlet has lifeguards on patrol. Each community may have rules regarding food, beverages, music and dogs. Ocean Beach Hardware (482 Bayberry Walk, Ocean Beach; 631-583-5826, shop.oceanbeachhardware.com) has bike rentals; Advance online reservations recommended. Rentals are $30 daily, $115 weekly; an adult tricycle is $50 daily, $165 weekly. Cycles are also available for rent at Kismet Bike Rentals (41 Maple Ct.; 516-220-1764).

The Landing

Brunch is served daily during the summer and the menu is an a la carte selection. Special packages are available for parties based on the number of guests.

INFO 620 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach; 631-583-5800

Cherry's On The Bay

This Cherry Grove spot has drag shows nearly every night, and it’s not unusual to see parties arrive to catch a performance. Cherry’s offers brunch on weekends and serves a wide variety of adult beverages, including its signature frozen drinks and martinis.

INFO 158 Bayview Walk; 631-597-7859, cherrysonthebay.com

OVERNIGHT STAY

Margarita Villas

Featuring rentals through the season, there are two-bedroom and three-bedroom villas—but the main event is the Taj Mahal house, with seven bedrooms in total.

INFO 177 Pine St.; 516-220-1764, margaritavillasllc.com

NORTH FORK

A walk from the train to Greenport village is only a few blocks. The Mattituck train also takes riders right into the hamlet; the Riverhead stop is near the community’s Main Street and the Southold station is an easy walk to Main Road.

THINGS TO DO

The beach at Orient Beach State Park (40000 Main Rd., Orient; 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov) requires an admission fee of $10 (May 31-Sept. 6, 2021) or $8 on weekends. Kayaks and canoes can be rented for additional fees.

Green Hill Kitchen

On weekends, enjoy breakfast sandwiches and chicory-blended coffee from small-batch roasters French Truck Coffee. Head downstairs to the "Hog Pit" back yard patio where pig roasts take place every other weekend that will include frozen cocktails, cider, beer and canned cocktails; expect to find live music on several occasions.

INFO 48 Front St., Greenport; 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

Brew Crew Cycles

This 14-person bike is open to private groups of 8-14 people. Stops include North Fork Brewing Co., Long Ireland Brewery, TradeWinds Brewing Co., UberGeek Brewing, Montauk Distilling Co., and Peconic County Brewing Co.

INFO 205b Marcy Ave., Riverhead; 631-722-1516, brewcrewcycles.com; weekday rates: $300-$375; Sat.-Sun.: $350-$450.

North Fork Wine Wagon

This group bike can take as many as 10 people on a half-day tour to area wineries like Osprey's Dominion, Lenz, Pindar, Corey Creek and Duck Walk NOFO; tours begin and end at Osprey’s Dominion.

INFO 44075 Main Rd., Southold; 516-220-1392, northforkwinewagon.com. $450 Sun-Fri.; $595 Sat.

OVERNIGHT STAY

Sound View Greenport

This hotel has a two-bedroom suite equipped with an outdoor wood-fired cedar hot tub on a private porch and a full kitchen (starts at $1,075 nightly). The venue is also set to reopen its Low Tide beach bar, a shoreline space with beach chairs, fire pits and an outdoor cocktail bar. "Pre-Pay and Save" offer; book your room 21 days or more in advance and save up to 25% off the reservation price.

INFO 58775 CR-48, Greenport; 631-477-0666, soundviewgreenport.com