Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and it's time to plan your holiday weekend. Soak up the sun on a Fire Island beach or take a sunset cruise in Montauk, there are plenty of fun things to do this season on Long Island.

NASSAU & SUFFOLK

Jones Beach State Park

The main event at Long Island’s legendary shore spot is the ocean of course, but with its boardwalk to wander and concessions to try, it’s more than just a place to sun and swim. Guests can also head to the WildPlay Adventure Park (10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, rates start at $44.99; wildplay.com), or check out the beach’s annual Air Show.(10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29-30).

INFO 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh. 516-785-1600; parks.ny.gov. $8, $10 starting May 31.

Coach Meeting House

This Oyster Bay tavern will have cabanas dressed in flowers and seasonal decor this summer. Brunch is $30 per person weekdays, $40 weekends (with a DJ) with breakfast-style foods served and bottomless bellini or mimosa options available as well.

INFO 160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay; 516-588-9288; coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The ‘Salty B’ is back on the water

A ship run by the Blue Point Brewing Company, will once again be sent out on the Great South Bay along the Patchogue shoreline on May 29-30 for the first two performances of its 37 show schedule. Bands play aboard the Salty B and then boaters are invited to pull their own crafts up nearby to enjoy the music.

INFO 225 W. Main St.; Patchogue; 631-627-8292, bluepointbrewing.com

NORTH FORK

Orient Beach State Park

Head to Orient Beach State Park and rent kayaks and canoes this holiday. The beach offers calm, scenic waters and Hallock’s Bay, fed by the Peconic River, also shares a shoreline with the park if you want to continue exploring the area. Kayaks and canoes are available to rent via Eagles Neck Paddling Company (eaglesneckpaddling.com) on weekends starting May 22 then daily June 25; rates are currently $25-$30 an hour, $35-$45 two hours.

INFO 40000 Main Rd., Orient; 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov. Fee for entry is $8, $10 as of May 31.

Claudio’s

The iconic restaurant added a pizzeria to the scene that plans to be open Fridays and Saturdays. The spot will also feature DJ Dresito on Friday, May 28 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., bands Fast Five (1-5 p.m.) and Nicolls Road (9 p.m. to midnight) on Saturday, May 29, Coverland ( 1-5 p.m.) and Hot Date (9 p.m. to midnight) Sunday, May 30 and then Hot Date returns Monday, May 31 (1-5 p.m.) for another performance. No cover charge.

INFO 111 Main St., Greenport; 631-477-0627; claudios.com

OVERNIGHT STAY

Silver Sands Motel and Beach Cottages

With a beach on the Peconic Bay, this motel maintains the look, style and reasonable price range it has famously offered for decades—and it takes pride in being there for Memorial Day weekend visitors, as it first opened its doors over the holiday back in 1957; rates are $200 per night.

INFO 1400 Silvermere Rd., Greenport; 631-477-0011, silversands-motel.com

HAMPTONS AND MONTAUK

Coche Comedor

One standout brunch spot to try on the East End is the upscale Mexican restaurant Coche Comedor. The current menu highlights include the Torta Desayuno (fried organic eggs, bacon, roasted tomato sandwich), cornmeal pancakes and hand-pressed tortillas with jackfruit.

INFO 74A Montauk Hwy., Amagansett; 631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com

Beach Bar

The Beach Bar DJs are slated to spin 8 p.m. until closing Fridays through Sundays. During the day, when the venue is called "Rocky's Lobster Bar," guests can look forward to a menu featuring seafood starring locally-sourced fresh fish and the "Splat," a signature dish including lobster, clams, shrimp and mussels.

INFO 58 Foster Ave, Hampton Bays; 631-723-3100, beachbarhamptons.com

Hither Hills State Park & Campground

For those looking for a beach this holiday weekend, Montauk has shorefront state parks on the Atlantic Ocean. Enjoy the sun and surf at Hither Hills State Park, where swimming is permitted and lifeguards are on duty during the summer season. Guests can also stay overnight at the Hither Hills Campgrounds; 189 tent and trailer (behind dunes); no hookups; $31 weekdays, $35 weekends; out-of-state resident: $62 weekdays, $70 weekends and holidays.

INFO 164 Old Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-2554, parks.ny.gov. $8, $10 starting May 31.

American Beauty Cruises & Charters

A chilled-out cruise on the waters around Sag Harbor can be quite the experience. The 44-foot American Beauty II will be operating during Memorial Day weekend for 90-minute nature boat rides ($30) and two-hour sunset cruises ($45) while private charters are also available.

INFO Departure point is from Long Wharf in Sag Harbor; 631-725-0397; americanbeautycruises.com

OVERNIGHT STAY

Montauk Blue Hotel

The Montauk Blue Hotel is offering a two-night minimum stay in a non-ocean room for $649, full ocean view will be $769-$789—but, anyone who calls to make a reservation and says "The Blue Mem Day Deal" will receive a ten-percent discount.

INFO 108 S. Emerson Ave.; 631-668-4000, montaukbluehotel.com

FIRE ISLAND

Take a ferry from Bay Shore, Sayville and Patchogue to different parts of Fire Island, where the ocean beaches are free to enjoy.

OVERNIGHT STAY

The Palms Hotel is back for a 17th year and is doing something special for its Memorial Day Weekend guests: anyone who stays gets complimentary, unlimited use of the hotel’s kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and pedal boats. Patrons also score a free barbeque on Sunday, May 30 along the Palms’ private bay beach. Nightly rates start at $387.50- $425.

INFO 168 Cottage Walk, Ocean Beach; 631-583-8870, palmshotelfireisland.com

Over in Ocean Bay Park, the Fire Island Beach House is back for a second season, and has added a new chef and has rooms available starting at $495. Guests can look forward to a poolside DJ spinning on Fridays through Sundays all summer long.

INFO 25 Cayuga St.; 631-583-8000, thefibh.com