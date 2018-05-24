Coopers Beach in Southampton Village — where the rich and famous, including Kelly Ripa, Rachael Ray, Howard Stern and George Soros have made their homes — has made “Dr. Beach’s” Top 10 Beach List.

The list, released Thursday, has been compiled for 28 years by coastal expert Stephen P. Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University known as “Dr. Beach.”

Coopers, located on Meadow Lane, was rated Number One on the list in 2010 and this year was ranked fourth.

“It’s a very wide beach that’s about 300 feet wide in the summer — there’s plenty of room for everybody — and it has great facilities and food,” Leatherman said.

Topping the list is Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii, which Leatherman describes as a “small, secluded, crescent-shaped beach lined with palm trees that’s a great place for snorkeling and seeing beautiful tropical fish.”

Fifty criteria are used to evaluate beaches for the list, including water and sand quality, safety and management.

“The most important quality is clean sand and clean water, and Coopers has that in spades,” Leatherman said in a telephone interview Thursday. “The other is safety and they have a very good lifeguard. There are no problems with rescues and rip currents.”

Leatherman said the management of the beach is another major factor for making the list.

“It’s very clean like many Hamptons beaches,” Leatherman said. “I’ve even seen famous people like Christie Brinkley picking up litter on the beach in Amagansett.”

Leatherman said Coopers and East Hampton Main Beach have the largest parking lots of the Hamptons beaches, but he would suggest biking to both beaches to enjoy the scenery, including the mansions that can be seen along the route.

“Bring a bicycle, you’ll enjoy the ride,” Leatherman said.

The tradition has been to remove a beach from the list once it makes the top spot “to make room to give other beaches a chance” to make the roster, Leatherman said. But he said Coopers was allowed back on when he changed some of the criteria for the list.

“That allowed some beaches that were number one to get back on,” Leatherman said.

Main Beach, located on Ocean Avenue, topped the list in 2014 and the year before.

Both Coopers and Main Beach are public beaches and are reliable for celebrity sightings in the summer.