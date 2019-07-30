Jones Beach is looking pretty sharp for 90 and these days, the draw extends beyond the promise of sun, surf and sand. You can take a side-by-side zip line ride or have the kids get wet in the new splash pad. As the sun goes down, you might have an al fresco cocktail with a view or play a round of shuffleboard under the lights. Here's an updated look at experiences that await along the park's 2-mile boardwalk:

RIDE THE ZIPLINE — OR FREE FALL

Get ready for a thrilling 700-foot flight with an amazing view at WildPlay's newly opened ropes course. "It's awesome," says Tori Flaherty, 21, of Wantagh, from atop the three-level aerial course with zip lines. "I consider it my workout for the day." The experience, starting at 6 feet high, challenges patrons to hop, climb and zip their way around. The What's To Fear Jump, on the other hand, is an exhilarating 40-feet plunge. Don't worry: You'll be wearing a harness.

INFO Purchase tickets at WildPlay Jones Beach Guest Services, located in the Boardwalk Cafe (parking Fields 4 and 5). The ziplne costs $19.99, minimum age 7; adventure courses include an extreme course for $19.99, minimum age 5, a kids course for $24.99 for ages 5-12 and a classic course with three levels of zip lines and games for $44.99, minimum age 5. The free fall jump is $19.99, minimum age 5; open 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. weekends through Sept. 2

RUN THROUGH THE SPLASH PAD

Kids can cool off with the entertainment of a push-and-spray system that spritzes water from poles like a lawn sprinkler. The free-admission play area, open for its second summer, has an easy-on-the-feet soft foam base and is in the East Games area.

Sign up for the Points East newsletter From Montauk to Orient, we'll bring you to the East End this summer without the traffic. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO Open 10 a.m. — 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 19.

PLAY GAMES: BOCCE, CORN HOLE, SHUFFLEBOARD AND MORE

Revamped game areas just off the boardwalk between Fields 4 and 6 are a draw for all ages, particularly as the sun goes down and the overhead lights come on. Square off against family or friends on shuffle board, table tennis, bocce ball, and corn hole for a nominal fee. Paddle tennis, basketball and volleyball courts are all open to the public, too — bring I.D. to check out equipment from the staff.

INFO $2-$10 a person per game (plus refundable equipment deposit); games are open 10 a.m. — 11:45 p.m. daily all summer.

TAKE A DIP AT THE WEST BATHHOUSE POOL

Tired of the beach? Then try the pool. You may want to rent a locker to store your gear while you take the plunge-no coolers, radios, flotation devices, beach chairs or balls are allowed on the deck. Don't forget to get a wristband.

INFO $3-$5 entry is first-come, first-served (free younger than 5) 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. weekends

HAVE A DRINK — OR A MEAL — WITH A VIEW

Enjoy a breathtaking view of the beach while sipping a Gatsbellini at the beach's new upscale restaurant, Gatsby on the Ocean. Located on the terraces of the West Bathhouse's second floor, it's a throwback to the 1930s, when master builder Robert Moses had an office here. Cocktails are $14-$16, appetizers start at $11, and entrees cost between $23.50 and $26.50.

INFO 11 a.m. — 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, open until 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 516-785-0012.

HIT THE BANDSHELL

Swing by Field 4 for free kid-friendly live performances almost every night of the week during summer. The outdoor space hosts tribute bands playing tunes from Billy Joel to Fleetwood Mac to Journey on Fridays and Saturdays; Tuesdays are popular for nights for kids music and entertainment while line dancing has returned on Wednesdays.

INFO Shows start at 8 p.m., 516-785-1600, jonesbeachbandshell.com

RIDE A SURREY

Pedal down the boardwalk in style with the double benched, four-wheeled Surrey bike. You can choose a vessel that holds up to six adults and two children for what is sure to be a photo-op filled excursion. Rentals from the beach concession shop at Field 4.

INFO $25-$35 per hour (open 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.)