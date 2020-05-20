TODAY'S PAPER
Jones, Robert Moses and other Long Island beaches open for Memorial Day weekend 2020

Beach-goers keep their distance at Jones Beach State

Beach-goers keep their distance at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Staff
Several Long Island beaches are officially opening for the season Friday, May 22, following strict new state guidelines for reduced capacity and social distancing. Vehicle entrance fees will not be collected Memorial Day weekend at state parks, where officials expect parking lots at the most popular beaches to fill by noon. Here are the details, including any admission fees or site-specific restrictions beach-goers will encounter:

OPEN TO PUBLIC

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Wantagh Gates open at 7 a.m. daily beginning Friday through Memorial Day with lifeguards on duty. Realtime parking updates will be posted at parks.ny.gov, 516-785-1600.

ROBERT MOSES STATE PARK, Babylon  Gates open at 7 a.m. daily beginning Friday through Memorial Day with lifeguards on duty. Parking updates will be posted on parks.ny.gov, 631-669-0449. 

GOV. ALFRED E. SMITH/SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK, Kings Park The beach is open sunrise to sunset for Memorial Day weekend with lifeguards on duty beginning Friday, May 22; 631-269-4333, parks.ny.gov

HECKSCHER STATE PARK, East Islip Gates open at 7 a.m. daily for the park set on the Great South Bay (no lifeguards), 631-581-2100, parks.ny.gov.

WILDWOOD STATE PARK, Wading River The beach set on the Long Island Sound opens Friday, May 22 for Memorial Day weekend, 631-929-4314, parks.ny.gov.

ORIENT BEACH STATE PARK, Orient Located on the eastern tip of the north fork of Long Island, the beach opens Friday, May 22 for Memorial Day weekend, 631-323-2440. parks.ny.gov

HITHER HILLS STATE PARK, Montauk The beach opens to swimming with lifeguards on duty for Memorial Day weekend. Campsite reservations are canceled through May 31; 631-581-2100, parks.ny.gov.

SAILORS HAVEN/WATCH HILL, Fire Island Acessible by ferry from Sayville and Patchogue, the Fire Island National Seashore beaches are open to the public, although lifeguards will not be on duty for Memorial Day weekend; 631-597-6183, nps.gov.

NASSAU COUNTY RESIDENTS

EUGENE NICKERSON BEACH, Lido Beach Capacity will be capped at 1,000 at this beach open to Nassau County residents only beginning Friday, May 22 for Memorial Day weekend. Lifeguards on duty at 10 a.m. Fee $!5 with proof of residency (credit or debit card only) will be collected 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; 516-571-7700, nassaucountyny.gov.

SUFFOLK COUNTY RESIDENTS

SMITH POINT COUNTY PARK, Shirley Plans to open to Suffolk County residents only with proof of residency beginning 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 22 through Memorial Day weekend. Lifeguards on duty at 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tiki Joe's restaurant will be open for takeout. Fee $9 parking with green key ($18 without green key); 631-852-1313, suffolkcountyny.gov.

CUPSOGUE BEACH COUNTY PARK, Westhampton Plans to be open to Suffolk County residents only  with proof of residency beginning 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 22 through Memorial Day weekend. Lifeguards on duty 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tiki Joe's restaurant will be open for takeout. Fee $9 parking with green key ($18 without green key); 631-852-8111, suffolkcountyny.gov.

Compiled by Lynn Petry.

