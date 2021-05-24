Jones Beach, Long Beach, Robert Moses and more Long Island beaches
Whether you want to swim, sunbathe or play along miles of fine, white sand or find a quiet spot to surf, fish or look for wildlife, you can dive right in at one of these Long Island beaches.
NATIONAL BEACHES
SAILORS HAVEN BEACH, Fire Island National Seashore reached by ferry from Sayville, nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/sailorshaven.htm, 631-597-6183. Beach Oceanfront, 5-minute walk from marina. Lifeguards Weekends Memorial Day-July 4 and daily July 4-Labor Day. Visitor center, restrooms, showers, snack bar, boardwalk trail through Sunken Forest, Junior Ranger programs, snapper derby.
WATCH HILL BEACH, Fire Island National Seashore reached by Watch Hill ferry from Patchogue, nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/watchhill.htm, 631-475-1665 (Ferry) or 631-597-6466. Beach Oceanfront, 10-minute walk from marina. Lifeguards Weekends Memorial Day-July 4 and daily July 4-Labor Day. Visitor center, restrooms, showers, snack bar, marina store, boardwalk trail through salt marsh, weekend ranger-guided canoe tours, Junior Ranger program, evening presentations, snapper derby and sand creation contest.
STATE BEACHES
GOV. ALFRED E. SMITH/SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK, at north end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, 631-269-4333, parks.ny.gov. Beach 3 miles on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards May 29-Sept. 12. Swimming, beach ramp and sand wheelchair available, picnic area, playgrounds, 27-hole golf course, refreshment stands, beachfront catering hall 631-269-6850, biking and running trails, fishing (night fishing to Dec. 31, by permit), first aid station in swimming season. Fee $10 a car daily May 29-Sept. 12; $8 weekends and holidays May 23 and Sept. 18-Nov. 7.
HECKSCHER STATE PARK, south end of Heckscher Parkway, East Islip, 631-581-2100, parks.ny.gov. Beach 1.2 miles on Great South Bay. Lifeguards June 26-Labor Day; call for hours. 2 beach areas. Fee $8 a car May 23 and daily May 29-June 25; $10 daily June 26-Labor Day; $8 a car weekends Sept. 11-Oct. 11.
HITHER HILLS STATE PARK, 164 Old Montauk Hwy. (Route 27), 4 miles west of hamlet of Montauk. Beach 2 1/2 miles on ocean. Lifeguards May 29-Sept. 12. Playground, 3 sand wheelchairs, 2 picnic areas, general store (hours vary). Sand castle contests: 9:30 a.m. Thur., June 24-Aug. 26. Fee $10 a car daily, May 29-Sept. 12.
JONES BEACH STATE PARK, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-785-1600, parks.ny.gov. Beach 6 1/2 miles on ocean; part of a 2,413-acre park, 2-mile boardwalk, multiuse bike path that stretches west from Cedar Creek Park in Wantagh to Field 1 to the West End 2 parking lot, and stretches eastern to Tobay Beach, bathhouse, splashpad water park, beach shops, refreshment stands, the Gatsby on the Ocean restaurant, boardwalk cafe, recreation areas. Lifeguards May 28-Sept. 12. Fee $10 a car daily May 28-Sept. 12; $8 weekends and holidays May 23-May 27 and Sept. 13-Nov. 7.
ORIENT BEACH STATE PARK, 40000 Main Rd. (Route 25), Orient, 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov. Beach 300-foot swimming area on Gardiners Bay. Lifeguards 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 22-Labor Day. Playground, picnic areas with barbecues, 2 sand wheelchairs, pavilion (rental available), gazebo. Swimming permitted June 26-Labor Day. Fee $8 a car May 23 and daily May 29-June 25; $10 a car daily June 26-Labor Day; $8 a car weekends and holidays Sept. 11-Columbus Day.
ROBERT MOSES STATE PARK, Robert Moses Causeway, 631-669-0449, parks.ny.gov. Beach 5 miles on ocean. Lifeguards May 29-Sept. 12. beach shop, bathhouses, fishing (night fishing April 1-Dec. 31, by permit), sand wheelchairs, specially equipped playground (Field 5), body-boarding areas, surfing areas (unprotected), first-aid stations. Fee $10 a car daily May 29-Sept. 12; $8 a car weekends and holidays May 23 and Sept. 18-Nov. 7.
WILDWOOD STATE PARK, 790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River, 631-929- 4314, parks.ny.gov. Beach 2 miles on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards June 19-Sept. 6. One sand wheelchairs, showers, seasonal concession stand and beach store, 5 hiking trails with 14 miles of trails, basketball court, ballfield, campsites and cottages, picnic area, playground. Fee $8 a car May 23 and daily May 29-June 25; $10 a vehicle daily June 26-Labor Day; $8 a vehicle weekends and holidays Sept. 11-Oct. 11.
COUNTY BEACHES
NASSAU
EUGENE NICKERSON BEACH, 880 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-571-7700, nassaucountyny.gov. Beach Half-mile on ocean. Lifeguards June 20 to Labor Day. Cabanas (fee), 2 pools (fee), tennis courts, soccer fields (fee), basketball court, playgrounds, handball and paddleball, snack bars, restrooms, 74 campsites for RVs (fee), picnic area (fee, reservation), surf casting (fee, permit required), skate park, recreation program. Fee Parking $15 a day with Leisure Pass Memorial Day-Labor Day; $37 without Leisure pass.
SUFFOLK
CUPSOGUE BEACH COUNTY PARK, Dune Road, Westhampton, suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/parks, 631-852-8209. Beach 1 mile on Moriches Inlet. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 29-Sept. 6. Sand wheelchair and beach access mat, restrooms, snack bar; camping on bay side, off-road vehicles require permit. Fee Parking daily May 29-Sept. 6: $9 Green Key cardholders; $18 Non-Green Key cardholders.
MESCHUTT BEACH COUNTY PARK, 1 Canal Rd., Hampton Bays, suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/parks, 631-852-8205. Beach 1,000 feet on Peconic Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 29-Sept. 6. Picnic area, playground, snack area, showers, restrooms, sand wheelchair, limited camping. Fee Parking daily May 29-Sept. 6: $9 Green Key cardholders; $18 Non-Green Key cardholders.
SMITH POINT COUNTY PARK, County Road 46, Shirley, suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/parks, 631-852-1313. Beach 5 miles. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 29-Sept. 6. Campsites, saltwater fishing, camping, sand wheelchair and beach access mat, picnic areas, restrooms, snack bar, accessible playground. Off-road vehicles require permit. Home of TWA 800 memorial. Fee Parking daily May 29-Sept. 6: $9 Green Key cardholders; $18 non-Green Key cardholders.
CITY OF GLEN COVE
Only Glen Cove residents and their guests can use city beaches, except for Morgan Memorial Park Beach, which is open to Locust Valley residents. Glen Cove residents can get free stickers at beaches or at the Glen Cove Department of Recreation, 516-676-3766, glencoveny.gov.
MORGAN MEMORIAL PARK BEACH, On Germaine Street, at end of Landing Road, Glen Cove. Beach 350 feet on the Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 29-June 25, daily June 26-Sept. 6. Picnic area, concessions, half-mile hiking trail, beach ramps.
PRYIBIL BEACH, at end of East Beach Road off Lattingtown Road. Beach 500 feet on the Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 29-June 25, daily June 26-Sept. 6. Expanded playground, basketball court, picnic tables, concessions, beach ramps. Wheelchair accessible ramp. Glen Cove residents only.
CITY OF LONG BEACH
Buy a beach pass online or at the gazebo, 150 W. Bay Dr., across from the ice arena, May 15-June 25 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends. Passes also available at the Beach Park Trailer, 300 W. Broadway, at Laurelton Boulevard beginning June 28-Sept. 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Resident daily and seasonal passes: $70 ages 18-61, $20 ages 62 and older, $25 ages 13-17, $90 family (2 parents and children in same household), resident day pass $12. Nonresident daily and seasonal pass: $140 ages 18-61, $40 ages 62 and older, $50 ages 13-17, $180 family (2 parents and children in same household), nonresident day pass $15.
OCEAN BEACH PARK IN LONG BEACH, Entrances between Nevada Avenue and Maple Boulevard, Long Beach, 516-431-1021, longbeachny.gov. Beach 4 miles on ocean, 2.2-mile boardwalk. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 29-June 27, daily June 28-Sept. 6. Boardwalk, restrooms, concessions, playgrounds, fishing pier, boat ramp, surfing, arts and crafts festivals, beach biathlons, races, volleyball, tennis.
HEMPSTEAD
Daily parking is $10 for town residents with proof of residency, $50 for nonresidents ($50 for nonresidents at Lido Beach Town Park).
LIDO BEACH, 630 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, hempsteadny.gov, 516-431-6650. Beach 1,554 feet. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 29-June 20, daily June 21-Sept. 6. Outdoor showers, basketball, The Mushrooms picnic area and tables (by permit), playground, tennis, boccie, shuffleboard, paddleboard, volleyball courts, wheelchair platform.
TOWN PARK AT POINT LOOKOUT, 1300 Lido Blvd., hempsteadny.gov, 516-431-3900. Beach 1,800 feet. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 29-June 20, daily June 21-Sept. 6. Food concession, picnic tables, handicap facilities, showers.
TOWN PARK AT SANDS, 710 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, hempsteadny.gov, 516-431-6910. Beach 380 feet. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 29-June 20, daily June 21-Sept. 6. Family picnic area.
NORTH HEMPSTEAD
NORTH HEMPSTEAD BEACH PARK, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington, northhempsteadny.gov, 516-869-6311. Beach 3/4-mile on Hempstead Harbor, off the Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 29-Labor Day. Bathhouse, basketball, shuffleboard, boccie, volleyball, 2 playgrounds, fishing pier, boat ramp, picnic areas (permit required). Sun. drive-in concerts (6 p.m.) May 23, June 6, June 20, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8, Aug, 22. Fee Parking fees apply Memorial Day-Labor Day. Annual parking pass $50 residents, $25 seniors; daily pass $15 cash, $10 credit card resident; $20 cash, $18 credit card daily nonresident.
OYSTER BAY
For Town of Oyster Bay residents only. Resident parking fee: $20 daily, seasonal beach sticker $60 available at each facility; free for seniors and disabled by showing your driver’s license and registration when visiting the beach, 516-797-4110, oysterbaytown.com/departments/parks/beach-boating.
CENTRE ISLAND BEACH, off Bayville-Centre Island Road, Bayville, 516-624-6123, oysterbaytown.com. Beach 350 feet on Oyster Bay Harbor, 650 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 22-mid-June; daily end of June-Labor Day. Outdoor showers.
CHARLES E. RANSOM BEACH, off Bayville Avenue, Bayville, 516-624-6160, oysterbaytown.com. Beach 800 feet on Sound. No lifeguards or swimming. L.I. Sound overlook, playground.
HARRY TAPPEN BEACH, Shore Road, Glenwood Landing, 516-674-7100, oysterbaytown.com. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily end of June-Labor Day. Swimming in Hempstead Harbor, restaurant, picnic area.
PHILIP B. HEALEY BEACH, at Florence Avenue, Massapequa, 516-797-7994, oysterbaytown.com. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 22-mid June; daily mid-June-Labor Day. Swimming in South Oyster Bay, picnic area, playground, spray park.
STEHLI BEACH, Bayville Road, Bayville, 516-624- 6125, oysterbaytown.com. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 19-Labor Day.
THEODORE ROOSEVELT MEMORIAL BEACH, Larrabee Avenue, Oyster Bay, oysterbaytown.com, 516-624-6202. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 22-mid-June; daily end of June-Labor Day. Swimming in harbor, food stand, and picnic area.
TOBAY BEACH, Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa, 516-679-3900, oysterbaytown.com. Beach 2 miles on ocean, plus some bay swimming in South Oyster Bay. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holiday May 22-mid-June; daily end of June-Labor Day. Food stands, spray park, surfing-soft boarding area, picnic area.
BABYLON
Annual recreation permit $45 residents, $20 seniors, ages 60 and older; nonresidents daily pass $20 Mon.-Thur., $40 Fri.-Sun. and holidays are available only at Cedar and Gilgo beaches. Residents can buy annual recreational beach passes only online, nwsdy.li/tobparking.
CEDAR BEACH (BABYLON), Ocean Parkway, Babylon, 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com. Beach 3/4-mile on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 28-June 20; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends and holidays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays June 26-Sept. 6. Food stand, showers, basketball, handball courts, volleyball, playground, fishing, handicapped-accessible dock, surfing areas.
GILGO BEACH, Ocean Parkway, Babylon, 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com. Beach 7 miles on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends and holidays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays June 26-Sept. 6. Surfing, fishing, handicapped-accessible docks, food stand, picnic area, playground, surf lessons, volleyball, basketball, marina.
OVERLOOK BEACH, Ocean Parkway, Babylon, 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com. Beach 3/4-mile on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends and holidays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays June 26-Sept. 6. Babylon residents only with recreational permit. Food stand, picnic area, showers, playground, surf casting.
TANNER PARK, Kerrigan Road off Montauk Highway, Copiague, townofbabylon.com, 631-893-2100. Beach 300 feet on Great South Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26-Sept. 6. Babylon residents only with recreational permit from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Basketball, tennis courts, softball field, fishing pier, boat ramp, showers, picnic area, turf field, boardwalk, spray park.
VENETIAN SHORES, Granada Parkway off Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, townofbabylon.com, 631-893-2100. Beach 1,200 feet on Great South Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26-Sept. 6. Babylon residents only with recreational permit from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Basketball and tennis courts, softball field, fishing pier, boat ramp, showers and picnic area, spray park; food, music, playgrounds, turf field.
BROOKHAVEN
Resident seasonal sticker $25, $5 for seniors when purchased in advance. Parking meters available. Ocean beaches are on Fire Island side of Great South Bay and accessible by ferry or boat, 631-451-8696, brookhavenny.gov.
CEDAR BEACH, Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai. Beach 3,450 feet on the Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 29-Sept. 6. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays June 26-Sept. 3. Nature center, playground, food stand; swim lessons (fee).
CEDAR WEST BEACH, Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai. Beach 3,450 feet on the Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 29-Sept. 6. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays June 26-Sept. 3. Fishing pier, first aid station, restrooms.
COREY BEACH, Corey Avenue, Blue Point. Beach 500 feet on Great South Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 29-Sept. 6. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays June 26-Sept. 3. Food stand, playground; swim lessons (fee).
DAVIS PARK, opposite Patchogue, Fire Island. Beach 800 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 29-Sept. 6. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June 26-Sept. 3. Reached by Davis Park Ferry at Sandspit Beach or private boat. Restrooms.
GREAT GUN, Opposite Center Moriches, Fire Island. Beach 800 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thur.-Mon. (closed Tue.-Wed.) July 1-Sept. 6. Reached by private boat. Restrooms.
SHIRLEY BEACH, 19 Grandview Dr., Shirley. Beach 500 feet on the Great South Bay. No lifeguards or swimming. Restrooms, picnic area, playground, spray park.
SHOREHAM BEACH, North Country Road, Shoreham. Beach 600 feet on the Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays June 26-Sept. 6. Aid station and restrooms.
STONY BROOK BEACH, Sand Street, Stony Brook. Beach 225 feet on the Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays June 26-Sept. 6. Restrooms.
WEST MEADOW BEACH, West Meadow Beach Road, Stony Brook. Beach 1,100 feet on the Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 29-Sept. 6. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June 26-Sept. 3. Restrooms, Aid station, swim lessons (fee).
VILLAGE OF OCEAN BEACH
OCEAN BEACH, Fire Island, 631-583-5940. Lifeguards 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m:-5 p.m. Sun. May 29-June 27 weekends only; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. a.m. Sun.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat. June 28-Labor Day. You may not eat or drink on the beach, no pets allowed. Accessible only by ferry, adult fare $11 one way, $21 round trip; ages 2-11 fare $6 one way, $11 round trip. Cash only.
EAST HAMPTON
Indian Wells Beach is for East Hampton Town residents only. Other beaches, including two open to day visitors, are accessible to all with seasonal parking permits (residents free). Day visitors can go to Atlantic Beach Mon.-Fri., $25 (no weekends or holidays), or Kirk Park daily, free; 631-324-4142. For information on all beaches and lifeguards, for permits, call 631-324-2417 or visit ehamptonny.gov.
ATLANTIC AVENUE BEACH, end of Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. Beach 700 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 21-Sept. 6; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Sept. 11-19, depending on beach conditions. Food stand, sand wheelchair, surfing.
BIG ALBERT’S LANDING BEACH, at end of Albert’s Landing Road, off Old Stone Highway, Amagansett. Beach 300 feet on Napeague Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, June 19-Labor Day. Picnic area (reservations required), sand wheelchair, restroom.
DITCH PLAINS, off Ditch Plains Road, Montauk. Beach 500 feet on ocean; great surfing. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 21-Sept. 6; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Sept.11-19, depending on beach conditions. Food stand, sand wheelchair, restrooms.
GIN BEACH / EAST LAKE DRIVE BEACH, off Route 27 end of East Lake Drive, Montauk. Beach 300 feet on Block Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 19-Sept. 6. Food stand, restrooms.
INDIAN WELLS BEACH, at end of Indian Wells Highway, Amagansett. Beach 700 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 21-Sept. 6; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Sept. 11-19, depending on beach conditions. Food stand, surfing area.
KIRK PARK BEACH, off Route 27 just west of Montauk village. Beach 500 feet on the ocean. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 21-Sept. 6; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Sept. 11-19, depending on beach conditions. Picnic across from beach, restrooms.
MAIDSTONE PARK, at the end of Flaggy Hole Road, East Hampton. Beach 400 feet on Gardiners Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 19-Sept. 6. Picnic areas require reservation, ballfield, pavilion, restrooms; park has its own little cove and secret nooks.
EAST HAMPTON VILLAGE
Seasonal parking permits: free for residents, easthamptonvillage.org. Daily parking passes for nonresidents: $50 a day, available only at Main Beach and Two Mile Hollow Beach. Weekend and holiday parking spaces for nonresidents limited to 40 at Two Mile Hollow Beach and 60 at Main Beach. Beach permits are required 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 15-Sept. 15.
EGYPT BEACH, 55 Old Beach Lane, East Hampton. No Lifeguards. No restrooms.
GEORGICA BEACH, end of Apaquogue Road and Lily Pond Lane, 631-324-4150. Beach 300 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays Memorial Day-June 14; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 20-Labor Day. Restrooms.
MAIN BEACH, at end of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, 631-324-0074. Beach 300 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays Memorial Day-June 14; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 20-Labor Day. Food stand, beach pavilion, showers and restrooms (lockers are sold out).
TWO MILE HOLLOW BEACH, Two Mile Hollow Road off Further Lane. Beach On ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays Memorial Day-June 14; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 20-Labor Day. Restrooms.
WIBORG BEACH, 74 Highway Behind the Pond, off Dunemere Lane. Beach Between the Maidstone Club and Main Beach. No Lifeguards. No restrooms.
HUNTINGTON
Seasonal parking permits for town residents are $40 at beach entrances. Free permits available to ages 60 and older at Centerport Beach. Without permit, daily parking is $30 for residents. Boat ramps at beaches are for residents only; $30 per boat for season (plus beach permit).
ASHAROKEN BEACH, Asharoken Avenue, Fort Salonga, 631-261-7574. Beach 535 feet on Northport Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 29-Sept. 6. Boat ramp, small-boat racks
CENTERPORT BEACH, off Little Neck Road, 631-261-7574. Beach 230 feet on Northport Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 29-Labor Day. Picnic and pavilion area, playground, shower, car-top launching (no motors), boat ramp.
CRAB MEADOW BEACH, off Waterside Avenue, Northport, 631-261-7574. Beach 1,060 feet on the Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 29-Labor Day. Picnic and pavilion area, playground, restaurant, snack bar, boardwalk, outdoor shower, car-top launching (no motors), beach wheelchair.
CRESCENT BEACH, off Crescent Beach Drive, Huntington, 631-261-7574. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 29-June 27; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June 28-Aug. 1; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends Aug. 7-Labor Day.
FLEETS COVE BEACH, off Fleets Cove Road, Huntington, 631-261-7574. Beach 1,600 feet on Centerport Harbor. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 29-Labor Day. Playground, shower, small-boat racks (fee).
GOLD STAR BATTALION BEACH, Browns Road, Huntington, 631-261-7574. Beach 400 feet on bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 29-Labor Day. Playground, shower, small-boat rack (fee).
HOBART BEACH, Birmingham Drive, Eatons Neck, 631-261-7574. Beach 1,725 feet on Huntington Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, May 29-Sept. 6. Boat ramp (fee), playground, showers.
QUENTIN SAMMIS/WEST NECK BEACH, off West Neck Road, Lloyd Harbor, 631-261-7574. Beach 1,140 feet on Cold Spring Harbor. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, May 29-Sept. 6. Aid station, outdoor shower, car-top launching (no motors), small-boat racks (fee) and swim lessons (fee).
ISLIP
Free to Islip residents with a recreation card, disabled town card, or senior ID card. Residents 12 and older must have an Islip recreation card ($30); $50 nonresident card required at Ronkonkoma Beach only. Resident seniors ages 60 and older need only a free senior citizen card. Residents without a card, $5 with proof of residency; $10 nonresidents pay a daily fee per car for the following beaches: East Islip, Islip, Ronkonkoma, Sayville Marina Park, West Islip. Benjamin Beach has parking meters; islipny.gov.
ATLANTIQUE BEACH, Fire Island, 631-224-5404. Beach Half-mile on ocean; small beach on Great South Bay. Lifeguards Oceanside beach: May 22-June 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Bay side beach Lifeguards: June 26-Sept. 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Showers, food stand, marina, playground, surfing area, volleyball, sand wheelchair, picnic and fishing area.
BAYPORT BEACH, Paulanna Avenue, Bayport, 631-224-5404. Beach 50 yards on Great South Bay. Lifeguards: 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekends July 3-Aug. 15. New playground, picnic area and fishing dock.
BENJAMIN BEACH, Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, 631-224-5404. Beach on Great South Bay. Lifeguards: 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekends and Memorial Day May 29-June 20; daily 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. June 26-Sept. 6. Shipwreck Cove activity pool and spray park, playground, picnic area, beach ramp, sand wheelchair, basketball court, showers, food stand, restaurant, marina, fishing dock.
EAST ISLIP BEACH, Bayview Avenue, East Islip, 631-224-5404. Beach 50 yards on Great South Bay. Lifeguards: 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. July 3-Aug. 15. Outside showers, playground, picnic area, fishing dock, kayak and paddleboard lessons (fee).
ISLIP TOWN BEACH, South Bay Avenue, Islip, 631-224-5404. Beach 150 yards on Great South Bay. Lifeguards: 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekends and Memorial Day May 29-June 20; 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. daily June 26-Sept. 6. Showers, playground, sand wheelchair, picnic area, food stand.
RONKONKOMA BEACH, Rosevale Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, 631-467-3308. Beach 75 yards on lake. Lifeguards: 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekends and Memorial Day May 29-June 20; 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. daily June 26-Sept. 6. Basketball and handball courts, tennis courts, picnic area, outdoor showers, playgrounds.
SAYVILLE MARINA PARK BEACH, Foster Avenue, Sayville, 631-224-5404. Beach 50 yards on Great South Bay. Lifeguards: 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekends and Memorial Day May 29-June 20; 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. daily June 26-Sept. 6. Playground, sand wheelchair, tennis courts, picnic area, restrooms, shower.
WEST ISLIP BEACH, Beach Drive, West Islip, 631-224-5404. Beach 50 yards on Great South Bay. Lifeguards: 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. June 26-Aug. 22. Restrooms, showers, new playground, picnic area. Docking for town residents’ boats.
RIVERHEAD
For town residents only. Town residents pay a seasonal $20 fee ($5 seniors) for a beach permit. Buy stickers at Recreation Department or (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) beach entrances, 631-727-3200, riverheadrecreation.net.
IRON PIER BEACH, Pier Avenue, off Sound Avenue, Jamesport. Beach 480 feet on the Sound. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; daily June 26-Labor Day. Boat ramp (restrictions), showers, playground, bathhouse, snack shack.
REEVES PARK BEACH, at end of Park Road, off Sound Avenue, Riverhead. Beach 240 feet on the Sound. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; daily June 26-Labor Day. Restrooms.
SOUTH JAMESPORT BEACH, off Peconic Bay Boulevard, South Jamesport. Beach 3,000 feet on Peconic Bay; shallow water. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; daily June 26-Labor Day. Playground, bathhouse, outdoor showers, food stand, fishing, tennis courts, picnic area, basketball court.
WADING RIVER BEACH, Creek Road, Wading River. Beach 250 feet on the Sound. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; daily June 26-Labor Day. Playground, restaurant across street, restrooms.
SHELTER ISLAND
Beach parking restricted to residents, renters and hotel guests. Ten passes can be issued each day for nonresidents for Shell Beach and Wades Beach only. All vehicles parked at beaches must display a parking permit May 28-Sept. 6. Parking permits are available at the town clerk’s office Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sat., 9 a.m.-noon. Day passes $25 per vehicle; weekly permits $70 per vehicle; monthly permits $125 per vehicle; season permits $250 per vehicle; 631-749-1166, shelterislandtown.us or email townclerk@shelterislandtown.us.
CRESCENT BEACH, Shore Road off West Neck Road. Beach 600 feet on Shelter Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26-Labor Day. Parking permit required, no day passes allowed.
SHELL BEACH, Oak Tree Lane. Beach 3/4-mile on a peninsula. No lifeguards. Parking permit required, no amenities, parts of the beach are protected nature areas.
WADES BEACH, off Midway Road. Beach 500 yards on Shelter Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. June 26-Labor Day. Restrooms.
SMITHTOWN
Beaches are for town residents only, who can obtain free stickers at Town Hall, or the Department of Parks, 100 E. Main St. (Route 25A), Kings Park, and at beaches in season, 631-269-1122, smithtownny.gov.
CALLAHAN’S BEACH, at end of Callahan Beach Road, Fort Salonga. Beach On Smithtown Bay off the Sound. Lifeguards 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 29-June 27; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 28-Labor Day. Playground, picnic area, fishing and outside showers.
LONG BEACH, Long Beach Road, Nissequogue. Beach On Smithtown Bay. Lifeguards 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 29-June 27; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 28-Labor Day. Boat ramp, marina, pavilion, fishing, food stand, showers, sailing and motorboats, windsurfing lessons (fee), dog walking at Long Beach lagoon, 2nd entrance (across from canoe/kayak launch).
SHORT BEACH, Off Boney Lane, Nissequogue. Beach On Smithtown Bay. Lifeguards 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 29-June 27; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 28-Labor Day. Playground, showers, sand chair, beach ramp, food stand, picnic area, pavilion.
SOUTHAMPTON
Open only to seasonal permit holders, including nonresidents. Beachgoers must obtain parking permits online or at the Parks and Recreation office, 6 Newton Rd., Hampton Bays, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; and daily beginning May 29 at town beaches. 2020 permit is valid through June 30, 2021. Seasonal fee is $40 for residents, $30 for residents older than 60 and $400 for nonresidents; nonresident daily permit is $30 per day., 631-728-8585, southamptontownny.gov.
FLYING POINT BEACH, on Flying Point Road, Water Mill. Beach 250 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 26-Labor Day. Showers, restrooms, food stand, volleyball.
FOSTER MEMORIAL BEACH, 1000 Long Beach Rd., Sag Harbor. Beach 1 mile on Peconic Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 26-Labor Day. Showers, benches, food stand, overlook platform, sand wheelchair, restrooms.
MECOX BEACH, on Jobs Lane, Bridgehampton. Beach 250 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 26-Labor Day. Snack carts, restrooms, volleyball and deck.
PIKES BEACH, off Dune Road, Westhampton Dunes, whdunes.org. Beach 400 feet on the ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 26-Labor Day. Restrooms, handicapped-accessible ramp, sand wheelchair.
PONQUOGUE BEACH, on Dune Road, Hampton Bays. Beach 600 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 26-Labor Day. Showers, volleyball courts, food stand, chair and umbrella rentals, picnic tables, restrooms, sand wheelchairs.
SAGG MAIN BEACH, on Sagg Main Road, Sagaponack. Beach 1,500 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 26-Labor Day. Showers, restrooms, food stand, picnic tables, volleyball courts.
TIANA BEACH, off Dune Road, Hampton Bays. Beach 1,000 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 26-Labor Day. Showers, volleyball courts, food stand, picnic tables, restrooms.
W. SCOTT CAMERON BEACH, at the end of Dune Road, Bridgehampton. Beach 300 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 29-June 20; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 26-Labor Day. This residents-only beach on the Mecox Inlet features a small pavilion, picnic tables, a beach volleyball court and outdoor showers.
VILLAGE OF SOUTHAMPTON
COOPERS BEACH, 268 Meadow Lane, Southampton, 631-283-0247. Beach 500 feet on the ocean. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays, May 29-June 20, daily June 26-Labor Day. Drop-off free, permit or day pass required for parking. $50 a day nonresidents; summer nonresident visitor pass $500 for the season. Beach permits are required through Sept. 30. Concession stand, bathrooms, showers, chair and umbrella rentals.
SOUTHOLD
Parking permit $10 for town residents, available at Town Hall, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays or by mail, or at southoldtownny.gov, annual permit $300 for nonresidents and $100 for seasonal lessee, available at Town Hall or by mail. 631-765-5182, southoldtownny.gov.
NEW SUFFOLK BEACH, on First Street, New Suffolk. Town residents only. Beach 200 feet on Peconic Bay. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 26-Labor Day. Boat ramp, playground; beach is popular with windsurfers.
NORMAN KLIPP PARK, at end of Manhasset Avenue, off Route 25, Greenport. Beach 728 feet on harbor. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 26-Labor Day. Boat ramp (permit $10 resident, lessee $35, nonresidents $50), playground.
SOUTHOLD TOWN BEACH, Route 48, Southold. Beach 960 feet on the Sound. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 26-Labor Day. Boat ramp, playground.