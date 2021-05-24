STATE BEACHES

GOV. ALFRED E. SMITH/SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK, at north end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, 631-269-4333, parks.ny.gov. Beach 3 miles on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards May 29-Sept. 12. Swimming, beach ramp and sand wheelchair available, picnic area, playgrounds, 27-hole golf course, refreshment stands, beachfront catering hall 631-269-6850, biking and running trails, fishing (night fishing to Dec. 31, by permit), first aid station in swimming season. Fee $10 a car daily May 29-Sept. 12; $8 weekends and holidays May 23 and Sept. 18-Nov. 7.

HECKSCHER STATE PARK, south end of Heckscher Parkway, East Islip, 631-581-2100, parks.ny.gov. Beach 1.2 miles on Great South Bay. Lifeguards June 26-Labor Day; call for hours. 2 beach areas. Fee $8 a car May 23 and daily May 29-June 25; $10 daily June 26-Labor Day; $8 a car weekends Sept. 11-Oct. 11.

HITHER HILLS STATE PARK, 164 Old Montauk Hwy. (Route 27), 4 miles west of hamlet of Montauk. Beach 2 1/2 miles on ocean. Lifeguards May 29-Sept. 12. Playground, 3 sand wheelchairs, 2 picnic areas, general store (hours vary). Sand castle contests: 9:30 a.m. Thur., June 24-Aug. 26. Fee $10 a car daily, May 29-Sept. 12.

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-785-1600, parks.ny.gov. Beach 6 1/2 miles on ocean; part of a 2,413-acre park, 2-mile boardwalk, multiuse bike path that stretches west from Cedar Creek Park in Wantagh to Field 1 to the West End 2 parking lot, and stretches eastern to Tobay Beach, bathhouse, splashpad water park, beach shops, refreshment stands, the Gatsby on the Ocean restaurant, boardwalk cafe, recreation areas. Lifeguards May 28-Sept. 12. Fee $10 a car daily May 28-Sept. 12; $8 weekends and holidays May 23-May 27 and Sept. 13-Nov. 7.

ORIENT BEACH STATE PARK, 40000 Main Rd. (Route 25), Orient, 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov. Beach 300-foot swimming area on Gardiners Bay. Lifeguards 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 22-Labor Day. Playground, picnic areas with barbecues, 2 sand wheelchairs, pavilion (rental available), gazebo. Swimming permitted June 26-Labor Day. Fee $8 a car May 23 and daily May 29-June 25; $10 a car daily June 26-Labor Day; $8 a car weekends and holidays Sept. 11-Columbus Day.

ROBERT MOSES STATE PARK, Robert Moses Causeway, 631-669-0449, parks.ny.gov. Beach 5 miles on ocean. Lifeguards May 29-Sept. 12. beach shop, bathhouses, fishing (night fishing April 1-Dec. 31, by permit), sand wheelchairs, specially equipped playground (Field 5), body-boarding areas, surfing areas (unprotected), first-aid stations. Fee $10 a car daily May 29-Sept. 12; $8 a car weekends and holidays May 23 and Sept. 18-Nov. 7.

WILDWOOD STATE PARK, 790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River, 631-929- 4314, parks.ny.gov. Beach 2 miles on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards June 19-Sept. 6. One sand wheelchairs, showers, seasonal concession stand and beach store, 5 hiking trails with 14 miles of trails, basketball court, ballfield, campsites and cottages, picnic area, playground. Fee $8 a car May 23 and daily May 29-June 25; $10 a vehicle daily June 26-Labor Day; $8 a vehicle weekends and holidays Sept. 11-Oct. 11.