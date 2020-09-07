Beaches open on Long Island past Labor Day
The date on the calendar notes Labor Day on Sept. 7, aka the unofficial end of summer, however, some area beaches are still open to visitors to enjoy lower parking fees, sun and surf.
LIFEGUARDS ON DUTY
Swimming at some Long Island’s beaches, including Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Hither Hills and Sunken Meadow, is extended past Labor Day through mid-September, park officials say.
JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Wantagh Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays. Realtime parking updates will be posted at parks.ny.gov; 516-785-1600; Field 6 open until Sept. 20; Field 2 open weekends only Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 19-20; Central Mall open until Sept. 20; West Bathhouse ocean weekends only Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 19-20.
Lifeguards: on duty daily until mid-September
Fee: $10 on weekends until Sept. 13; $8 weekends after Sept. 13 until mid-November
ROBERT MOSES STATE PARK, Babylon Open dawn to dusk for swimming 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Field 2 open daily until Sept. 20; Field 3 open daily until Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20; Field 4 open daily until Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20; Field 5 daily until Sept. 20. Parking updates will be posted on parks.ny.gov; 631-669-0449.
Lifeguards: on duty daily until mid-September
Fee: $10 for parking until Sept. 13; $8 weekends after Sept. 13 until mid-November
TOBAY, Ocean Parkway, Massapequa Open weekends 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to residents only throughout the month of September, oysterbaytown.com, 516-797-4111
Lifeguards: on duty weekends Sept. 11-Sept. 27
Fee: No fee collected after Labor Day. Resident checks will be conducted
HITHER HILLS STATE PARK, Montauk The beach is open for swimming 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily; parks.ny.gov; 631-668-2554.
Lifeguards: on duty 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sept. 20
Fee: $10 for parking until Sept. 13; free parking after Sept. 13
GOV. ALFRED E. SMITH/SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK, Kings Park The beach is open sunrise to sunset daily; Main Beach daily until Sept. 20; East Beach weekends only Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 19-20, parks.ny.gov; 631-269-4333
Lifeguards: on duty until mid-September
Fee: $10 for parking until Sept. 13; free on weekdays after Sept. 13; $8 weekends after Sept. 13 until mid-November
MAIN BEACH end of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton easthamptonvillage.org.
Lifeguards: on duty 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20
Fee: Resident or nonresident beach parking pass required through Sept. 15; Free on Sept. 19-20E
INDIAN WELLS end of Indian Wells Highway, Amagansett ehamptonny.gov, 631-324-2417
Lifeguards: on duty 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20
Fee: Open to East Hampton town residents only.
ATLANTIC AVENUE BEACH end of Atlantic Avenue off Route 27, Amagansett ehamptonny.gov, 631-324-2417
Lifeguards: on duty 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20
Fee: Must have East Hampton resident pass on your car to park at the beach. Nonresidents can walk in.
DITCH PLAINS, off Ditch Plains Road, Montauk ehamptonny.gov, 631-324-2417
Lifeguards: on duty 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20
Fee: East Hampton residents only. Must have resident pass on your car to park at the beach.
KIRK PARK Beach off Route 27, west of the village, Montauk ehamptonny.gov, 631-324-2417
Lifeguards: on duty 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20
Fee: Must have resident pass on your car to park at the beach; $35 to nonresidents.
OTHER BEACHES
After Labor Day, the following Nassau and Suffolk beaches will remain open for visitors for boardwalk and beach walking, but with no lifeguards on duty for swimming. Parking fees may still be enforced at some locations.
HECKSCHER STATE PARK, East Islip Gates open at 7 a.m. daily for the park on the Great South Bay. No lifeguards on duty after Labor Day; parks.ny.gov; 631-581-2100.
Fee: Free on weekdays and $8 on weekends after Labor Day until Oct. 12
WILDWOOD STATE PARK, Wading River The beach is set on the Long Island Sound. No lifeguards on duty after Labor Day; parks.ny.gov; 631-929-4314.
Fee: $8 on weekends after Labor Day: Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 19-20
EUGENE NICKERSON BEACH, Lido Beach Capacity will be capped at 1,000 at this beach open to Nassau County residents only for the time being. No lifeguards on duty after Labor Day; nassaucountyny.gov; 516-571-7700.
Fee: No parking fees after Labor Day
SMITH POINT COUNTY PARK, Shirley Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for Suffolk County residents only with proof of residency. No lifeguards after Labor Day.
Fee: No parking fees after Labor Day
CUPSOGUE BEACH COUNTY PARK, Westhampton Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for Suffolk County residents only with proof of residency. No lifeguards after Labor Day; suffolkcountyny.gov; 631-852-8111.
Fee: No lifeguards after Labor Day
ORIENT BEACH STATE PARK, Orient Located on the eastern tip of the North Fork of Long Island, the beach and park are open dawn to dusk. No lifeguards after Labor Day; parks.ny.gov; 631-323-2440.
Fee: $10; $8 fee after Labor Day weekends until Oct. 12
OCEAN BEACH PARK AT LONG BEACH The beach is currently residents-only Fridays through Sundays. The 2.2-mile boardwalk will close nightly at 9 p.m. access will be restricted with barricades. No lifeguards after Labor Day. 516-431-1021, longbeachny.gov
Fee: No fees for residents or nonresident after Labor Day