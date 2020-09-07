The date on the calendar notes Labor Day on Sept. 7, aka the unofficial end of summer, however, some area beaches are still open to visitors to enjoy lower parking fees, sun and surf.

LIFEGUARDS ON DUTY

Swimming at some Long Island’s beaches, including Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Hither Hills and Sunken Meadow, is extended past Labor Day through mid-September, park officials say.

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Wantagh Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays. Realtime parking updates will be posted at parks.ny.gov; 516-785-1600; Field 6 open until Sept. 20; Field 2 open weekends only Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 19-20; Central Mall open until Sept. 20; West Bathhouse ocean weekends only Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 19-20.

Lifeguards: on duty daily until mid-September

Fee: $10 on weekends until Sept. 13; $8 weekends after Sept. 13 until mid-November

ROBERT MOSES STATE PARK, Babylon Open dawn to dusk for swimming 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Field 2 open daily until Sept. 20; Field 3 open daily until Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20; Field 4 open daily until Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20; Field 5 daily until Sept. 20. Parking updates will be posted on parks.ny.gov; 631-669-0449.

Lifeguards: on duty daily until mid-September

Fee: $10 for parking until Sept. 13; $8 weekends after Sept. 13 until mid-November

TOBAY, Ocean Parkway, Massapequa Open weekends 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to residents only throughout the month of September, oysterbaytown.com, 516-797-4111

Lifeguards: on duty weekends Sept. 11-Sept. 27

Fee: No fee collected after Labor Day. Resident checks will be conducted

HITHER HILLS STATE PARK, Montauk The beach is open for swimming 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily; parks.ny.gov; 631-668-2554.

Lifeguards: on duty 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sept. 20

Fee: $10 for parking until Sept. 13; free parking after Sept. 13

GOV. ALFRED E. SMITH/SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK, Kings Park The beach is open sunrise to sunset daily; Main Beach daily until Sept. 20; East Beach weekends only Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 19-20, parks.ny.gov; 631-269-4333

Lifeguards: on duty until mid-September

Fee: $10 for parking until Sept. 13; free on weekdays after Sept. 13; $8 weekends after Sept. 13 until mid-November

MAIN BEACH end of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton easthamptonvillage.org.

Lifeguards: on duty 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20

Fee: Resident or nonresident beach parking pass required through Sept. 15; Free on Sept. 19-20E

INDIAN WELLS end of Indian Wells Highway, Amagansett ehamptonny.gov, 631-324-2417

Lifeguards: on duty 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20

Fee: Open to East Hampton town residents only.

ATLANTIC AVENUE BEACH end of Atlantic Avenue off Route 27, Amagansett ehamptonny.gov, 631-324-2417

Lifeguards: on duty 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20

Fee: Must have East Hampton resident pass on your car to park at the beach. Nonresidents can walk in.

DITCH PLAINS, off Ditch Plains Road, Montauk ehamptonny.gov, 631-324-2417

Lifeguards: on duty 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20

Fee: East Hampton residents only. Must have resident pass on your car to park at the beach.

KIRK PARK Beach off Route 27, west of the village, Montauk ehamptonny.gov, 631-324-2417

Lifeguards: on duty 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 13 and Sept. 19-20

Fee: Must have resident pass on your car to park at the beach; $35 to nonresidents.