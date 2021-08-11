If you’ve been envying the way Manhattanites cruise around on Citi Bike rentals, you, too, can pedal locally without saddling yourself with the cost of a bike.

PedalShare, a bicycle sharing company that rents its two-wheeler fleet for $4 an hour throughout Suffolk County, recently added new pick-up stations in Huntington, Bridgehampton and at Sag Harbor’s Long Beach, said Patrick O’Donoghue, company co-founder with his cousin and fellow Southamptonite Chris Dimon.

"We’re trying to give people the opportunity to get from a to b, to go to the beach and get a little exercise without having to get into the car," O’Donoghue said.

The service, called Bethpage Ride where it’s sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, is already a transportation option in Lindenhurst, Patchogue, Riverhead, Southampton, Hampton Bays and Babylon.

"If somebody wants to come to the village [of Babylon] by train, they can pick up a bike at the train station," said village board member Robyn Silvestri, an avid cyclist and a "huge fan" of bike sharing.

How it Works

Download the Bloom Bike and Scooter Sharing app on your phone, select the PedalShare option and sign up. (You’ll need a credit card.) At the pick-up-station, scan the QR code either between the handlebars or below the seat to unlock the bike. Leave the app open during your ride and make sure Bluetooth is enabled. To end your ride, park at any station in the area and lock the back tire. Open 24/7, May 1 through Nov. 1. Must be at least 18 years old. Only one bike can be rented per device.

FEES: $4/hour or $35 for 24 hours. A $59 annual membership covers an unlimited number of one-hour rides with additional hours at $4. Cyclists need to provide their own bike helmets.

INFO: 631-268-BIKE (2453), ridepedalshare.com

Here are suggestions for scenic rides to take, on routes ranging from leisurely to challenging with stops for snacks, liquid refreshments or breathtaking views.

Babylon Village (Bethpage Ride)

Pick up stations at Argyle Park, Totten Place, Babylon Long Island Rail Road station, Park Avenue, Babylon Village Pool (Fire Island Ave. S.), Locust Avenue Park

Argyle Lake loop Pick-up station: Argyle Park (NY-27A, Babylon)

Argyle Park (NY-27A, Babylon) Distance: ¾ mile Take a leisurely spin around Argyle Lake in the heart of town, then lock up for shopping and dining on Main Street. Downtown refreshment options include an iced latte at Babylon Bean Coffee House, ice cream at Sweet Sensations or a quick bite at a local eatery on Deer Park Avenue, Fire Island Avenue and East Main Street.

Belmont Lake State Park Pick-up station: Park Avenue

Park Avenue Distance: 6 miles There may be no better bike trail through Western Suffolk’s greenway than along the shady path through the woods to Belmont Lake State Park. Ride the path around the scenic lake, rent a paddle boat, fish from the shore or Instagram the bubbly waterfall. Pitstops at rest rooms and food trucks prepare you for a return trip past Southards Pond where you can dip your toes on the shoreline.

Historic Babylon Pick-up station: Babylon LIRR Station

Babylon LIRR Station Distance: Variable This ride is best on a Sunday morning, when you can pick up fruits and pastries at the Babylon Village Farmers Market before cruising over to Nathanial Conklin House, built in 1803 by the village’s founder and more recently saved by local concerned citizens. (280 Deer Park Ave., Babylon). Keep riding to historic markers on the sites where Guglielmo Marconi started the wireless revolution (Fire Island Avenue and Virginia Road); America’s first professional African-American baseball team was formed (north end of Argyle Lake) and the local women’s suffrage movement took off. (101 Deer Park Ave., Babylon)

Babylon waterfront Pick-up station: Babylon Pool (Fire Island Ave S, Babylon)

Babylon Pool (Fire Island Ave S, Babylon) Distance: Variable Cruise around the area to catch views of the Great South Bay and the soaring Robert Moses Causeway bridge.

Huntington (Bethpage Ride)

Pick up stations at Mill Dam Park (Mill Dam and West Shoe roads), Gerard Street parking lot, New Street parking lot, Heckscher Park (Prime Avenue entrance) and Paul H. Johnson Gateway Plaza, New York Avenue (Route 110) between Henry and Olive streets, Huntington Station.

Huntington shoreline Pick-up station: Mill Dam Park

Mill Dam Park Distance: 1.6 miles Start at the park at the corner of Mill Dam Road and West Shore Road and across the street from Mill Dam Marina. Then take West Shore Road, north along the scenic Huntington Harbor shoreline. (Stop outside the park at the Gold Coast Surfside Delicatessen on West Shore Road for sandwiches, snacks and beverages.) Follow West Shore Road around the shoreline to Gold Star Beach Park, for a swim or view of the Huntington Harbor light. West Shore Road becomes Browns Road for a look at another local landmark -- the Chateau at Coindre Hall, a catering facility in a medieval-style mansion built in 1912.

Kerber’s Farm Pick-up station: New Street parking lot

New Street parking lot Distance: about 2 miles Cyclists prize the farm founded in 1941 for its egg sandwiches on a cheddar buttermilk biscuit and its fruit pies, says Huntington town councilman and mountain bike rider Ed Smyth, 50, of Lloyd Harbor. (Kerber's Farm, 309 W. Pulaski Rd, Huntington, kerbersfarm.com)

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve and Joseph Lloyd Manor House Pick-up station: Gerard Street parking lot

Gerard Street parking lot Distance: 5 miles via West Neck Road Best for experienced cyclists, this twisty, hilly route passes stately mansions and a stunning waterfront on the way to the Joseph Lloyd Manor House (1 Lloyd Lane, Lloyd Harbor), where enslaved Jupiter Hammon lived while becoming one of America’s first published African-American writers. A few more pumps take you to the entrance to Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, home to the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center and Henry Lloyd Manor house built in 1711. (25 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Lloyd Harbor)

Southampton (PedalShare)

Pick-up stations at Southampton Long Island Rail Road station, Southampton Town Hall, Coopers Beach, Gin Beach, Agawam Park and A Butlers Manor B&B, 244 N. Main St., Southampton.

Coopers Beach Pick-up station: Southampton Long Island Rail Road station

Southampton Long Island Rail Road station Distance: About 3 miles via South Main Street, Gin Lane and Meadow Lane Throw your towel in the basket and meet the elite on Coopers Beach, the sunny strand rated number one beach by ecologist Stephen P. Leatherman (aka Dr. Beach). The beach concession serves beer, wine, “really delicious rubs and chicken,” O’Donoghue said.

Meadow Lane Pick-up station: Coopers Beach (268 Meadow Lane, Southampton)

Coopers Beach (268 Meadow Lane, Southampton) Distance: 3.6 miles Get ready for jaw-drops on Billionaire Lane where astonishing mega- mansions cling to a beachfront strip on the Atlantic. Catch your breath and cool off in the surf at Shinnecock East County Park – where the road ends at Shinnecock Inlet.

Shinnecock Indian Nation Reservation Pick-up station: Southampton LIRR station

Southampton LIRR station Distance: 2.5 miles via North Main and Hill streets The Shinnecock Lobster Factory’s lobster rolls are reason enough for a bike ride to the Shinnecock Nation Indian Reservation (42 Montauk Hwy., Southampton). The Labor Day weekend pow wow, one of the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast, was closed to outsiders last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but cyclists can check website for updates on this year’s event.