Rise early and hit the sand at Bayville's Ransom Beach before the crowds arrive, to secure a spot and set up to spend the morning relaxing by the shores of the Long Island Sound. It's not a beach for swimming, but there’s a multifaceted playground for kids to explore overlooking the water that includes swings and slides ($50-$60 nonresidents; 516-624-6160, oysterbaytown.com).

After a morning in the sun, refresh with a rooftop lunch where guests can dine al fresco under an umbrella at Breakers Sports Bar and Grill just across the street. Kids can choose from 15 flavors of wings or eight different flavors of fries, while parents can enjoy a Cobb salad with a glass of pinot grigio or a pint of Blue Point Toasted Lager with a N.Y. Strip Steak sandwich. (516-624-2337, breakerssportsbarandgrill.com)

Once your energy is restored, gear up for an active late afternoon at Bayville Adventure Park. Tackle an obstacle ropes course in the air at Brittany Bay’s Jungle Tree Top Adventure or navigate through Timbuktu Lagoon on Colonel “Wrong Way” Bay’s Bumper Boat Safari. In the mood for a battle? Engage at Berkley Bay’s Wild Water Balloon Wars, but be ready to get wet. For those who want to stay dry, shoot a round at The Lost Treasure of Captain Black Heart Bay Adventure Miniature Golf or take on Bradley Bay’s Rock Climbing Challenge.

You'll want to bring sneakers — and a change of socks (from $6.75 per activity to $39.50 unlimited pass that includes a second day during the season; 516-624-7433, bayvilleadventurepark.com).

