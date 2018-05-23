Put down the smartphone and take up a hobby. You can get lost in the world of model trains, planes and automobiles at Willis Hobbies. This Long Island landmark has helped parents and children bond over building together since 1949. The 12,000-square-feet building is packed with a legendary inventory. From crafts and puzzles to rocket kits to die-cast cars and trucks to Lionel train sets, the choices are vast. Beginners will find kits specifically made for the inexperienced. Owners Steve and Ken Ford are hands-on to answer any questions. (516-746-3944, willishobbies.com)

Nearby, the nostalgia continues at Mr. Cheapo CD & Record Exchange. This music den caters to fans of any genre or physical music format, from vinyl to CD to cassettes. Mr. Cheapo specializes in used, out-of-print albums that are hard to find, yet in good condition. It also stocks new releases. Staff will help customers find specific albums or check out a product they’d like to sell for cash or store credit. (516-742-7670, mrcheapocds.com)

After an afternoon of shopping, walk up a block and sit down for an authentic Portuguese meal at Churrasqueira Bairrada restaurant with its wood-charcoal grill. The hungry opt for all-you-can-eat grilled skewers of sirloin, bacon-wrapped turkey, spare ribs, short ribs, pork loin, chicken drumsticks, sausage and beef cubes. Sides of rice, potatoes, salad and vegetables are included. (516-739-3856, churrasqueira.com)