Follow the buzz in this South Shore village, where you can spend a full summer day hitting a new crop of hipster hot spots and filling your social media feed with eye candy.

You might start with a tropical brunch at Rhum, if for no other reason than to take a selfie on the swings that stand in as bar stools — but it's the rare bar on Long Island that has a rooftop lounge, too. (631-569-5944, rhumpatchogue.com)

There are plenty of shops to browse in the walkable village; mainstays mix with newcomers. Come summer, Blum's is a mainstay for bathing suits in all shapes and sizes (631-475-0136, shopblums.com). More funky: Paper Doll Curiosity Shoppe, which has a smattering of vintage accessories and retro dresses besides throwback novelties (think wind-up teeth and harmonicas). Don't leave without mugging with the life-size sasquatch statue near the sitting area in the back. (631-730-8383, facebook.com/paperdollcuriosity)

Make a pit stop for rolled ice cream at Bar A Dessert, where it's as much fun to watch your creation being made as it is to eat it. It starts as liquid cream poured on a subzero plate that's mixed with add-ins and scraped into rosebud-shaped morsels. (631-730-8688, baradessert.com)

If you're spending the day with a group of friends, reserve a Food Done It? scavenger hunt. It's a part-escape room, part- bar hop that sends you clues via smartphone that lead you to spots around the village for food and drinks. Sleuths must fund their own spirits. ($60 a person, fooddoneit.com).

Otherwise, you can grab a growler to go or try some craft beer in the new-this-summer tasting room at Blue Point Brewery's new digs on West Main Street. (631-475-6944, bluepointbrewing.com). Also new: The Loading Dock — a pop-up speak-easy set backstage at The Patchogue Theatre that's a cabaret with an industrial feel. It's open just twice a month with comedy and musical acts. (facebook.com/LoadingDockPatchogue)