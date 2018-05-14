Sag Harbor has long been a favorite destination for writers and readers alike. The East End village is mentioned in Herman Melville’s “Moby-Dick;" was home to John Steinbeck, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature; and is today anchored by Canio’s Books, a long-standing independent bookstore known for its lively readings. Here’s how to enjoy the best of Sag Harbor’s literary offerings in one day:

Start with a self-guided Literary Sag Harbor Walking Tour via an app that can be downloaded. The tour starts at the Windmill on Long Wharf, where a sign honors Steinbeck, and ends at 19 Ninevah Place, a home often visited by poet Langston Hughes. The tour lasts two hours with a total of 22 stops throughout the village, including the homes of Colson Whitehead, Betty Friedan, James Fenimore Cooper and more. The Sag Harbor Walking Tour App is free and can be downloaded for Apple and Android.

Stop in Canio’s Books, a literary staple since 1980 that features several readings every month. During Sag Harbor’s Cultural Festival, the weekend of May 19 and 20, the store is hosting a marathon reading of Steinbeck’s “The Winter of Our Discontent.” Canio’s Books is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, noon-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. 290 Main St.; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com.

After all that walking and book browsing, fuel up at LT Burger. This restaurant is in part of what used to be Black Buoy, a fishermen's bar that was one of Steinbeck’s favorites. The interior features a lounge area with a fireplace and a horseshoe-shaped bar that seats 12. 62 Main St.; 631-899-4646 ltburger.com.