TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
63° Good Afternoon
TravelLong Island Getaways

Day trip: Make it one for the books in Sag Harbor

The East End Village has a self-guided literary tour, a happening bookstore and more.

Canio's Books, in business since 1980, is the

Canio's Books, in business since 1980, is the anchor of Sag Harbor's literary scene. Photo Credit: Ian J. Stark

By Megan Byrd Special to Newsday
Print

Sag Harbor has long been a favorite destination for writers and readers alike. The East End village is mentioned in Herman Melville’s “Moby-Dick;" was home to John Steinbeck, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature; and is today anchored by Canio’s Books, a long-standing independent bookstore known for its lively readings. Here’s how to enjoy the best of Sag Harbor’s literary offerings in one day:

Start with a self-guided Literary Sag Harbor Walking Tour via an app that can be downloaded. The tour starts at the Windmill on Long Wharf, where a sign honors Steinbeck, and ends at 19 Ninevah Place, a home often visited by poet Langston Hughes. The tour lasts two hours with a total of 22 stops throughout the village, including the homes of Colson Whitehead, Betty Friedan, James Fenimore Cooper and more. The Sag Harbor Walking Tour App is free and can be downloaded for Apple and Android.

Stop in Canio’s Books, a literary staple since 1980 that features several readings every month. During Sag Harbor’s Cultural Festival, the weekend of May 19 and 20, the store is hosting a marathon reading of Steinbeck’s “The Winter of Our Discontent.” Canio’s Books is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, noon-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. 290 Main St.; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com.

After all that walking and book browsing, fuel up at LT Burger. This restaurant is in part of what used to be Black Buoy, a fishermen's bar that was one of Steinbeck’s favorites. The interior features a lounge area with a fireplace and a horseshoe-shaped bar that seats 12. 62 Main St.; 631-899-4646 ltburger.com.

By Megan Byrd Special to Newsday

Top Travel stories

Young woman in the boat at sunset near 5 vacation hot spots to visit in the off-season
Always festive on the outside, Buckingham Palace's lavish Make like a royal and visit a British castle
Most affordable months: September ($418 per night) Top U.S. hotels to visit in 2018
The Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. Cruises, tours, more travel deals this week
The Skyline Drive winds along the top of 5 routes to learn more about wildlife and history
SeaWorld in Orlando says it will open SeaWorld: Sesame Street Land to open spring 2019