Think of a day trip to Kismet as an Oreo cookie — two long walks along the ocean with a lovely lunch in the middle.

To do it, you'll start at Robert Moses State Park Field 5 (631-687-4750, parks.ny.gov), where there’s a $10 parking fee. Head to the boardwalk at the far end of the parking field that leads to the towering Fire Island Lighthouse (631-321-7028, fireislandlighthouse.com).

Start out strolling the boardwalk. Feeling especially athletic? Climb the lighthouse’s 182 steps for a view of the 32-mile barrier island coastline. It costs $8 for adults and $4 for kids younger than 12 — on a good day, you'll see a view of the path you're about to continue on toward Kismet.

Continue working up an appetite by walking east along the ocean. You’ll pass through what used to a clothing-optional beach — be aware there are people who still treat it as such. Within a half-hour you’ll arrive in Kismet, the westernmost community on Fire Island.

Head over to Surf’s Out on the bay side — it celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer. Dine indoors or al fresco in the restaurant’s open-deck areas. The lunch menu includes choices such as fish and chips for $22, a lobster roll for $23, the Kismet salad for $15 and a variety of sushi (631-583-7400, surfsout.com).

A courtyard gives "the Out" (as longtime residents refer to it) the opportunity to also host daytime special events and live bands throughout the season. On Sundays beginning July 1, for instance, Surf’s Out hosts a $45 Shipwrecked Bottomless Brunch and DJ Party beginning at 11:30 a.m. so patrons can “dance under the sun.”

If you’d like to take a swim before heading back to Robert Moses, the Out offers more than 30 free lockers and two showers — bring your own lock and towel.