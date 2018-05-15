TODAY'S PAPER
TravelLong Island Getaways

Day trip: See famous movie sites on Long Island's Gold Coast

Peek at historic houses used in movies, including "The Godfather" and "North by Northwest."

Hempstead House and Sands Point Preserve.

Hempstead House and Sands Point Preserve. Photo Credit: Newsday/Bill Davis

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
Here's a tour that combines two passions: Movies and historic houses.

Start your tour at Old Westbury Gardens, namely, its grand Phipps Estate. Most famously, the mansion doubled in Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 thriller "North by Northwest" as the Glen Cove house where the movie's hero, Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant), was kidnapped by the creepy bad guy (James Mason) and then force-fed booze by an even creepier bad guy (played by a very young Martin Landau). The Phipps Mansion was also featured in "Love Story" (1970) and "Cruel Intentions" (1999). ($12 adults, $7 ages 7-17; 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org)

When you're done with the mansion, you can take a quick tour of the property or just get back in your car and drive 11 miles north to Sands Point Preserve ($10/car parking; sandspointpreserveconservancy.org). Here, you can tour Falaise, the estate owned by Harry Guggenheim (who was married to Newsday founder Alicia Patterson) and see the room where the memorable horse’s head in the bed scene from "The Godfather " (1972) was filmed ($10 guided tours offered Thursdays-Sundays May-November, reserve at 516-571-7901). Next door to Falaise is Hempstead House, another mansion that was the setting for many films, including “Scent of a Woman” (1992)  and “Malcolm X" (also 1992). By prior arrangement, you might get a guided tour here also (516-571-7901).

 After these three movie-themed landmarks, drive miles to Port Washington for the pizza voted one of LI’s best by Newsday readers: Salvatore’s Coal Oven Pizza. (516-883-8457, salvatorescoalovenpizzeria.com).

