TravelLong Island Getaways

Day trip: North Fork foodie tour

Hop from working farms to vegetable and artisanal food outposts.

At 8 Hands Farm in Cutchogue, Newsday food critic Pervaiz Shallwani explores Chef Julien Shapiro's Old World butchery and charcuterie skills with pork, lamb and other ingredients fresh from the farm on Aug. 7, 2017.

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com
The route from Riverhead to Orient is chock-a-block with restaurants, markets and wineries, and this guide should not stop you from keeping your eyes and mouth open for late-breaking treats. One essential piece of equipment to bring: a cooler filled with freezer packs.

Proceeding west to east, your first stop is North Fork Chocolate Company (740 Main Rd., Aquebogue, 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com) for exquisite chocolates and ice cream made with local milk. Next, browse the restaurant-quality kitchen equipment at Bowery Fork (1075 Franklinville Rd., Laurel, 631-298-1818, boweryfork.com) before hitting up The Village Cheese Shop (105 Love Lane, Mattituck, 631-298-8556, thevillagecheeseshop.com) for one of the Island’s best selections of cheese. (Aren't you glad you brought a cooler?) 

Head down to New Suffolk for great views of Cutchogue Harbor and casual eats and drinks at Case’s Place (650 First St., New Suffolk, 631-734-8686, casesplace.com) before heading to 8 Hands Farm (4735 Cox Lane, Cutchogue, 631-494-6155, 8handsfarm.com) where you can see sustainably raised sheep, pigs and chickens, buy wool and meat (as well as the remarkable European-inspired charcuterie made by head butcher Julien Shapiro).

Flagging? Stop for an expertly pulled, poured or brewed coffee at North Fork Roasting Co. (55795 Main Rd., Southold, 631-876-5450, noforoastingco.com). Now it’s time to relax with a glass of wine at one of the North Fork’s loveliest and lowest-key wineries, The Old Field Vineyards (59600 Main Rd., Southold, 631-765-0004, theoldfield.com, weekends only during spring).

Finally, watch the sun set over Greenport Harbor from the patio at Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market (37 Front St., Greenport, 631-477-6992, littlecreekoysters.com) where you can shuck your own local oysters and clams and quaff local (as well as excellent nonlocal) brews.

