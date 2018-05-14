The historic hamlet is burgeoning into a foodie destination — so it's easy to assemble the fixings for a picnic dinner. Dip into Periwinkles Catering & Cafe on Audrey Avenue for sandwiches- maybe turkey avocado with bacon mayo or the Alexander (chicken cutlet, mozzarella, sweet red peppers, lettuce and chipotle aioli) — along with sides such as Israeli couscous or apple cabbage slaw. Signature homemade cookies or famous triple chocolate brownies clinch dessert (516-922-5700, periwinklescateringny.com).

Once the picnic is packed, head to the WaterFront Center for a sunset cruise aboard the oyster sloop Christeen. The 105-minute experience runs 6-7:45 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays June 19-Aug. 30, takes sailors across two harbors: Oyster Bay and Cold Spring Harbor. You'll get beautiful views of the bay, but also up-close peeks at the massive greenery along the residential shoreline showcasing some of Long Island’s most exclusive estates. ($30 516-922-7245, thewaterfrontcenter.org)

Back on land, venture to Canterbury’s Oyster Bar & Grill for some oysters — any style. Oysters Lobsterfella puts the mollusk with spinach, cheese, anisette, shallots and lobster sauce. Oysters Casino tops them with red and green peppers, shallots, onions, bacon herbs and asiago. Buffalo oysters are served with wing sauce, diced celery and carrots, blue cheese and toasted breadcrumbs. Or be bold and do Oyster “Hot Shots” as each oyster is put in a shot glass with cocktail sauce and pepper vodka or salsa and tequila. Pair the shellfish with a brew off Canterbury’s menu, featuring more than 100 beers from around the world. (516-922-3614, canterburysobg.com)



Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.