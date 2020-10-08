Fall deals at East End hotels and inns this season 

By now, travel envy is hitting hard. But leaving New York State may require a mandatory travel quarantine due to COVID-19 precautions, causing travelers to be hesitant about taking a trip too far away. But there are plenty of spots to visit in our own backyard. Long Islanders have long turned to the North Fork and the Hamptons for a nearby fall getaway. The season has always been a time when breaks on rates make hotel stays more reasonable than the summer.

Here are some East End hotels that are taking precautions to keep guests safe and are only a short trip from home.

HAMPTONS

The Roundtree, Amagansett

Amagansett is a small Hamptons hamlet that offers visitors plenty to do with a Main Street lined with stores and restaurants. There are beaches too, and while Town of East Hampton beaches require parking permits year-round, you can leave the car behind at this 15-room boutique hotel and bike or Uber down to Atlantic Avenue Beach (at the south end of Atlantic Avenue), which is only about 1.5 miles away. Indian Wells Beach (at the south end of Indian Wells Highway) is only about a mile away — located directly between Montauk and East Hampton village if you choose to explore the surronding communities. Guests staying at the Roundtree can also stay put and roast s’mores or enjoy an afternoon tea session. Canine guests also get top treatment, with dog beds, water bowls and a treat upon arrival; there’s a pet fee of $50. The Roundtree is using CDC-approved disinfectants to clean all high-touch areas, and a sterilizing device is available to guests looking to clean small personal items. Public areas have been adjusted to allow for social distancing, contactless check-in and checkout is an option and amenities such as bikes, beach chairs and umbrellas are all being sanitized before use. The inn is marking its first fall season with a special fall rate of $495 a night.

INFO 273 Main St.; 631-267-3133, theroundtreehotels.com

Southampton Inn

Make sure to visit the acclaimed Coopers Beach (268 Meadow Lane) while sending the weekend at the Southampton Inn; it’s only about 1.7 miles away. The village is also home to several year-round restaurants and stores, and Agawam Park (at Pond and Jobs lanes) — a large and picturesque green public space — is only about a third of a mile from the inn. Guests staying on the grounds can swim in a heated outdoor pool (until Oct. 15), the tennis courts will be open and bikes are available for guests to rent through November (weather-permitting). The venue’s Claude's Restaurant will be serving breakfast daily and brunch on weekends; pets are welcome but there is a $49 per pet fee. The inn is also using sterile-light uvc technology for cleaning purposes since April to help battle against anything infectious; hotel representatives say the light is also used to combat dampness, insects and other viruses like SARS and H1N1. Rates through October start at $210 weekdays, $275 weekends and there are discounts available for stays of three nights or longer. Rooms in November start at $145 nightly.

INFO 91 Hill St.; 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

MONTAUK

The most eastern hamlet in the Hamptons, it is separated by several miles from the rest of the South Fork and has a more down-to-earth personality, with a number of restaurants that predate the community’s transcendence into a hotspot for luxury travelers — in other words, you can find eateries that launched decades ago, back when surfers and fishermen made up much of the regular crowd. It’s also surrounded by beaches, but as a part of East Hampton Town, permits are always required to park — except at Kirk Park Beach (S. Emerson Ave. and S. Eagle St.) where there are some spots that are open to all. However, there are also a number of state beaches and parks, which either offer free parking or charge $8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (daily through Columbus Day, then only on weekends until Nov. 8).

Marram

A boutique beachfront luxury resort, this spot has fire pits and access to the ocean yet is only a few blocks from downtown Montauk. Marram is also employing increased sanitation procedures for its guest rooms, while common areas have been reorganized to allow for social distancing. Daily housekeeping has been suspended, but non-contact linen and other amenities can be exchanged upon request — and guests are required to wear masks in both the lobby and on the hotel’s walkways. The hotel’s Il Buco at Mostrador Marram restaurant will remain open through Columbus Day weekend, and a discounted rate of 15% on stays (starting at three more days) is being offered, which works out to about $259.25 a night. Weekends remain more expensive in October, but in November a two-day weekend stay drops to a starting rate of $295 a night (until Nov. 22). The lowest rate currently available for a Nov. 26-27 stay is $205, but while Marram remains open until Nov. 28, to get that last Saturday you’ll need to arrive on Nov. 26, and then stay the three days (the lowest rate for that period is $250 a night. One dog (under 25 lbs.) is permitted in certain rooms; there’s a one-time $150 cleaning fee.

INFO 21 Oceanview Terrace; 631-668-2050, marrammontauk.com

Sole East

Always popular with dog owners due to its secluded but wide green lawn and fire pits (with doggy cleanup bag dispensers located along the walk), the pet fee is $200. The outdoor heated pool is slated to stay open through the end of October, and the venue’s Backyard Restaurant will be serving a special menu for the fall. Guests concerned with how the resort is conducting its added health protections can look forward to rooms and all public areas being cleaned with CDC-recommended disinfectants, as are high-touch areas. The restaurant is running at a reducing capacity and social distancing is being instituted as policy; all people in attendance for any reason must be masked in public areas. The hotel is offering a deal for October as well: book Friday and Saturday to get half-off for Sunday night, with rates starting at $369; anyone booking three midweek nights gets a fourth night free (Columbus Day excluded).

INFO 90 Second House Rd.; 631-668-2105, soleeast.com

Montauk Blue Hotel

Also located right along the Atlantic, this hotel is set right in the village, so all of downtown is a short walk away. Since reopening in June, the hotel has been maxing out at a 60% capacity to meet current health standards, and that each room is being immediately sanitized after a guest leaves — then left vacant for 24 hours while an extensive cleaning is completed. Daily in-room cleaning have been suspended, and both the spa and indoor pool have remained closed this year.

Call the hotel directly to make reservations and use the phrase "Fall Special" for the rest of October and until Nov. 7 and get 10% off a two-night weekend stay or 15% off a two-day weekday stay. Pets are not permitted; nightly rates before discount vary greatly but are below $160 most weekdays and $250 most weekends.

INFO 108 S. Emerson Ave.; 631-668-4000, montaukbluehotel.com

SHELTER ISLAND

Even at the height of a typical summer season, Shelter Island lives up to its name: it’s a place where quiet is what one hears the most, where wildlife is easy to spot, gentle waves break along the shores and things rarely get overly busy. The fall follows suit — except that it gets even quieter — but there are still some things to see and do. Romantic dining options include American food at Vine Street Cafe (41 S. Ferry Rd; 631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com) and modern Italian fare at Isola (15 Grand Ave., Shelter Island Heights; 631-749-9036, isolany.com); visit Sylvester Manor Educational Farm (80 North Ferry Rd.; 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org) to explore a historic plantation that dates to the 1650s with trails and grounds open during daylights hours for all to explore for no charge or try Mashomack Preserve (47 S. Ferry Rd.; 631-324-7493, nature.org) for nature watching and hiking — and if all this isn’t enough, Greenport is a direct ferry ride north while Sag Harbor lies close to where the southern ferry lands.

The Ram's Head Inn

Ram’s Head Inn has lowered its weekday rates for the fall and winter, and plans to keep its restaurant open through December; prices start at $175 nightly, with higher prices for the weekend starting at $295. The Inn’s eatery is serving dinner Thursdays through Mondays plus lunch on Saturdays and Sunday brunch; watch for live music in the lounge on Fridays and Sundays--and as outdoor dining becomes more difficult due to the weather, all guests eating indoors will be placed at least six feet apart. The venue also features manmade heated igloos available for sheltered dining and cocktailing (in which an electrostatic sanitizing sprayer is being used between usages). Dogs are welcome at the Inn, with a $50 room deposit.

INFO 108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights; 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

NORTH FORK

The North Fork has traditionally been a place where fall getaways mean trips to vineyards, farms and places that whip up craft beverages of several kinds — but now a fall journey on Long Island’s northern end means a must-visit to Greenport. The village has grown from summer standard to all-seasons hotspot, with a variety of restaurants and offbeat shopping spots from which to choose. In addition, Orient Beach State Park (40000 Main Rd., Orient; 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov), located at LI’s northern tip, is a massive mashup of beaches and natural space where wildlife can be easily viewed.

Sound View Greenport

After making a splash this summer with its shoreside Low Tide Beach Bar, and (depending on the weather), it will remain available through October, Thursdays through Mondays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Sundays 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.) with live music Sunday afternoons and Saturday nights. Using several cleaning methods, an increased use of hospital-grade disinfectants on all high-touch surfaces and guests should call the Front Desk for things like towels or other needs as daily housekeeping is not being provided. Key cards are being sanitized between guests and rooms will have seals placed on doors to demonstrate the space has not been entered since last cleaning. Contact-free room service is also available, among other health precautions. The hotel is also offering a "Fall Back Into Nature" package (15% off a two-night stay plus a $50 dining credit at its Halyard restaurant; available until Dec. 30); rates for weekday nightly stays in October start at $265 while Fri-Sun stays begin at $428. Nightly November weekday stays start at $236; nightly weekend bookings are also available at higher prices. Pets as large as 50 lbs. are permitted for a single $75 fee.

INFO 58775 CR-48, Greenport; 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com

The Harborfront Inn

Located within Greenport Village, it’s only footsteps from the area’s action, and you can walk to the Shelter Island ferry as well. The Inn is using a variety of cleaning methods, including an increased use of hospital-grade disinfectants on all high-touch surfaces and in the lobby, elevators and guest rooms, among other areas. Other actions being taken are enhanced hygiene protocols in place for the complimentary continental breakfast, key cards are being sanitized between guests and elevators are being limited to a single party or two unrelated people at a time. Housekeeping is only being provided upon request, and rooms will have a seal placed on doors to show the space has not been entered since its last cleaning. It’s running an "Autumn Meets the Sea" deal that takes 15% off of two-night stays, the offer includes $50 in dining credit at the Halyard restaurant (until Dec. 30, book by Nov. 25; valid for Thursdays through Mondays). All rates vary week to week; check the available reservations on the Inn’s website for available rooms. Dogs are permitted only in designated rooms, for one per room under 50 lbs. or two dogs per room under 20 lbs. each; a fee of $75 applies.

INFO 209 Front St.; 631-477-0707, theharborfrontinn.com

Southold Beach Motel

Located directly across the street from Southold’s Town Beach, this venue is only a 4-mile drive from the heart of Greenport. Staying open until Nov. 15, it has rooms that face either the Sound or greenery. Rooms, beddings and all surfaces are being cleaned with industry-recommended chemicals, then further disinfected with UV light after the first level of cleaning is completed — and like other compliant hospitality spots, guests are asked to wear masks and to social distance while in common areas. Its rates drop after Oct. 1, with weekend rates starting at $150 and weekday rates as low as $125 — or do a full week for as low as $650. Pets are not permitted.

INFO 53250 North Road, Southold, New York 11971, 631-765-2233, southoldbeachmotel.com