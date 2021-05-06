Long Island hotels in the Hamptons, Montauk, North Fork and Shelter Island
Here’s a sampling of places to stay overnight on both the North and South forks. In all case, you'll want to make your reservations early during peak summer season.
NORTH FORK B&bs and boutique hotels
AMERICAN BEECH, 300 Main St., Greenport, americanbeech.com/home, 631-477-6571. Capacity 13 suites, including 2 two-bedroom apartments; restaurant, lounge and three bars in the heart of the historic Greenport Village. Cost From $389 a night midweek in July. Two-night minimum weekends in July.
ARBOR VIEW HOUSE BED & BREAKFAST, 8900 Main Rd., East Marion, arborviewhouse.com, 631-477-8440. Capacity 1 suite and 3 rooms. Near Greenport, walk to beach, spa services available. Cost $279-$500 a night, two-night minimum in season.
AQUA BY AMERICAN BEECH, 15 Bay Ave., Aquebogue, 631-722-3212, aquahotelbeachclub.com/aqua Capacity 18 rooms and suites. 150 feet of private beach on Peconic Bay reserved for guests. Cost From $389 a night midweek in July. Two-night minimum weekends in summer.
THE HARBORFRONT INN AT GREENPORT, 209 Front St., Greenport, theharborfrontinn.com, 631-477-0707. Capacity 30 rooms and 5 suites, some with private waterfront balconies. Outdoor pool, bar and overlooks Peconic Bay. Cost From $450 a night midweek in July (excluding holidays).
HILTON GARDEN INN RIVERHEAD, 2038 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com, 631-727-2733. Capacity 114 rooms. Wine tours available. Tanger Outlet is across the street and Splish Splash is ½ mile away. Cost From $149 midweek, $289 weekends in summer.
HOTEL INDIGO EAST END, 1830 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-369-2200, indigoeastend.com Capacity 100 rooms. Upscale boutique hotel, guest rooms with hardwood floors and spa showers. Cost From $199 weekdays, $399 weekends.
HYATT PLACE LONG ISLAND EAST END, 451 E. Main St., Riverhead, longislandeastend.place.hyatt.com, 631-208-0002. Capacity 100 rooms on the Peconic River. Long Island Aquarium is next door. Cost From $199 a night midweek.
THE LIN BEACH HOUSE, 455 Rte. 25, Greenport, 646-640-7194, linbeachhouse.com Capacity 6 rooms. A 7-minute walk to beach, 15-minute walk to downtown Greenport. Cost $325-$550 a night, two-night minimum.
THE PRESTON HOUSE & HOTEL, 428 E. Main St., Riverhead, theprestonhouseandhotel.com, 631-775-1500. Capacity 20-room hotel with a New American restaurant features rooms with king-size beds, luxury linens, espresso machines and free Wi-Fi. The four-story hotel is across the street from the Long Island Aquarium. The 88-seat restaurant is open for brunch (weekends), lunch and dinner. Cost From $359 to $809.
RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT LONG ISLAND, 2012 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, 631-905-5811, marriott.com/hotels/travel/isprh-residence-inn-long-island-east-end Capacity 131 suites. Indoor and outdoor pools and outdoor whirlpool for guest only. Wine tours available. Tanger Outlet is across the street and Splish Splash is ½ mile away. Cost From $167.
SOUND VIEW GREENPORT, 58775 Rte. 48, Greenport, 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com Capacity 25 deluxe rooms, 12 junior suites, 8 studios and 10 apartment suites, all with waterfront decks. Outdoor pool, private beach, restaurant and bar. Located just a few miles from Greenport Village. COST From $340 a night.
SOUTH FORK Hamptons to Montauk
1708 HOUSE, 126 Main St., Southampton, 631-287- 1708, 1708house.com Capacity 12 rooms, 3 cottages. Parts of this restored and updated inn date to 1648. Furnished with period art and antiques. Breakfast and afternoon buffet included with overnight stay. Two-night minimum July and Aug.
THE AMERICAN HOTEL, 49 Main St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-3535, theamericanhotel.com Capacity 8 rooms. Local landmark known for food and wine. Cost From $445 a night weekends with three-night minimum in summer.
THE BAKER HOUSE, 181 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com Capacity 5 rooms, plus 2 in the carriage house. An infinity-edge pool. Cost $875-$2,060 a night, in season.
THE BRIDGEHAMPTON INN, 2266 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton, bridgehamptoninn.com, 631-537-3660. Capacity 12 rooms. An expansive rooftop deck and a stone patio provide outdoor spaces for lounging. Breakfast included. More shopping and dining on Bridgehampton’s Main Street. Cost $515-$975 in season.
A BUTLER’S MANOR, 244 N. Main St., Southampton, 631-283-8550, abutlersmanor.com Capacity 5 rooms. Built in 1860, this B&B features a saltwater pool and lush English gardens. Cost $365-$850 a night.
CROW’S NEST INN, 4 Old W. Lake Dr., Montauk; 631-668-2077, crowsnestmtk.com Capacity A main lodge with 14 rooms as well as a three-bedroom, three-bath cottage (plus The Cottages, a collection of eight cottages ranging from studios to a three bedroom all with kitchenettes.) All overlook Lake Montauk, and the inn owns a private beach on the lake. Cost From $395 a night, two-night minimum at the Inn.
DRIFTWOOD RESORT, 2178 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-5744, driftwoodmontauk.com Capacity 52 studios, 1-bedroom suites and private cottages. Full-service oceanfront resort. Cost From $159 but varies during the year; three-night minimum July-Aug., depending on occupancy.
THE ROUNDTREE AMAGANSETT, 273 Main St., Amagansett, 631-267-3133, theroundtreehotels.com. Capacity 15 newly renovated accommodations, ranging from rooms, suites and cottages. Complimentary continental breakfast, beach passes and newspapers. Free Wi-Fi and use of bicycles, walking distance to nightly summer concerts at The Stephen Talkhouse. Cost $995-$2995 a night in season.
GURNEY’S MONTAUK RESORT & SEAWATER SPA, 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk Capacity 152 rooms. Spa and resort with 2,000-foot stretch of private beach. The spa includes and ocean-fed seawater pool. A half-dozen bars and restaurants. Cost From $695 a night. Three night minimum in July and Aug.
GURNEY’S STAR ISLAND RESORT & MARINA, 32 Star Island Rd., Montauk, 631-668-3100, gurneysresorts.com/montauk-star-island Capacity 107 nautical-chic guest rooms. Three pools, a seafood restaurant offering the daily catch brought directly to the dock by local fishermen, and an Italian market and cafe serving pizzas, salads and sandwiches. Shuttle service to and from Gurney’s Montauk Resort a few miles away, plus yacht and seaplane service to Gurney’s Newport Resort in Rhode Island. Cost From $475 a night.
HAMPTON MAID, 259 E. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com Capacity 29 rooms and 8 suites. Playground, outdoor pool; restaurant serves a country-style breakfast. Pop-up dinners twice a month on Fri.-Sat. and every weekend in June, July, Aug. Cost From $325 weekdays, June 25-Sept. 6; two-night minimum on weekends.
HARTMAN’S BRINEY BREEZES, 693 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2290, brineybreezes.com Capacity 44 rooms including 10 suites. Updated rooms with fully equipped kitchen and dramatic ocean views. Stroll to town for a bite, or use one of the motel’s barbecues to enjoy an evening cookout. A heated pool and beach across the street. Cost $195-$595.
HAVEN MONTAUK, 533 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-7000, havenmontauk.com Capacity 27 rooms including studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Pool and common area with picnic tables, and a fire pit. Pet friendly. Walk across the street to Long Island Sound beach. Beach parking passes, towels, bikes and paddleboards are free for guests. Bike rentals available. Cost $300-$1,200, two-night minimum on weekends.
THE HERO BEACH CLUB, 626 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-9825, herobeachclub.com Capacity 34 rooms including 7 suites. A garden is equipped with daybeds, lawn games and colorful large-scale sculptures. Seasonal outdoor pool and a short walk to Umbrella Beach. The hotel organizes film screenings, yoga sessions and bonfires for guests. A quick stroll to restaurants, ice cream and mini-golf. Cost $400-$1,300.
THE HEDGES INN, 74 James Lane, East Hampton, 631-324-7101, thehedgesinn.com Capacity 13 rooms. The inn is on the National Register of Historic Places. Its 17th century cellar was a stop on the Underground Railroad. It’s a short walk to Main Beach, or into the village. Cost $225-$1,300 in season.
THE MAIDSTONE, 207 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-5006, themaidstone.com Capacity 19 rooms and cottages. Scandinavian-inspired hotel, child- and pet-friendly. Features an elegant restaurant, bar, 3 fireplaces and garden dining. Cost $500-$1,500 in season.
MILL HOUSE INN, 31 N. Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-9766, millhouseinn.com Capacity 10 rooms and suites, one four-bedroom cottage. All rooms have fireplaces and showers or soaking tubs. Cost Starting in May from $450 weeknights, $625 weekends, includes breakfast, two-night minimum weekends.
MONTAUK BLUE HOTEL, 108 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk, 631-668-4000, montaukbluehotel.com Capacity 82 rooms. Oceanfront sun deck, indoor heated pool and whirlpool. Cost From $359; three-night minimum weekends in July and Aug.
MONTAUK MANOR, 236 Edgemere St., Montauk, 631-668-4400, montaukmanor.com Capacity 140 condo apartments. Heated indoor and outdoor pools. Cost $339-$902 midweek, $412-$1,066 weekends July-Aug. Two-night minimum in July, three-night minimum in Aug.
THE REFORM CLUB, 23 Windmill Lane, Amagansett, 631-267-8500, reformclubamagansett.com Capacity 7 suites, 3 cottages, 1 house. Cost Summer, suites $1,030 to $1,815 a night; cottages $2,300 to $2,500 a night; four-bedroom house is $5,390 a night. Three-night minimum weekends and holidays.
SAG HARBOR INN, 45 W. Water St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-2949, sagharborinn.com Capacity 42 rooms. Indoor pool. Panoramic views of harbor.
SOLE EAST RESORT, 90 Second House Rd., Montauk, 631-668-2105, soleeast.com Capacity 61 rooms and 8 garden cabana suites. Boutique hotel 5-minute walk from Montauk Village and beach. Cost From $269 with three-night minimum weekends, July 4-Sept. 7; two-night minimum other weekends year-round.
SOUTHAMPTON INN, 91 Hill St., Southampton, 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com Capacity 90 rooms. Year-round hotel in Southampton Village; pool, tennis court, lawn games, seasonal beach shuttle and restaurant. Cost From $275 a night midweek, $600 a night weekends with two-night minimum in summer season.
SURF CLUB RESORT, 20 Surfside Ave., Montauk, 631-668-3800, surfclubmontauk.com Capacity 92 duplex apartments. Beachfront resort on 8½ acres with outdoor pool and tennis court. Cost From $885 a night. Two night minimum for 1 bedroom, end of June-Labor Day; Three-night minimum for 2 bedroom, end of June-Labor Day.
TOPPING ROSE HOUSE, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton, 631-808-2000, toppingrosehouse.com Capacity 22 rooms in the house, studio and cottages; spa services; fitness center; heated outdoor pool. Cost From $1,295 a night, three-night minimum from June 21, three-night minimum in July.
UIHLEIN’S MARINA, BOAT RENTAL AND MOTEL, 444 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, uihleinsmarina.com, 631-668-3799. Season All year. Capacity 7 room motel and 1 small studio cottage with kitchen. Marina with storage, gas, full-service repair, in- and out-storage and restaurant. Boat rentals for fishing, tubing, water skiing, wake boarding or just cruising and sightseeing. 20 percent off all boat and Jet Ski rentals included in stay. Cost $275-$395 a night, two-night minimum on weekends and three-night minimum on holidays and in season.
WHITE FENCES INN, 371 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-500-9013, whitefenceswatermill.com Capacity 5 rooms and suites, outdoor pool. The Parrish Art Museum is next door; minutes from shopping and dining. Cost $625-$975 a night in season.
SHELTER ISLAND Explore the outdoors
THE RAM’S HEAD INN, 108 Ram Island Dr., 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com Capacity 17 rooms. Overlooks Coecles Harbor and Gardiners Bay. Cost Room with a private bath $375 weekdays, $425 weekends; shared bath $225 weekdays, $275 weekends; 2-bedroom suite $495 weekdays, $595 weekends.
SHELTER ISLAND HOUSE, 11 Stearns Point Rd., shelterislandhouse.com, 631-749-1633. Capacity 12 rooms, 3-bedroom suite. Resort with pool, bar, complimentary bicycles. A 5-minute walk to a public beach. Cost Rooms $395-$615 a night; suite $650-$1,600 a night, year-round. Complimentary breakfast.
WEST NECK GUESTHOUSE, 31 W. Neck Rd., westneckhouse.com, 631-599-3430. Season Open May-early Nov. Capacity 4 deluxe king rooms with private porches, 2 traditional king rooms and 1 king suite with full kitchen and living room. 10-minute walk to public beach and famed Sunset Beach resort and restaurant, shops, restaurants and activities. Eye opener breakfast included in the stay. Cost $275-$550.