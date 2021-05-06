NORTH FORK B&bs and boutique hotels

AMERICAN BEECH, 300 Main St., Greenport, americanbeech.com/home, 631-477-6571. Capacity 13 suites, including 2 two-bedroom apartments; restaurant, lounge and three bars in the heart of the historic Greenport Village. Cost From $389 a night midweek in July. Two-night minimum weekends in July.

ARBOR VIEW HOUSE BED & BREAKFAST, 8900 Main Rd., East Marion, arborviewhouse.com, 631-477-8440. Capacity 1 suite and 3 rooms. Near Greenport, walk to beach, spa services available. Cost $279-$500 a night, two-night minimum in season.

AQUA BY AMERICAN BEECH, 15 Bay Ave., Aquebogue, 631-722-3212, aquahotelbeachclub.com/aqua Capacity 18 rooms and suites. 150 feet of private beach on Peconic Bay reserved for guests. Cost From $389 a night midweek in July. Two-night minimum weekends in summer.

THE HARBORFRONT INN AT GREENPORT, 209 Front St., Greenport, theharborfrontinn.com, 631-477-0707. Capacity 30 rooms and 5 suites, some with private waterfront balconies. Outdoor pool, bar and overlooks Peconic Bay. Cost From $450 a night midweek in July (excluding holidays).

HILTON GARDEN INN RIVERHEAD, 2038 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com, 631-727-2733. Capacity 114 rooms. Wine tours available. Tanger Outlet is across the street and Splish Splash is ½ mile away. Cost From $149 midweek, $289 weekends in summer.

HOTEL INDIGO EAST END, 1830 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-369-2200, indigoeastend.com Capacity 100 rooms. Upscale boutique hotel, guest rooms with hardwood floors and spa showers. Cost From $199 weekdays, $399 weekends.

HYATT PLACE LONG ISLAND EAST END, 451 E. Main St., Riverhead, longislandeastend.place.hyatt.com, 631-208-0002. Capacity 100 rooms on the Peconic River. Long Island Aquarium is next door. Cost From $199 a night midweek.

THE LIN BEACH HOUSE, 455 Rte. 25, Greenport, 646-640-7194, linbeachhouse.com Capacity 6 rooms. A 7-minute walk to beach, 15-minute walk to downtown Greenport. Cost $325-$550 a night, two-night minimum.

THE PRESTON HOUSE & HOTEL, 428 E. Main St., Riverhead, theprestonhouseandhotel.com, 631-775-1500. Capacity 20-room hotel with a New American restaurant features rooms with king-size beds, luxury linens, espresso machines and free Wi-Fi. The four-story hotel is across the street from the Long Island Aquarium. The 88-seat restaurant is open for brunch (weekends), lunch and dinner. Cost From $359 to $809.

RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT LONG ISLAND, 2012 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, 631-905-5811, marriott.com/hotels/travel/isprh-residence-inn-long-island-east-end Capacity 131 suites. Indoor and outdoor pools and outdoor whirlpool for guest only. Wine tours available. Tanger Outlet is across the street and Splish Splash is ½ mile away. Cost From $167.

SOUND VIEW GREENPORT, 58775 Rte. 48, Greenport, 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com Capacity 25 deluxe rooms, 12 junior suites, 8 studios and 10 apartment suites, all with waterfront decks. Outdoor pool, private beach, restaurant and bar. Located just a few miles from Greenport Village. COST From $340 a night.