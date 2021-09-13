Fall fun doesn't have to mean a trip out east. Farm stands, wineries, breweries and more offer the tastes and sights of the season while staying central on Long Island. Here are some spots west of Riverhead to try this fall.

ENJOY A BEER AT A BREWERY

GREAT SOUTH BAY BREWERY

Salute the beginning of fall with a pumpkin brew at the Great South Bay Brewery. Splashing Pumpkin — a roasted pumpkin ale mixed with cinnamon and clove — remains the brewery’s standard offering and will be available in the taproom before the autumn even starts. Look out for another fall seasonal brew come autumn from its adjacent Ghost Brewing Co. (same address; 631-357-3819, ghostbrewco.com) and a September collaboration with the North Fork Doughnut Co. nofodoco.com): a Caramel Coffee Cake Imperial Stout will be coming out mid-September, which will be further enhanced by a doughnut shop pop-up.

INFO 25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore; 631-392-8472, greatsouthbaybrewery.com

BRIGHT EYE BEER CO.

This Long Beach brewery is planning to offer its "All County" Brown Ale" and "Babe's Stout," made with coffee and cacao for the fall. Fans of the Bright Eye beers should also be on the lookout for the brewery’s first-ever small batch pumpkin beer, which will only be available in its taproom. As for events, the Long Beach Run Club (@longbeach_runclub) will still be meeting Wednesday nights here, and a schedule of live music is in the works for the fall. The spot is also walking distance from the LIRR, should you choose to take the train.

INFO 50 W. Park Ave., Long Beach; 516-543-5736, brighteyebeerco.com

SIX HARBORS BREWING COMPANY

This Huntington Village brew spot will be rolling out its pumpkin lager — served with a sweet or spicy brim — by Oct. 1. The brewery will also be releasing its German-style Dunkelweizen and Doppleback German lager, as well as its darker beers like the "Asharoken Ale" and the "Northporter." Look out around mid-October for its annual pumpkin-carving event, where guests pay $10 for a pint of suds and a pumpkin to sculpt. After Thanksgiving, Six Harbors will release its "reinbeers," "Prancer’s Winter Warmer," "Vixen’s Imperial Stout" and the "Rudolph Red Lager."

INFO 243 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-470-1560, sixharborsbrewingcompany.com

SOUTH SHORE CRAFT BREWERY

A pumpkin beer is on the way come Labor Day weekend, dubbed "Pumpkin Time." More brews to try this fall include a traditional Oktoberfest beer and "The Lederfest," a lighter-style brew whose recipe is an original design. Among its social events to come, highlights include "Zactoberfest," a Zac Brown tribute band show on Oct. 16 (tickets will be available online) and the brewery's three-year anniversary bash on Nov. 6.

INFO 3505 Hampton Rd., Oceanside; 516-388-6685, southshorecraftbrewery.com

PO'BOY BREWERY

This Port Jefferson Station spot is going to have lots of seasonal suds out for the fall, including its "Pumpkin Out" malt-forward ale (served with or without a cinnamon or sugar rim), the "Jacked Up'D" coffee pumpkin spice beer and the "Hey Pumpkin, Sorry I'm Latte" pumpkin-spiced brew with light coffee flavors and lactose. Other autumn-style apple options include the "Crisp-Bee Apple Pie" hard cider made with honey-crisp apples and cinnamon, and the "Twerky" cranberry hard cider that balances apple sweetness with cranberry tart. Look for the return of the Po'boy costume-required Halloween bash on Oct. 30 and a Thanksgiving Eve soiree.

INFO 200 Wilson St., Port Jefferson Station; 631-828-1131, poboybrewery.com

OYSTER BAY BREWING CO.

A visit to this tap room in Historic Oyster Bay, well-known for its signature "Barn Rocker" ale, will be releasing some seasonal brews this season, such as its pumpkin ale for September, then its Oktoberfest beer and barrel-aged pumpkin beer (both Oct. 1) before the arrival of its barrel-aged imperial stout (Dec. 1).

INFO 36 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay; 516-802-5546, oysterbaybrewing.com

SEASONAL EVENTS, THINGS TO DO

JERICHO CIDER MILL

The Jericho Cider Mill offers a taste of fall fun right off Oyster Bay Road. Marking 201 years in operation, the venue is preparing a special celebration after the pandemic forced the facility to scale back its bicentennial commemoration — and while dates, times and details remain a work in progress, customers can come by now for its homemade pies, candy apples, doughnuts, cookies, ice cream and fresh apple cider (made with no preservatives). Come September, visitors can pick and purchase pumpkins and apples.

INFO 213 Jericho Oyster Bay Rd., Jericho; 516-433-3360, jerichocider.com

PLATTDUETSCHE PARK

Look for Oktoberfest-inspired events every weekend through mid-October, as these are considered kickoff gatherings that lead to the actual Bavarian Oktobefest (Oct. 10), an all-inclusive meal with Fritz’s Polka Band onstage (admission price has yet to be determined). The 90’s Band is scheduled to play in its beer hall from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Eve. The restaurant and beer hall will welcome back visitors Nov. 27-28 for its traditional German "Christkindl Markt" Christmas fair, which will include imported German specialties, special food and drink, arts and crafts for kids and visits with Santa; free admission.

INFO 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square; 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com

COOPER BLUFF

While this waterfront bar is going to be open on Saturdays and Sundays for only special occasions, the events slated are all family-friendly and boat-friendly, with no cover fee to enter. The spot will be hosting its annual IrishFest on Oct. 2, with a band, The Brooklyn Bards (1-6 p.m.), and performances from Irish step dancers during the day; corned beef, cabbage, Guinness pints, hot Irish coffees and other traditional fare will be available to purchase, as will Irish coffee slushies. Oct. 8 sees the Cooper Bluff "DeadHead Fest," with live music from Reckoning and food, drink and merch for sale. The venue’s Oktoberfest will take place Oct. 9, an event featuring German food, beer in steins, performances from traditional German folk dancers and live music by The Apple Strudel Gang (2-6 p.m.). The space is scheduled to hold a Cinco de Mayo-themed gathering on Oct. 23 (with Mexican foods and a live mariachi band from 1-5 p.m.) before closing the season on Oct. 30 with live music, a DJ and several "Drink the Bluff Dry" specials.

INFO 5 Bay Ave., Oyster Bay; 516-296-8485, cooperbluff.com

GARDEN SOCIAL

A small oasis in the middle of a shopping center in Nassau County, this venue has a lush beer garden set under a lofty pergola that makes one forget that the street is footsteps away; the inside space is also available for dining and socializing (as the tavern’s name suggests). Some signature dishes to try are "Slow Simmered Sunday Ragu" (cavatappi, braised short ribs, sweet Italian sausage, prime meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, ricotta cheese) and the "Bison is Gouda" burger (fresh ground bison meat, smoked gouda, bacon jam, over-easy egg), as well as its "Buenos Nachos" and the spinach and artichoke dip.

INFO 1964 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow; 516-750-5338, gardensocialli.com

SIP WINE AT A VINEYARD

HARMONY VINEYARDS

This winery north of Stony Brook is releasing a new Chablis-style chardonnay and rosé for the fall, which will hosted each Friday evening during its movie night (around 8:30 p.m.-sunset, weather permitting); reservations are recommended but walk-ins are permitted.

INFO 169 Harbor Rd., Head of the Harbor; 631-291-9900, harmonyvineyards.com

DEL VINO VINEYARDS

The fall is an excellent time to visit this family-friendly winery, as its scenic grounds change with the season. New items to look forward to this fall include the 2019 Amore Riserva: a new blend between three types of grapes, it’s notable for hints of raspberries and strawberries. Another fresh option will be the 2020 Malbec Riserva, the winery’s first-ever blend made entirely from grapes grown right here on Long Island.

INFO 29 Norwood Rd., Northport; 844-335-8466, delvinovineyards.com

LOUGHLIN VINEYARD

Tucked behind the Meadow Croft estate, this hidden winery will be busy this autumn, with planned releases of its newest chardonnay vintages; watch for new cabernet sauvignon and merlot options as well.

INFO 299 Middle Rd., Sayville; 631-589-0027, loughlinvineyardny.com

FARMS AND FARM STANDS TO EXPLORE

ALBERT H. SCHMITT FAMILY FARMS

Fall at this farm features hayrides, pumpkin picking and "animal train" rides daily starting mid-September (until the start of November). Admission is free while the pumpkin patch is $5 to enter. Guests can purchase hot apple cider, homegrown roasted corn, snickerdoodle breads, fresh baked pies and the farm’s signature apple cider doughnuts, as well as planters, cornstalks, hay bales and fall decor plus flowers grown in the venue’s greenhouses.

INFO 6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills; 631-549-3276, schmittsfamilyfarms.com

CROSSROADS FARM AT GROSSMAN’S

About the size of a neighborhood block, this nonprofit suburban pasture is a certified organic farm that produces flowers and seasonal fruits and veggies — such as cucumbers, tomatoes, summer squash, lettuce, Asian greens, kale and more — and also sells honey cultivated from hives located on the farm, as well as produce sourced from other local farmers and vendors.

INFO 480 Hempstead Ave., Malverne; 516-881-7900, xroadsfarmliny.com

WHITE POST FARMS

Autumn fun begins again at this animal farm with its 30th annual fall festival kicking off Sept. 18, which then runs through Oct. 31 (on weekends and Columbus Day) with its usual pumpkin picking, hay playspace, hayrides and zoo animals to see. This year will also include entertainment like magic shows, dog shows, puppet shows and an interactive family show; Celebrate Halloween come Oct. 30-31, when the facility will host a costume parade on both days.

INFO 250 Old Country Rd., Melville; 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.net

KERBER'S FARM

Well-known for its cheddar-buttermilk biscuits (featured in Oprah's Favorite Things holiday roundup), the facility has a new farm school that features classes offering instruction for all ages in gardening, cooking and sustainability. Guests will also get a chance to check out some new animal additions, including a pair of miniature potbellied pigs and two Nigerian dwarf goats. As for the menu, customers will find Kerber’s signature homemade apple pies and apple jam, as well as its popular apple cider doughnuts and the reappearance of its spinach pie.

INFO 309 W Pulaski Rd., Huntington; 631-423-4400, kerbersfarm.com