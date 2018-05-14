Buckle up and cruise our scenic byways for exceptional beauty, wildlife and history. Here are five trips to consider:

1. The Beartooth Highway. Experience the visual trifecta of Montana, Wyoming and Yellowstone Park, home to the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains. The 68-mile stretch showcases wide, high alpine plateaus painted with patches of ice-blue glacial lakes, forested valleys, waterfalls and wildlife.

INFO beartoothhighway.com

2. Seward Highway, Alaska. The 127-mile road that connects Anchorage to Seward begins at the base of the Chugach Mountains, hugs the scenic shores of Turnagain Arm and winds through mining towns, national forests and fishing villages. Expect waterfalls, glaciers, eagles, moose and some good bear stories.

INFO alaska.org

3. Lighthouse Tour, Maine. Travel the 375 miles between Kittery and Calais, visiting lighthouses along the way, and learn about the dangers that seafaring vessels endured along the craggy Northeastern coast. Visit the Maine Lighthouse Museum, where artifacts and hands-on exhibits for children provide an enticing break.

INFO mainelighthousemuseum.com; visitmaine.com

4. Monument Valley, Arizona. Marvel at the 250-million-year-old red rock formations, the magical light, the starry night and the Native American history that infuses this iconic landscape. Take in the 17-mile scenic loop road on your own or hire a guide. Overnight at The View hotel for the best chance to capture the incomparable sunrise and sunset.

INFO navajonationparks.org; monumentvalleyview.com

5. Skyline Drive. Virginia. Virginia’s Skyline Drive begins in Front Royal and twists and turns southwest through Shenandoah National Park. Hike in the shade of oak trees along the Appalachian Trail, discover the stories from Shenandoah’s past, or explore the wilderness at your leisure.

INFO nps.gov/shen