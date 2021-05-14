From Bay Shore to Greenport, here is where to catch a ferry ride on Long Island.

BRIDGEPORT & PORT JEFFERSON STEAMBOAT CO., 102 W. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-473-0286 or 888-443-3779, 88844ferry.com. Hours 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, 75-minute ride to Bridgeport, Connecticut. Requirements Reservations recommended for autos; pets on leashes allowed; arrive 30 minutes ahead. Rates $20-$62.

CROSS SOUND FERRY, 41270 Main Rd., Orient Point, 631-323-2525, longislandferry.com. Requirements Reservations recommended. Leashed dogs allowed on ferry. Arrive 20-30 minutes before departure. Ferry travels to New London, Connecticut. Passenger-only Sea Jet: Carrier required for all pets on the Sea Jet. Rates $2.70-$73. Cross Sound Ferry Rewards available.

FIRE ISLAND FERRIES, 99 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-665-3600, fireislandferries.com. Destinations Ocean Beach, Ocean Bay Park, Fair Harbor, Kismet, Saltaire, Seaview, Dunewood and Atlantique. Rates $6-$21, cash only. Parking $12 daily Mon.-Thur., $20 Fri.-Sun. and holidays.

NORTH FERRY TERMINAL, at the east end of Wiggins Street, Greenport; 12 Somerfield Place, Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0139, northferry.com. Hours 5:15 a.m.-midnight Mon.-Fri. (Greenport), 5 a.m.-11:45 p.m. Mon.-Fri. (Shelter Island); 5:45 a.m.-midnight Sat.-Sun. (Greenport), 5:30 a.m.-11:45 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (Shelter Island); Extended Hours 5:15 a.m.-1 a.m. Fri.-Sat. Memorial Day-Labor Day (Greenport); 5 a.m.-12:45 a.m. Fri.-Sat. Memorial Day-Labor Day (Shelter Island). Requirements Dogs on leash. Rates $2-$18, cash only, bike fee.

SOUTH FERRY CO., 135 S. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-1200, southferry.com. Five-minute ride drops passengers and cars in North Haven. Ferries leave every 15 minutes. Requirements Leashed pets allowed. Rates $1 and up; fee for bikes.

VIKING SUPERSTAR, Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com. Requirements Passengers only, leashed pets allowed. Destinations Block Island (May 28-Columbus Day); New London, CT. (May 28-Columbus Day). Rates $25-$100, $15 daily parking, fee for bikes, surfboards.