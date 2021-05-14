TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
TravelLong Island Getaways

Where to catch a ferry on Long Island 

On board the Fire Island ferry to Ocean

On board the Fire Island ferry to Ocean Beach Brian Shea, Larchmont takes a selfie with his family.  Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Newsday Staff
Print

From Bay Shore to Greenport, here is where to catch a ferry ride on Long Island.

BRIDGEPORT & PORT JEFFERSON STEAMBOAT CO., 102 W. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-473-0286 or 888-443-3779, 88844ferry.com. Hours 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, 75-minute ride to Bridgeport, Connecticut. Requirements Reservations recommended for autos; pets on leashes allowed; arrive 30 minutes ahead. Rates $20-$62.

CROSS SOUND FERRY, 41270 Main Rd., Orient Point, 631-323-2525, longislandferry.com. Requirements Reservations recommended. Leashed dogs allowed on ferry. Arrive 20-30 minutes before departure. Ferry travels to New London, Connecticut. Passenger-only Sea Jet: Carrier required for all pets on the Sea Jet. Rates $2.70-$73. Cross Sound Ferry Rewards available.

FIRE ISLAND FERRIES, 99 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-665-3600, fireislandferries.com. Destinations Ocean Beach, Ocean Bay Park, Fair Harbor, Kismet, Saltaire, Seaview, Dunewood and Atlantique. Rates $6-$21, cash only. Parking $12 daily Mon.-Thur., $20 Fri.-Sun. and holidays.

NORTH FERRY TERMINAL, at the east end of Wiggins Street, Greenport; 12 Somerfield Place, Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0139, northferry.com. Hours 5:15 a.m.-midnight Mon.-Fri. (Greenport), 5 a.m.-11:45 p.m. Mon.-Fri. (Shelter Island); 5:45 a.m.-midnight Sat.-Sun. (Greenport), 5:30 a.m.-11:45 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (Shelter Island); Extended Hours 5:15 a.m.-1 a.m. Fri.-Sat. Memorial Day-Labor Day (Greenport); 5 a.m.-12:45 a.m. Fri.-Sat. Memorial Day-Labor Day (Shelter Island). Requirements Dogs on leash. Rates $2-$18, cash only, bike fee.

SOUTH FERRY CO., 135 S. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-1200, southferry.com. Five-minute ride drops passengers and cars in North Haven. Ferries leave every 15 minutes. Requirements Leashed pets allowed. Rates $1 and up; fee for bikes.

VIKING SUPERSTAR, Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com. Requirements Passengers only, leashed pets allowed. Destinations Block Island (May 28-Columbus Day); New London, CT. (May 28-Columbus Day). Rates $25-$100, $15 daily parking, fee for bikes, surfboards.

By Newsday Staff

Top Travel stories

The Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge and more bridges
Brooklyn, Manhattan: Walking across NY bridges and stops along the way
Pink lilies add a splash of color
Botanical gardens, arboretums to explore in NYS, more 
The Disney Wish is expected to set sail
Disney unveils plans for new 'Disney Wish' cruise ship coming in 2022
Several companies located in New York State's Adirondack
Road trips to take in NYS this spring 
Rehoboth Beach is a city on the Atlantic
Renting a vacation home for the first time? Don't take anything for granted.
Explore all the fun things to do this
St. Pete, Florida: Beaches, gulf attractions make for safe escape
Didn’t find what you were looking for?