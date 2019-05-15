KISMET

The westernmost community on Fire Island is both a nature lover’s paradise and a party person’s dream.

WHERE TO STAY Share houses abound in Kismet, where friendly partying takes place on beach cottage deck after beach cottage deck. Margarita Villas (631-583-5325; margaritavillasllc.com), a group of formerly derelict apartments renovated by brothers Chris and Greg Pecoraro, is now the option in Kismet for daily, weekly and monthly room rentals. If your group is large (a family reunion, bachelorette party or birthday celebration) book the Margarita Villas’ Taj Mahal, a seven-bedroom, two-bath house that can sleep up to 26.

WHERE TO EAT There are two choices in Kismet, the Inn and the Out. The Kismet Inn (631-583-5592; thekismetinn.swamponline.com) has been a community gathering place since 1953. Serving an old-fashioned and crowd-pleasing menu that includes everything from clams casino to chili dogs, it overlooks the bay and marina and is open seven days for lunch and dinner.

Surf’s Out (631-583-7400; surfsout.com) is the youngster, celebrating just over 10 years in business. In addition to old favorites like spaghetti and meatballs and linguine with clam sauce, it serves trendy items like kale and quinoa salad, along with a full sushi menu. The courtyard at The Out serves as a stage for live bands on Saturdays and some Sundays from 6 to 10 p.m. On Sundays, it hosts a $45 Shipwrecked Bottomless Brunch and DJ Party beginning at 11:30 a.m. so patrons can “dance under the sun.” If you’d like to take a swim, the Out offers more than 30 free lockers and two showers — bring your own lock and towel.

WHAT TO DO Both Robert Moses State Park’s Field 5 and the Fire Island Lighthouse are within walking distance of Kismet. Day-trippers can park at Field 5 of Robert Moses State Park (631-687-4750, parks.ny.gov), enjoy the beach, and then stroll the boardwalk nature trail that leads from Field 5 to the iconic Fire Island Lighthouse (631-321-7028, fireislandlighthouse.com), with its black and white stripes. Climb the lighthouse’s 182 steps for a view of the 32-mile barrier island coastline.

INSIDER'S TIP Buy flowers on the dock on Friday nights from full-time residents of Kismet, who are raising money to pay for the beach’s lifeguards.