NORTH FORK Fireworks, family fun and sunflower fields

FIREWORKS

The Orient Harbor Independence Day Fireworks show (orientfireworks.com) is slated for July 3 as the program returns for its sixth year. Fired up over Orient Harbor (south of Main Road between East Marion and Orient), the event launches at 9:15 p.m. from a pair of barges anchored in the harbor. The event is free to attend and those interested in viewing can park along the road.

The Alive on 25 summer street festival (downtownriverhead.org) takes place in downtown Riverhead on Main Street come July 1 and will be featuring fireworks at 9:15 p.m. over the Peconic River. The full event is 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., and attendees will find food and drink (including craft beer and wine) to buy, vendors, live entertainment and various activities to try.

THINGS TO DO

Harbes Family Farm

This 8-acre fun zone has a jumbo jump cushion, a pedal-vehicle track, hayride tour, live music, animals — including its signature pig races. The holiday weekend will feature live music by Matt Taylor (July 3), Bryan Gallo (July 4) and Glenn Jochum (July 5). Guests can also find foods like roasted sweet corn and homemade ice creams to purchase, while adult visitors can enjoy Harbes Vineyard’s wines by tasting, glass or bottle in the farm’s wine barn.

INFO 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck; 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Rottkamp's Fox Hollow Farm

Guests can wander the sunflower paths and mazes at Rottkamp's Fox Hollow Farm, which is also a great spot for photo-ops this season. Admission is $6 per person; ages 5 and under enter free.

INFO 2287 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow; 631-727-1786, facebook.com

Long Island Aquarium

The facility is debuting its "Eye Opener" activity center on July 1, a treehouse-inspired apparatus featuring ropes, slides, and other obstacles for kids to climb. Try the "Swim with the Mermaids" adventure, an experience where kids can take a dip with live "mermaids." There is also a two-hour excursion of the Peconic River to Flanders Bay in the Atlantis Explorer tour boat for those looking to explore the local seas. Admission is $39.99 for adults 13-61; $29.99 for seniors 62 and older; $27.99 for kids ages 3-12 (the Eye Opener, Mermaid Swim and tour boat cost additional fees).

INFO 431 East Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com.

First and South

This eatery hosts a tiki night every Thursday in its Summer Camp backyard event and dining space, where a DJ spins tropical music. For the Fourth of July weekend, musician Robin James is performing on July 2, brunch with a $25 bottomless mimosa or Greenport Harbor ale on tap (for up to 90 minutes) during which you can paint a patriotic glass to take home on July 4 — then for July 5, the venue kicks off its annual pig roasts.

INFO 100 South St., Greenport; 631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

OVERNIGHT STAY

The Harborfront Inn at Greenport is located 10 minutes by car from Orient and about 35 minutes from Riverhead, this inn is within Greenport Village and has an outdoor pool — but being a sibling to the Sound View Greenport hotel (58775 CR-48, Greenport; 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com), guests also score access to that venue’s private beach.

INFO 209 Front St.; 631-477-0707, theharborfrontinn.com.