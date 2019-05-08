It may be one of Long Island’s oldest seaports, but the village’s vibe is far more hipster than old-fashioned. Early birds should pit stop for coffee and biscotti to-go at Aldo’s and take it to stroll the fields at Lavender by the Bay in East Marion ($6-$9 admission, 631-477-1019, lavenderbythebay.com). Arrive when the fields open at 9 a.m. for the peak French lavender bloom in June and July and you’ll beat the crowds that come to power their social media feeds with selfies. Head back to the village’s waterfront Mitchell Park, where kids of all ages can take a spin on the glass-enclosed carousel and try to grab the brass ring for a free ride.

Try your hand at shucking the local harvest of the day at Little Creek Oyster Farm — a bait and tackle shop-turned food shack mere feet away from the water’s edge. Settle in at a shaded picnic table with a bucket of briny Oysterponds or Peconic Golds and a pint of craft beer (37 Front St.; 631-477-6972, littlecreekoysters.com). Also casual: Lucharitos, a vibrantly upbeat spot for Mexican fare (119 Main St., 631-477-6666; lucharitos.com).

While you’ll still find beachy souvenir shops, antique markets and art galleries, shopping in Greenport has its niches, too. The Times Vintage stocks pre-owned vinyl and a deep collection of statement-making fashions from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s (429 Main St.; 631-477-6455, timesvintage.com). The Weathered Barn is a minimalist boutique where you’ll find reclaimed wood décor and creatively repurposed handstamped cutlery (41 Front St.; 631-477-6811, theweatheredbarngreenport.com).