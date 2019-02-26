If you’ve been looking for a suitable place to park your superyacht — or smaller craft — you’ll be happy to hear that the renovation of Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina (formerly The Montauk Yacht Club), includes upgrades to its 232-slip marina. After a $13-million overhaul, the newest member of the Gurney’s Resorts family will also feature 107 nautical-chic guestrooms, three pools, a seafood restaurant offering the daily catch brought directly to its dock by local fishermen, and an Italian market and cafe serving gourmet pizzas, salads and sandwiches. For additional amenities, look no further than Gurney’s other properties. Not only will the hotel provide complimentary shuttle service to and from Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, a few miles away, it will also offer yacht and seaplane service to Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Rhode Island. Look for an April opening, with rates starting at $295 per night.

INFO 631-668-3100, gurneysresorts.com/montauk-star-island