TravelLong Island Getaways

New Gurney's resort in Montauk will draw boaters with large marina

A rendering shows a guest room at Gurney's

A rendering shows a guest room at Gurney's Star Island Resort and Marina, opening in Montauk in spring of 2019.  Photo Credit: Gurney's Resorts

By Lauren Chattman Special to Newsday
If you’ve been looking for a suitable place to park your superyacht — or smaller craft — you’ll be happy to hear that the renovation of Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina (formerly The Montauk Yacht Club), includes upgrades to its 232-slip marina. After a $13-million overhaul, the newest member of the Gurney’s Resorts family will also feature 107 nautical-chic guestrooms, three pools, a seafood restaurant offering the daily catch brought directly to its dock by local fishermen, and an Italian market and cafe serving gourmet pizzas, salads and sandwiches. For additional amenities, look no further than Gurney’s other properties. Not only will the hotel provide complimentary shuttle service to and from Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, a few miles away, it will also offer yacht and seaplane service to Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Rhode Island. Look for an April opening, with rates starting at $295 per night.

INFO 631-668-3100, gurneysresorts.com/montauk-star-island

