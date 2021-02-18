Friends planning a day trip or weekend getaway in the Hamptons can enjoy brunch at Coche Comedor (74A Montauk Hwy., Amagansett; 631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com) from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Look for dishes like enchiladas (chicken or cheese), huevos rancheros and Huevos A La Mexicana, which can be matched with adult cocktails like Mexican hot chocolate and a "bloody Maria."
Rumba (43 Canoe Place Rd., Hampton Bays; 631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com) is hosting a brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, serving "Island-inspired" meals like the "West Indies Breakfast Taco" (with slow-roasted pulled rib and cheesy eggs), shrimp and grits, and filet Tournedos (with Black Angus filet medallions). The menu features cocktails like its prickly pear margarita and the apropos Caribbean rum punch.
Groups can visit the Wölffer Estate Vineyard (139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack; 631-537-5106, wolffer.com) for an afternoon of wine tasting. Reservations can be made daily (up to six people), and walk-ins are accepted if space is available. The South Fork outpost of Duck Walk Vineyards (231 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-726-7555, duckwalkhamptons.com) also has an open tasting room and groups of six or more must call in advance to make reservations.
Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. (220 Roger’s Way, Westhampton Beach; 631-998-0800, westhamptonbeachbrewingco.com) has a tasting room open daily all winter weekdays starting at 2 p.m. and noon on the weekends. Outdoor seating under heat lamps is available and the venue is running a Trivia Night Wednesdays and Bingo Thursdays. Guests can enjoy menu items provided by local eateries like pizza and gourmet stuffed Bavarian pretzels paired with craft beer from the brewery. In March, the brewers are scheduled to release their first-ever Double IPA, "Riptide."
Another thing to do when in Montauk is grab a craft brew or a pack of flavored selzters from the Montauk Brewing Company. (62 S. Erie Ave.; 631-668-8471, montaukbrewingco.com) Until further notice, the tasting room is closed and the spot is only open for to-go noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday—but their beer-making game remains active as the brewery will soon be offering a new, limited Ocean Series release, available in 16-ounce four-packs on a monthly basis.
Over at Bistro Ete (760 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-500-9085, bistroete.com), owner and Chef Arie Pavlou leads cooking demos that include instructions on making cocktails, soup, foie gras, a main dish and a dessert. Once the hour seminar is finished, all are invited into the dining room for a wine pairing dinner. Winter classes are held 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays; classes are for 8-12 people total, for $150 each (plus tax and gratuity).
The Southampton Ice Rink (668 CR-39, Southampton; 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com) features a mostly enclosed skating space, and only requires reservations on weekends. You’ll need to visit the rink’s website before arrival to download a health screening form. Public sessions are held daily; general admission is $20; skate are $5 to rent (cash only).
CoreysWave Professional Surf Instruction (coreyswave.com) is ready to get thrill seekers "hanging ten" this winter. Groups of two to four are recommended, but larger groups can be accommodated. Lessons are held off Ditch Plains Beach and beginners are welcome; rates are $150 for a private one-hour lesson, $125 per person for two or more for an hour.
Located in Montauk, the Royal Atlantic beach resort (126 S. Emerson Ave.; 631-668-5103, royalatlantic.com) is a few blocks from the hamlet’s village area and footsteps from the Atlantic Ocean. The hotel has full oceanfront town houses available for up to four people, at a rate of $393 per night (including tax and fees) until April 9.