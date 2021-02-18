FAMILY FUN Explore nature, museums and outdoor activities

John’s Drive-In (677 Montauk Hwy., Montauk; 631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com) is a family-friendly place to start your East End adventure. The spot specializes in quick-grill food like burgers and fries, but also serves wraps and is well-known for its homemade ice cream (currently only open for pickup; cash only). Other spots to try: LT Burger (62 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-899-4646, ltburger.com), for specialty burgers, salads and over-the-top shakes or head to Fellingham's (17 Cameron St., Southampton; 631-283-9417, fellinghamsrestaurant.com) for kid-favorites like chicken tenders, hot dogs, mac-and-cheese and burgers.

For fun, families can explore the Children’s Museum of the East End (376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton; 631-537-8250, cmee.org), which has kid-sized displays such as a play diner, farm stand, food truck and pirate ship. Reservations are required and the venue is giving each visiting family a wagon filled with play pieces and art supplies for use throughout the museum. The nine-hole miniature golf course (free with admission) is also available to visitors, weather permitting. Museum admission is $19.

The South Fork Natural History Museum (377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton; 631-537-9735, sofo.org) offers classes and programs for kids, including private nature walks (advanced reservations required), a Young Environmentalists Society program (ages 10-16) and a Younger Birders Club (ages 8-18). Admission to the museum is $10; $7 for children ages 3-12 (age two and younger are free).

Check out the wildlife at Cupsogue Beach County Park (975 Dune Rd., Westhampton; 631-852-8111, suffolkcountyny.gov), where seals have been spotted. Even at that distance, a herd can be a striking sight, and it’s not too hard to spot them as they swim around in Moriches Bay. Head to Montauk Point State Park (2000 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov) where $4 guided seal hikes are being offered throughout February, March and April; advance registration is required.

Ice skate with the family at Buckskill Winter Club (178 Buckskill Rd., East Hampton; 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com). Public skating on its outdoor rink is available daily for $25 each (kids 5-16 are $20, age 4 and younger, $12) on weekdays, and tickets are valid for all public skating sessions on the day of purchase; skate rentals are $32 (kids 5-16, $27, age four and younger, $17).

If you are looking to stay the night or weekend, families can book a room at the Southampton Inn (91 Hill St., Southampton; 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com). Children under 12 years of age may stay in their parents' room at no additional charge. Rates start at $145.