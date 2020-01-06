TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
TravelLong Island GetawaysHamptons

Hamptons Bedside Reading Weekend returns

White Fences Inn in Water Mill is one

White Fences Inn in Water Mill is one of the venues hosting Hamptons Bedside Reading Weekend. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

It looks like chapter two for the Hamptons Bedside Reading Weekend is about to happen. 

On the heels of last year's inaugural event, five Hamptons venues will again offer packages including lodging, author signings, tastings and more from Feb. 28 to March 1. Kicking things off Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. will be a cocktail party at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton featuring Amy Impellizzeri, who will talk about and sign copies of her novel "I Know How This Ends."

On Feb. 29 at 10 a.m., Jennifer Moorman, author of "The Baker's Man," will sign copies of her book and serve up a baking demo for the first 10 guests who sign up at White Fences Inn in Water Mill. At noon, the inn will host a Five North Chocolate tasting plus a meet and greet with Laurie Gelman, author of "You've Been Volunteered."

Natalie Banks will be on hand to talk about "The Moments Between" at The 1770 House in East Hampton at 2 p.m., and then meet Hank Phillippi Ryan ("The Murder List") and enjoy a champagne toast with her at Baker House 1650 in East Hampton at 4 p.m. Capping the weekend will be Sunday brunch at 10:30 a.m. on March 1 at The Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton, where Kim Swaka will offer insights about her novel "The Prophecy."

Rates vary by inn, though White Fences Inn is offering a 15% room discount if you book by Jan. 15. Guests will also receive a gift bag of the author's books. For more information or to reserve, contact the individual establishments.

INFO Topping Rose House: 631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com; White Fences Inn: 631-500-9013, whitefenceswatermill.com; 1770 House: 631-324-1770, 1770house.com; Baker House 1650: 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com; Maidstone Hotel: 631-324-5006, themaidstone.com

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Top Travel stories

The Carnival Corp. cruise ship Carnival Valor is 8 cruise trips to take in 2020 
A Maasai man with an old replica safari Here's how to help the environment on your worldly travels
Common's name doesn't do him justice: This MC, See Common, more NYC weekend picks
A first-of-its-kind show will celebrate the magic of Cirque du Soleil show coming to Disney World
Acadia National Park in Maine is home to Plan visits to national parks on free entry days
As our aging population faces health and mobility How home health-care companies are catering to travelers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search