Hamptons Bedside Reading Weekend returns

It looks like chapter two for the Hamptons Bedside Reading Weekend is about to happen.

On the heels of last year's inaugural event, five Hamptons venues will again offer packages including lodging, author signings, tastings and more from Feb. 28 to March 1. Kicking things off Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. will be a cocktail party at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton featuring Amy Impellizzeri, who will talk about and sign copies of her novel "I Know How This Ends."

On Feb. 29 at 10 a.m., Jennifer Moorman, author of "The Baker's Man," will sign copies of her book and serve up a baking demo for the first 10 guests who sign up at White Fences Inn in Water Mill. At noon, the inn will host a Five North Chocolate tasting plus a meet and greet with Laurie Gelman, author of "You've Been Volunteered."

Natalie Banks will be on hand to talk about "The Moments Between" at The 1770 House in East Hampton at 2 p.m., and then meet Hank Phillippi Ryan ("The Murder List") and enjoy a champagne toast with her at Baker House 1650 in East Hampton at 4 p.m. Capping the weekend will be Sunday brunch at 10:30 a.m. on March 1 at The Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton, where Kim Swaka will offer insights about her novel "The Prophecy."

Rates vary by inn, though White Fences Inn is offering a 15% room discount if you book by Jan. 15. Guests will also receive a gift bag of the author's books. For more information or to reserve, contact the individual establishments.

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.