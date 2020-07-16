What's hot in the Hamptons, Montauk this summer 

You won’t see people waiting on long lines to cross the velvet rope, and dancefloors are shut down, but the Hamptons still offers some fresh opportunities to get out and about in unique ways this summer season.

MUSIC AND DINING

Etiquette Montauk at Ruschmeyer's

Popping up at the trendy Ruschmeyer's hotel, this event bills itself as an “immersive dining experience.” Guests are seated outside at tables spaced apart across the spot’s large lawn, where the menu includes a variety of pastas, Neapolitan pizza, apps, entrees and homemade gelato. A DJ plays while guests eat on Fridays and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and duirng 3-5 p.m. late brunch Saturdays and Sundays. A wine, spirits and champagne menu ranging from a $400 1.5L magnum of Macari Vineyards rosé to $3,000 parades of Dom Perignon and Veuve Cliquot is also available—and should you buy the big bottles, a parade of surgical mask-wearing servers dressed in wigs and costumes will bring that to your table with sparklers crackling as they approach; keep an eye out for the Etiquette “dog” (a full-costume mascot with flashing lights on his helmet) who will happily pose for your camera. Dinner specials are otherwise offered Tuesday thru Thursday and again Sundays.

INFO 161 2nd House Rd., Montauk; 631-528-2701, etiquettemtk.com. Reservations required.

Beach Bar Goes ‘Bar Rock’

Best-known for its dance parties, resident DJ Doug O’Mara is in the booth at this Hampton hot spot this summer. Patrons are seated outside on the deck, and can enjoy music and dinner at its “Rocky's Lobster Bar.” Guests can also come party after 9 p.m. and hear O’Mara’s mix of bar-friendly rock.

INFO 58 Foster Ave, Hampton Bays; 631-723-3100, beachbarhamptons.com. Dinner starts at 4 p.m. Friday thru Sunday nights; a cover charge of $10-$20 depending on the night, goes into effect at 9 p.m. DJ spins Friday and Saturday; Musicial entertainment is also featured on Sundays.

Silent Dining Disco at Southampton Social Club

Guests who come to eat at this spot starting at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights can also dance around their tables while wearing headphones that supply three channels of music—one spun by a DJ, the other two from recorded mixes. Tables are spaced across the venue’s large rear courtyard, and the dinner menu sports a selection of upscale American food—but should you like to buy from the bottle selection, several types of beverages are available; champagne ranges in price from a pair of $375 750ml bottles to $5,000 3L Dom Perignon Luminous Label.

INFO 256 Elm St.; 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com. Reservations required; some nights may require a minimum purchase fee to attend, prices yet to be announced.

Montauk Beach House

Celebrity Chef Salvatore Olivella, cooks up his top pizzas and other delicious dishes at this funky Montauk hotel, which also has a roster of DJs playing eclectic, offbeat and chilled-out tunes Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 9 p.m.

INFO 55 S Elmwood Ave.; 631-668-2112, thembh.com. Reservations required.

POP-UP EAT, SHOP

Sweet Az Montauk

Michelin-starred chef Matt Lambert is a New Zealand native but has signed on to handle the kitchen at this brand-new sandwich spot with an outdoor deck located along sparkling Fort Pond. Come for “sandos” such as the $15 “Shrimply Irresistible” (shrimp patty, pickled onion, iceberg lettuce, spicy mayo) and $16 “The Montauk Monster” (sliced pork belly, chicharron, purple cabbage, chipotle), or try the very-Hamptonesque $120 “Lavish Larry” (two ounces of caviar, sour cream, chives on a plain potato bun with gold leaf topping). Food available for takeout as well; cocktails, wine and beer from Montauk Brewing Company is also on the menu.

INFO 51 South Edgemere St.; 631-668-8535, sweetazsandos.com

Sundae Donuts Montauk

Serving from a to-go window and an outdoor coffee bar, this little nook located in Montauk’s two-story downtown shopping center catches your eye with a neon sign with a halo and angel wings. The spot is selling donuts made by North Fork Doughnut Company (nofodoco.com) as well as Sail Away brand coffee (sailawaycoffee.com) and other treats like ice cream and sorbets.

INFO 716 Montauk Hwy.; sundaedonuts.com

A Wild Dove

Head over to Sole East to find this boutique nestled into the corner next to the resort’s restaurant. Open to the general public, once inside expect a smart selection of curated accessories, clothing and other items, with new upscale pieces set to arrive weekly, ranging from swimwear, robes and kimonos to hats, sunglasses and necklaces. Additionally, the people behind this pop-up also say to expect such events as trunk shows, dinners with some of the designers involved and other happenings as the summer progresses.

INFO 90 Second House Rd., Montauk; awilddove.com

Carbone Hamptons

An outpost of the Manhattan restaurant Carbone, those hungry to dine on the same signature dishes served in the city, with additional selection of specials should check this spot out. Open for dinner starting at 4 p.m. daily, the eatery is also serving lunch 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday thru Sunday. Reservations to dine on the venue’s outdoor patio are highly recommended and will feature tents to accomodate the current weather conditions; family-style dinners are available for $125 per person and food is also obtainable for takeout.

INFO 230 Elm St., Southampton; carbonehamptons.com

ON THE WATER & THINGS TO DO OUTDOORS

American Beauty Cruises and Charters

If you're in Sag Harbor this summer and you see someone on the Long Wharf with a sign advertising sunset cruises by this company, chances are you’re looking at Don Heckman, captain of the American Beauty II. Climb aboard (or book in advance) to do a two-hour sunset cruise (starting at $45) around one of the area bays or try a 90-minute nature cruise (starting at $30) that also focuses on local historic points from the water.

INFO 631-725-0397; americanbeautycruises.com. All ages.

‘Shark Dive Montauk’ with Sea Turtle Dive Charters

Long Islanders grow up hearing stories about the sharks that swim the local waters—but have you gotten close to one? This company will take you about 15-30 miles south out to where warmer waters bring in several large sea creatures, including blue and mako sharks. Once there, anyone (no diving certifications are required) will be submerged about 3-4 feet inside a metal cage to see what swims by from under the ship’s stern. Dive gear and wetsuits are provided; trips are 8-9 hours in duration. Open to ages 12 and older; $280 per person.

INFO 631-335-6323, seaturtlecharters.com