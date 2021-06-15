What's hot in the Hamptons, Montauk this summer
The East End is once again bursting with new restaurants, fun things to do, shops to explore and traditional summer spots to visit. Here are some new places to try and seasonal favorites to check out this summer in the Hamptons and Montauk.
NEW SPOTS TO TRY Restaurants, shops and bars
Bounce Beach Montauk
Inhabiting the beachside space that last held the Sloppy Tuna, this new eatery also lives by a casual attitude. In addition to indoor dining, takeout will be served out of a side window to people who walk up from the beach. The dining menu now features comfort-food-meets-upscale American fare that ranges from cornmeal-crusted calamari and yellowfin tuna tartare tostada to "Flamin' Hot Cheetos" chicken tenders, lobster rolls and burgers. Friday and Saturday nights after 8 p.m., diners can purchase bottle service options and summery cocktails and enjoy beats delivered by resident celebrity DJ Carlos Melange.
INFO 148 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk; 631-647-8000, bouncebeachmtk.com
One Main Street
This boutique shop in East Hampton specializes in high-end clothing, accessories, art and home décor — but it’s also set to host events ranging from wine tastings and trunk shows to artist chats and book signings. Check website for schedule.
INFO 1 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-1270, one1main.com
La Fin Kitchen & Lounge
Taking over the space formerly home to Swallow East, La Fin Kitchen & Lounge is a French food farm-to-table restaurant in Montauk. Patrons can also enjoy drinks in its lounge section and vibe to DJs and live entertainment.
INFO 474 W. Lake Dr., Montauk; 631-668-8344, lafinkitchen.com
Buddha Bar
Guests can party this summer on Friday and Saturday nights at Buddha Bar. The space is in the same building that houses Blu Mar restaurant. In a single hall-like room with couches and seats along the sides, guests crack open Champagne parades like "The Buddha" (a $3,500 package that includes magnum of Dom Pérignon, a bottle of Grey Goose vodka and some Patron tequila) or a $2,500 magnum of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades rose; other champagnes plus vodkas, tequilas, whiskeys and cognacs are also available.
INFO 136 Main St., Southampton; 631-488-4570
EAST END STAPLES Things to do and live music
Stephen Talkhouse
Open for more than three decades, this venue provides an opportunity to see bands ranging from local cover acts to Grammy winners. Schedule highlights for the summer include Donavon Frankenreiter (July 12-13), Loudon Wainwright III (July 17), Joan Osbourne (Aug. 6) and The Wailers (Sept. 3); tickets for performances must be purchased in advance.
INFO 161 Main St., Amagansett; 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
Boardy Barn
Celebrating 51 years, few places in the Hamptons annually draw crowds like Boardy Barn does. Tickets must be purchased online in advance and proper ID, proof of vaccination and a printed ticket are required to gain access.
INFO 270 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays; 631-728-9733, boardybarn.com
Memory Motel
Memory Monday dance gatherings are back this season, running until 4 a.m. Tuesdays feature two-for-one drinks, Wednesdays are bingo bashes and Thursdays are trivia nights. As for weekends during the summer, watch for DJ appearances and special events.
INFO 692 Montauk Hwy., Montauk; 631-668-2702, @thememorymotel
The Clubhouse
Play arcade games, shoot pool or play mini-golf at this fun zone. This spot also has a large pub area with lounge seating where DJs spin and bands play Saturday evenings. Jazz performances will be taking place outside on the lawn on Fridays, while reggae artist Winston Irie is set to play Sundays at 6 p.m. Rockers Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks are also slated for al fresco concerts on Thursdays (6 to 9 p.m.). Bethpage native Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti is scheduled to play on July 31.
INFO 174 Daniels Hole Rd., East Hampton; 631-537-2695; clubhousehamptons.com
Southampton Social Club
It's both a place to dine and a place to cut loose. DJs spin Friday and Saturday nights, and bottle service is available. The event calendar also offers a number of themed nights, such as a "Miami Vice" '80s dress-up night (July 9), masquerade night (Aug. 6) and a "Get Wild" animal-print clothing bash (Aug. 20).
INFO 256 Elm St., Southampton; 631-287-1400; southamptonsocialclub.com
Calissa
Specializing in Greek and Mediterranean food, this restaurant also features live entertainment. Its weekly "Broadway Out East" program is set to feature Clay Aiken (July 15), Grammy-winner Elizabeth Stanley (July 22) and Tituss Burgess (Sept. 2). DJs are also planned for Friday and Saturday nights, and live music from Cristo & Rafael is set for both June 13, July 11 and August 1. Tickets for shows start at $75.
INFO 1020 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com
Beach Bar
Back for a 29th season, live entertainment — including resident mixer DJ Doug O'Mara — is scheduled to spin Fridays through Sundays starting at 8 p.m. Watch for live music during the day and food at its Rocky’s Lobster Bar restaurant, where the menu is focused on seafood and stars the "Splat": a signature dish including clams, shrimp, lobster and mussels.
INFO 58 Foster Ave, Hampton Bays; 631-723-3100, beachbarhamptons.com
Henri at Coopers Beach
Also back for another season is this Sunday night shoreline soiree that takes place at one of the most highly acclaimed beaches on Long Island. Running between 5 p.m. and sunset in the sand along the Atlantic Ocean, guests can park for free and then set up blankets or beach chairs to watch live local bands play. Barbecue dinner options are also available for purchase, as are beer and wine.
INFO 268 Meadow Ln, Southampton; 631-287-3450
BEER AND WINE Flights, tastings and events
Montauk Brewing Company
With a sunbathed patio open daily noon-8 p.m., customers can sit at high-top tables and order pints of beer or hard seltzer. Look for new releases like its "Sea Creatures IPA" and recent releases such as its Lemonade Hard Seltzer variety packs, Eastern Haze IPA six-packs and Wave Chaser IPA 12-packs.
INFO 62 S. Erie Ave; 631-668-8471, montaukbrewingco.com
Wolffer Estate Wine Stand
Accepting walk-ins (in groups of eight or less), this winery will be open Thursdays through Sundays from noon until 8 p.m., where guests may bring lawn chairs and blankets to lay on the grass. Fridays (starting June 18) will host sunset sessions of live music until Sept. 24. Wölffer wines will be available by the glass or bottle, as will bar food menus and some of the winery’s ciders.
INFO 3312 Montauk Hwy., Sagaponack; 631-537-5106, wolffer.com
Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.
This craft brewery in the west end of the Hamptons has a tasting room where customers can sample its latest brews — but there’s also fun to be had Thursdays with a corn hole league and an auto show open to vehicles from jeeps and classic cars to vans and trucks. Trivia night takes place Wednesdays, while Irish music sessions are slated for the second Tuesday of every month. As for the new brews, its Strawberry Blonde Ale is debuting in June, as is a new hard Seltzer flavor and a 12 pack variety pack.
INFO 220 Roger’s Way, Westhampton Beach; 631-998-0800, westhamptonbeachbrewingco.com
DINING Brunch, lunch and dinner
Sel Rrose Montauk
This chic eatery offers brunch on Sundays noon to 4 p.m., and the spot will be staying open until 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Check out star beats by DJs Sasha and Oli Benz on the weekends. The kitchen has recently added an oyster and caviar menu that features farmed offerings from the acclaimed Calvisius caviar company.
INFO 4 S. Elmwood Ave.; 631-668-8218, selrrose.com
Moby’s
Already open and serving dinner, its plans for the summer will also soon include the Moby's Market cafe and lifestyle store serving breakfast and lunch. Guests can currently come by for cocktails and the space will also hold ticketed events.
INFO 341 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton; 631-604-2227, mobysny.com
75 Main
This spot serves brunch every day of the week and dinner is also a draw with main dishes like balsamic honey and mustard roasted North Atlantic salmon, spatchcocked baby chicken grilled under a brick and a burger with tomato-onion jam, Gruyère cheese, blue cheese, arugula and a secret sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Apps include items such as blood orange-cured salmon crostini and grilled Korean chicken wings.
INFO 75 Main St., Southampton; 631-283-7575, 75main.com
K Pasa
Diners can either sit inside at this American taqueria or enjoy their meal outside on the patio. Early risers can come for a zesty breakfast (8 to 11:30 a.m.) that features vegan-friendly "Sloppy Rizo Taco" made with meatless chorizo, pickled red onion and radish, or "Miguel’s Breakfast Taco," made with scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers and avocado. Guests can also enjoy lunch and a variety of cocktails like the "Laced Spa Water" (botanicals-infused vodka, watermelon, lime, mint, cucumber, seltzer) and the "Banana Hammock" (rum, banana liqueur, agave, pineapple).
INFO 2 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com
Lynn’s Hula Hut
A tropical oasis located in the parking lot of the Montauk Marine Basin, this tiki bar features sand, tables under thatched umbrellas plus a walk-up bar and a small stage for live music. Diners can expect some new décor, a taco and tapas menu and a number of performances this summer.
INFO 426 W. Lake Dr., Montauk; lynnshulahut.net
OVERNIGHT STAYS Boutique hotels and resorts
Gurney’s Montauk
Guests can enjoy dinner at the resorts Scarpetta Beach restaurant, or hang in its fireplace-equipped Regent Cocktail Club lounge, a deck with a fire pit that burns year-round and a beachfront with daybeds and beach chairs placed only footsteps from the Atlantic Ocean. This summer, resident DJ Mike D will be spinning Wednesdays through Sundays at both the firepit and in the lounge. Guests can hang at the "Bungalows by the Sea," a private dining space through Labor Day. Each bungalow can seat up to six people and comes equipped with a firepit; guests can order food and drinks from a curated menu. Reservations for bungalow use are $25, which is a donation to a group of local charities. Hotel rates start near $1,000.
INFO 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk; 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com
Montauk Beach House
This boutique hotel has a pool where guests can order food and bottle service while sitting on daybeds. Come weekends and Thursdays, DJs and live bands perform. The hotel is offering a summer deal partnering with the BMW car company where hotel guests get free rides to area destinations and restaurants until October. Hotel rates start at $539.
INFO 55 S Elmwood Ave.; 631-668-2112, thembh.com
Capri Southampton
Guests can catch rays while at the pool or sitting in the lounge area of the Naia restaurant, which come weekends transforms into a nightspot where a DJ spins. Rates start at $480.
INFO 281 County Rd. 39A; 631-504-6575, caprisouthampton.com
Southampton Inn
This inn location in Southampton Village grants those who stay an easy walk to all the dining and shopping found nearby. Armed with its own restaurant, it also sports an outdoor heated pool, tennis court, croquet area and arcade. Rates start at $355.
INFO 91 Hill St.; 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com
Sole East
A resort that offers outdoor dining areas and a restaurant, it’s also equipped with a large lawn where guests can lay out in the sun or sit by fire pits. Patrons can shop at A Wild Dove, a boutique store on the premises or take a dip in the heated pool; non-guests can use the pool as long as they are purchasing food and drink. Rates start at $369
INFO 90 Second House Rd.; 631-668-2105, soleeast.com