What's hot in the Hamptons, Montauk this summer

EAST END STAPLES Things to do and live music

Stephen Talkhouse

Open for more than three decades, this venue provides an opportunity to see bands ranging from local cover acts to Grammy winners. Schedule highlights for the summer include Donavon Frankenreiter (July 12-13), Loudon Wainwright III (July 17), Joan Osbourne (Aug. 6) and The Wailers (Sept. 3); tickets for performances must be purchased in advance.

INFO 161 Main St., Amagansett; 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Boardy Barn

Celebrating 51 years, few places in the Hamptons annually draw crowds like Boardy Barn does. Tickets must be purchased online in advance and proper ID, proof of vaccination and a printed ticket are required to gain access.

INFO 270 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays; 631-728-9733, boardybarn.com

Memory Motel

Memory Monday dance gatherings are back this season, running until 4 a.m. Tuesdays feature two-for-one drinks, Wednesdays are bingo bashes and Thursdays are trivia nights. As for weekends during the summer, watch for DJ appearances and special events.

INFO 692 Montauk Hwy., Montauk; 631-668-2702, @thememorymotel

The Clubhouse

Play arcade games, shoot pool or play mini-golf at this fun zone. This spot also has a large pub area with lounge seating where DJs spin and bands play Saturday evenings. Jazz performances will be taking place outside on the lawn on Fridays, while reggae artist Winston Irie is set to play Sundays at 6 p.m. Rockers Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks are also slated for al fresco concerts on Thursdays (6 to 9 p.m.). Bethpage native Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti is scheduled to play on July 31.

INFO 174 Daniels Hole Rd., East Hampton; 631-537-2695; clubhousehamptons.com

Southampton Social Club

It's both a place to dine and a place to cut loose. DJs spin Friday and Saturday nights, and bottle service is available. The event calendar also offers a number of themed nights, such as a "Miami Vice" '80s dress-up night (July 9), masquerade night (Aug. 6) and a "Get Wild" animal-print clothing bash (Aug. 20).

INFO 256 Elm St., Southampton; 631-287-1400; southamptonsocialclub.com

Calissa

Specializing in Greek and Mediterranean food, this restaurant also features live entertainment. Its weekly "Broadway Out East" program is set to feature Clay Aiken (July 15), Grammy-winner Elizabeth Stanley (July 22) and Tituss Burgess (Sept. 2). DJs are also planned for Friday and Saturday nights, and live music from Cristo & Rafael is set for both June 13, July 11 and August 1. Tickets for shows start at $75.

INFO 1020 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Beach Bar

Back for a 29th season, live entertainment — including resident mixer DJ Doug O'Mara — is scheduled to spin Fridays through Sundays starting at 8 p.m. Watch for live music during the day and food at its Rocky’s Lobster Bar restaurant, where the menu is focused on seafood and stars the "Splat": a signature dish including clams, shrimp, lobster and mussels.

INFO 58 Foster Ave, Hampton Bays; 631-723-3100, beachbarhamptons.com

Henri at Coopers Beach

Also back for another season is this Sunday night shoreline soiree that takes place at one of the most highly acclaimed beaches on Long Island. Running between 5 p.m. and sunset in the sand along the Atlantic Ocean, guests can park for free and then set up blankets or beach chairs to watch live local bands play. Barbecue dinner options are also available for purchase, as are beer and wine.

INFO 268 Meadow Ln, Southampton; 631-287-3450