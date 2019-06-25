TODAY'S PAPER
Your guide to a Hamptons vacation

Where to stay and what to do, from Hampton Bays to Amagansett.

Visitors coming and going from Cupsogue Beach in

Visitors coming and going from Cupsogue Beach in Westhampton Beach.  Photo Credit: Veronique Louis

By Lauren Chattman Special to Newsday
Print

Tourists from all over the world visit the Hamptons, a beach resort with as much mystique as the French Riviera or Malibu. Long Islanders have the advantage of proximity: Rise early and you'll have an entire day to explore the South Fork's picture-perfect villages; book a room for even a single night and you've got the makings of a full weekend getaway.

Hot spots abound — here's a guide to exploring some of the best things to do, restaurants, shops and beaches the area has to offer this season:

GETTING AROUND  Dealing with crowds

THINGS TO DO Top attractions, popular venues

WHERE TO STAY From budget to luxe

WHERE TO EAT  Dining, quick bites and beyond

HAVE A DRINK  Craft beer, cocktails and bars

GO SHOPPING  Where to buy — or browse

AT THE BEACH  Best spots to soak up the sun 

