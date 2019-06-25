Your guide to a Hamptons vacation

WHERE TO EAT Dining, quick bites and beyond

The ideal Hamptons restaurant serves up excellent food along with a touch of glitz and glamour. Here are some places known for both their menus and their atmosphere:

VACATION VIBES Stylish Cowfish (cowfishrestaurant.com) in Hampton Bays has a patio and bar that overlook Shinnecock Bay. Lobster rolls and Caesar salads are beautifully presented. Silver’s in Southampton is a lunch-only Art Deco gem with black-and-white tiled floors and a marble bar. It's the place to grab an exemplary BLT and a fine perch for people-watching.

Bridgehampton’s Elaia Estiatorio (elaiaestiatorio.com), brings Greek island vibes to the Hamptons. Sample refreshing Mediterranean favorites like grilled octopus in the whitewashed dining room.

FOR CELEB-SPOTTING The O.G. of celebrity hot spots, Nick and Toni’s (nickandtonis.com), is still attracting stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Steven Spielberg after 30 years in business with pizzas, whole fish, and porchetta from its wood-fired oven.

The owners have just opened what is sure to be the next big thing, Mexican Coche Comedor (cochecomedor.com), in a renovated vintage diner in Amagansett. Ceviches and seafood cocktails can be enjoyed with a large selection of tequilas. Adobo-coated chickens spin on a custom-built rotisserie. On the dessert menu: banana-rum cake and churro sundaes. The low-key Yama-Q (yamaq.com) attracts both civilian and celebrity patrons (Sarah Jessica Parker and Alan Alda are regulars) with sushi, much of it sourced from Montauk fishermen.

Indian Wells Tavern (indianwellstavern.com) is an unpretentious pub serving burgers, sandwiches, steaks, and salads to the likes of Scarlet Johansson and Jimmy Fallon.

Almond (almondrestaurant.com) is almost as much of a landmark as the 1910 Main Street monument it overlooks. It’s been serving a seasonal menu of inventive dishes in a charming dining room with a tin ceiling and a lively bar to appreciative crowds for years.

Estia’s Little Kitchen (estias.com) in Sag Harbor, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a little house on the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, gets vegetables for its healthy Mexican dishes (quinoa, Andouille, onion, pepper, and spinach bowls; vegan tacos) from the garden out back.

Coastal saloon Cove Hollow Tavern (covehollowtavern.com), a relative newcomer to the East Hampton dining scene, has ingratiated itself to foodies by serving an eclectic menu that includes pork cracklings with bbq spices, squid ink spaghetti, and veal schnitzel.

ON THE CHEAP Order a fried egg sandwich ($4.25) at the counter at the Candy Kitchen in Bridgehampton, a classic luncheonette where locals rub elbows with fashion designers and Hollywood types. A lunch option: Hampton Chutney (hamptonchutney.com) in Amagansett, a counter service spot with picnic tables outside, where chicken or potato dosas served with coconut or mango chutney cost $10 to $15. For dinner, there is always Sam’s (samseasthampton.com), in business since 1947, serving old-school dishes like baked ziti ($16) and pizza.