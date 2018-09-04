Famous and fashionable faces packed the VIP Tent for the Grand Prix at the Hampton Classic Sunday afternoon in Bridgehampton.

Long Island’s own Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti attended for the first time to sing the national anthem, as fashion designer Donna Karan, “The Real Housewives of New York City” stars Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, baseball great Dave Winfield, Food Network chef Bobby Flay and actress Brooke Shields watched and waited to see some of the world’s best equestrians in the prestigious international show jumping competition.

“First of all, I love watching the horses more than anything else, honestly they’re amazing animals,” Flay said while taking a break from eating his lobster roll at the Hamptons Magazine table. “This is a very, very fancy situation for me to watch. But what I love about this is there is competition out there with the horses — but there’s also competition with the tables!”

“It’s wonderful to see the people compete,” Singer said. “And I love looking at the table decor. These tables are over the top.”

Brooke Shields decorated a table for Firefly Farm, the riding trainers located in Bridgehampton.

“Oh I glue gunned. I did everything,” said Shields. “We were here since 7:30 so I’m tired, but it’s all been fun, it’s a beautiful event . . . I love a glue gun!”

Shields was disappointed her table didn’t win the competition, but she said she had a great time watching the competition and shopping in the showgrounds.

“It’s extraordinary what these horses and riders can do. . . . “ she said. “I just recently started riding again. After 30 years,

I got the bug again. I will not ever be showing but I will be riding!”