Hotels, inns on Long Island's East End perfect for summer getaways
From the North Fork to the South Fork to Shelter Island, consider these rooms, suites and cottages at hotels and inns on the East End.
NORTH FORK
AMERICAN BEECH, 300 Main St., Greenport, americanbeech.com/home, 631-477-6571. Capacity 11 suites, including 2 two-bedroom and 1 one- bedroom apartments; restaurant, lounge and Tree Bar in the heart of the historic Greenport Village. Cost $369 a night midweek in July. Two-night minimum weekends in July.
ARBOR VIEW HOUSE BED & BREAKFAST, 8900 Main Rd., East Marion, arborviewhouse.com, 631-477- 8440. Capacity 1 suite and 3 rooms. Near Greenport, walk to beach, spa services available. Cost $250-$450 a night, two-night minimum in season.
AQUA BY AMERICAN BEECH, 15 Bay Ave., Aquebogue, 631-722-3212, aquahotelbeachclub.com/aqua, Capacity 18 rooms and suites. 150 feet of private beach on Peconic Bay reserved for guests. Cost Rooms start at $295 a night midweek in July. Two-night minimum weekends in July.
THE HARBORFRONT INN AT GREENPORT, 209 Front St., Greenport, theharborfrontinn.com, 631-477- 0707. Capacity 30 rooms and 5 suites. Overlooks Peconic Bay. Cost Rooms start at $299 a night midweek in July.
HILTON GARDEN INN RIVERHEAD, 2038 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com, 631-727-2733. Capacity 114 rooms. Wine tours available. Tanger Outlet is across the street and Splish Splash is ½ mile away.
HOTEL INDIGO EAST END, 1830 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-369-2200, indigoeastend.com, Capacity 100 rooms. Upscale boutique hotel, guest rooms with hardwood floors and spa showers. Cost Rooms start at $199 weekdays, $399 weekends.
HYATT PLACE LONG ISLAND EAST END, 451 E. Main St., Riverhead, longislandeastend.place.hyatt.com, 631-208-0002. Capacity 100 rooms on the Peconic River. Long Island Aquarium is next door. Cost Rooms start at $199 a night midweek.
THE LIN BEACH HOUSE, 455 Rte. 25, Greenport, 646-640-7194, linbeachhouse.com, Capacity 5 rooms. A 7-minute walk to beach, 15-minute walk to downtown Greenport. Cost $300-$550.
THE PRESTON HOUSE & HOTEL, 428 E. Main St., Riverhead, theprestonhouseandhotel.com, 631-775-1500. Capacity 20-room hotel with a New American restaurant features rooms with king-size beds, luxury linens, Lavazza espresso machines and free Wi-Fi. The new four-story hotel is across the street from the Long Island Aquarium and directly behind the historic 1905 home built by Civil War veteran and Suffolk County’s first salaried sheriff, Henry H. Preston. The 88-seat restaurant is open for brunch (weekends), lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cost after Memorial Day, rooms range from $329 to $809.
SOUND VIEW GREENPORT, 58775 Rte. 48, Greenport, 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com, Capacity 25 deluxe rooms, 12 junior suites, 8 studios and 10 apartment suites, all with waterfront decks. Outdoor pool, private beach, restaurant and bar. Located just a few miles from Greenport Village. Cost Rooms start at $425 a night midweek in July (excluding holidays).
SOUTH FORK
1708 HOUSE, 126 Main St., Southampton, 631-287- 1708, 1708house.com, Capacity 13 rooms, 3 cottages. Parts of this restored and updated inn date to 1648. Furnished with period art and antiques. Three-night minimum July and Aug.
THE AMERICAN HOTEL, 49 Main St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-3535, theamericanhotel.com, Capacity 8 rooms. Local landmark known for food and wine. Cost Rooms start at $445 a night weekends with three-night minimum in summer.
THE BAKER HOUSE, 181 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com, Capacity 5 rooms, plus 2 in the carriage house. An infinity-edge pool. Cost $875-$2,060 a night, in season.
THE BRIDGEHAMPTON INN, 2266 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton, bridgehamptoninn.com, 631-537-3660 Capacity 12 rooms. An expansive rooftop deck and a stone patio provide outdoor spaces for lounging. Breakfast included. More shopping and dining on Bridgehampton’s Main Street, just steps away. Beaches nearby. Cost $465-$710 in season.
A BUTLER’S MANOR, 244 N. Main St., Southampton, 631-283-8550, abutlersmanor.com, Capacity 5 rooms. Built in 1860, this B&B features a saltwater pool and lush English gardens. Cost From $310 a night with two-night minimum weekdays and three-night minimum weekends July-Aug.
CROW’S NEST INN, 4 Old W. Lake Dr., Montauk; 631-668-2077, crowsnestmtk.com, Capacity A main lodge with 14 rooms as well as a two-bedroom, two-bath cottage (plus The Cottages, a collection of eight cottages ranging from studios to a three bedroom all with kitchenettes.) All overlook Lake Montauk, and the inn owns a private beach on the lake. Cost $295-$1,933.
DRIFTWOOD RESORT, 2178 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-5744, driftwoodmontauk.com, Capacity 52 studios and 1-bedroom suites. Full-service oceanfront resort. Cost Starting at $159 but varies during the year; three-night minimum July-Aug., depending on occupancy.
FOREVER BUNGALOWS, 765 Rte. 114, Sag Harbor, 631-591-0512, foreverbungalows.com, Capacity 8 rooms. Motel just outside Sag Harbor offers cheerful rooms for low-maintenance guests.
GANSETT GREEN MANOR, 273 Main St., Amagansett, 631-267-3133, gansettgreenmanor.com, Capacity 14 accommodations, ranging from studio rooms with kitchenettes to suites and larger cottages like the Inn Keeper’s Cottage, a two-bedroom farmhouse with a gourmet kitchen. It’s right in town, walk to the Amagansett farmers market or to nightly summer concerts at The Stephen Talkhouse. Cost $475-$995 a night in season.
GURNEY’S MONTAUK RESORT & SEAWATER SPA, 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2345, gurneysmontauk.com, Capacity 152 rooms. Spa and resort with 2,000-foot stretch of private beach. The spa includes an ocean-fed pool. A half-dozen bars and restaurants. Three-night minimum in July and Aug.
GURNEY’S STAR ISLAND RESORT & MARINA, 32 Star Island Rd., Montauk, 631-668-3100, gurneysresorts.com/montauk-star-island, Capacity 107 nautical-chic guest rooms. Three pools, a seafood restaurant offering the daily catch brought directly to the dock by local fishermen, and an Italian market and cafe serving pizzas, salads and sandwiches. Not only will the hotel provide shuttle service to and from Gurney’s Montauk Resort a few miles away, it also offers yacht and seaplane service to Gurney’s Newport Resort in Rhode Island. Cost Starting at $295 a night.
HAMPTON MAID, 259 E. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com, Capacity 29 rooms and 8 suites. Playground, outdoor pool; restaurant serves a country-style breakfast. Cost rates starting at $310 weekdays, June 21- Aug. 29; two-night minimum on weekends.
HARTMAN’S BRINEY BREEZES, 693 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2290, brineybreezes.com, Capacity 44 rooms including 10 suites. Updated rooms with fully equipped kitchenettes and dramatic ocean views. Stroll to town for a bite, or use one of the motel’s barbecues to enjoy an evening cookout. A heated pool and beach across the street. Cost $375-$825.
HAVEN MONTAUK, 533 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-7000, havenmontauk.com, Capacity 27 rooms including studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Pool and common area with picnic tables, and a fire pit. Pet friendly. Walk across the street to Long Island Sound beach. Beach parking passes, towels, bikes and paddleboards are free for guests. Bike rentals available. Cost $300-$1,200, two-night minimum on weekends.
THE HERO BEACH CLUB, 626 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-9825, herobeachclub.com, Capacity 34 rooms including 7 suites. A garden is equipped with daybeds, lawn games and colorful large-scale sculptures. The hotel organizes film screenings, yoga sessions and bonfires for guests. A quick stroll to restaurants, ice cream and mini-golf. A short walk through the dunes to the ocean beach. Cost $725-$1,225.
THE HEDGES INN, 74 James Lane, East Hampton, 631-324-7101, thehedgesinn.com, Capacity 13 rooms. The inn is on the National Register of Historic Places. Its 17th century cellar was a stop on the Underground Railroad. It’s an 8-minute walk to Main Beach, or take a beach cruiser bike. Cost $225-$1,300 in season.
INN AT WINDMILL LANE, 23 Windmill Lane, Amagansett, 631-267-8500, innatwindmilllane.com, Capacity 7 suites, 3 cottages, 1 house. Cost Summer, suites $935 to $1,650 a night; cottages $2,090 to $2,310 a night; three-night minimum weekends. Four-bedroom house is $4,900 a night.
THE MAIDSTONE, 207 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-5006, themaidstone.com, Capacity 19 recently renovated rooms and cottages. Scandinavian-inspired hotel, child- and pet-friendly. Features an elegant restaurant, bar, 3 fireplaces and garden dining.
MILL HOUSE INN, 31 N. Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-9766, millhouseinn.com, Capacity 10 rooms and suites, one four-bedroom cottage. All rooms have fireplaces and showers or soaking tubs. Cost Including breakfast, from $950 weeknights, $995 weekends with two-night minimum weekends.
MONTAUK BLUE HOTEL, 108 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk, 631-668-4000, montaukbluehotel.com, Capacity 82 rooms. Oceanfront sun deck, indoor heated pool and whirlpool. Cost starts at $359; three-night minimum weekends in July and Aug.
MONTAUK MANOR, 236 Edgemere St., Montauk, 631-668-4400, montaukmanor.com, Capacity 140 condo apartments. Heated indoor and outdoor pools. Cost $339-$902 midweek, $412-$1,066 weekends July-Aug. Two-night minimum in July, three-night minimum in Aug.
SAG HARBOR INN, 45 W. Water St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-2949, sagharborinn.com, Capacity 42 rooms. Panoramic views of harbor.
SOLE EAST RESORT, 90 Second House Rd., Montauk, 631-668-2105, soleeast.com, Capacity 61 rooms and 8 garden cabana suites. Boutique hotel 5-minute walk from Montauk Village and beach. Cost Rooms start at $269. Three-night minimum weekends, July 4-Labor Day; two-night minimum other weekends year-round.
SOUTHAMPTON INN, 91 Hill St., Southampton, 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com, Capacity 90 rooms. Boutique hotel in Southampton Village; pool, tennis court and restaurant. Cost Starting at $200 a night midweek, $400 a night weekends with two-night minimum July-Aug.
SUNRISE GUEST HOUSE, 681 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-7286, sunrisebnb.com, Capacity 4 suites. Small B&B with a beachy, Montauk vibe. Continental breakfast included. Two-night minimum on weekends year-round.
SURF CLUB RESORT, 20 Surfside Ave., Montauk, 631-668-3800, surfclubmontauk.com, Capacity 92 duplex apartments. Beachfront resort on 8 ½ acres with outdoor pool and tennis court.
TOPPING ROSE HOUSE, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton, 631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com. Capacity 22 rooms in the house, studio and cottages; spa services; fitness center; heated outdoor pool. Cost Starting at $1,295 a night, three-night minimum in June, four-night minimum in July.
UIHLEIN’S MARINA, BOAT RENTAL AND MOTEL, 444 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, uihleinsmarina.com, 631-668-3799 Season All year. Capacity 7 room motel and 1 small studio cottage with kitchen. Marina with storage, gas, full service repair, in-and out-storage and restaurant. 20 percent off all boat and Jet Ski rentals included in stay. Cost $275-$395 a night, two-night minimum on weekends and three-night minimum on holidays and in season
WHITE FENCES INN, 371 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-500-9013, whitefenceswatermill.com, Capacity 5 rooms and suites, outdoor pool. The Parrish Art Museum is next door; minutes from shopping and dining. Cost $625-$975 a night in season.
SHELTER ISLAND
THE CHEQUIT, 23 Grand Ave., 631-749-0018, thechequit.com, Rustic, seaside charm adjacent to restaurants, shops. Breakfast buffet included. Capacity 36 rooms and suites. Cost $275 to $495 for rooms, $595 to $895 for suites.
PRIDWIN RESORT HOTEL, 81 Shore Rd., pridwin.com, 631-749-0476. Overlooks Shelter Island Bay. Capacity 40 rooms and 9 cottages. Open May-Oct. Cottages have a two-night minimum. All rooms two-night minimum on weekends. Cost $275-$385.
THE RAM’S HEAD INN, 108 Ram Island Dr., 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com, Overlooks Coecles Harbor and Gardiners Bay. Capacity 17 rooms. Cost Room with a private bath $315 weekdays, $375 weekends; shared bath $175 weekdays, $225 weekends; 2-bedroom suite $400 weekdays, $495 weekends.
SHELTER ISLAND HOUSE, 11 Stearns Point Rd., shelterislandhouse.com, 631-749-1633. Wooded property. Capacity 10 rooms, 3-bedroom suite. Cost Rooms $275-$595 a night; suite $650-$1,900 a night, year-round.
SUNSET BEACH HOTEL, 35 Shore Rd., 631-749-2001, sunsetbeachli.com, Rooms are in a separate building; each has a private deck with water views. Nudity allowed. Capacity 20 rooms. Cost Varies month to month: $525-$545 weekdays and $675-$695 weekends, through Labor Day.
WEST NECK GUESTHOUSE, 31 W. Neck Rd., Shelter Island Heights., westneckhouse.com, 631-599-3430. Open May-early Nov. Near beach, shops, restaurants and activities. Capacity 3 deluxe king rooms with private porches, 2 traditional king rooms and 1 king suite with full kitchen and living room. Overnight stay includes morning refreshment. Cost From $165 to $450, depending on season and day of the week.
