SOUTH FORK

1708 HOUSE, 126 Main St., Southampton, 631-287- 1708, 1708house.com, Capacity 13 rooms, 3 cottages. Parts of this restored and updated inn date to 1648. Furnished with period art and antiques. Three-night minimum July and Aug.

THE AMERICAN HOTEL, 49 Main St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-3535, theamericanhotel.com, Capacity 8 rooms. Local landmark known for food and wine. Cost Rooms start at $445 a night weekends with three-night minimum in summer.

THE BAKER HOUSE, 181 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com, Capacity 5 rooms, plus 2 in the carriage house. An infinity-edge pool. Cost $875-$2,060 a night, in season.

THE BRIDGEHAMPTON INN, 2266 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton, bridgehamptoninn.com, 631-537-3660 Capacity 12 rooms. An expansive rooftop deck and a stone patio provide outdoor spaces for lounging. Breakfast included. More shopping and dining on Bridgehampton’s Main Street, just steps away. Beaches nearby. Cost $465-$710 in season.

A BUTLER’S MANOR, 244 N. Main St., Southampton, 631-283-8550, abutlersmanor.com, Capacity 5 rooms. Built in 1860, this B&B features a saltwater pool and lush English gardens. Cost From $310 a night with two-night minimum weekdays and three-night minimum weekends July-Aug.

CROW’S NEST INN, 4 Old W. Lake Dr., Montauk; 631-668-2077, crowsnestmtk.com, Capacity A main lodge with 14 rooms as well as a two-bedroom, two-bath cottage (plus The Cottages, a collection of eight cottages ranging from studios to a three bedroom all with kitchenettes.) All overlook Lake Montauk, and the inn owns a private beach on the lake. Cost $295-$1,933.

DRIFTWOOD RESORT, 2178 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-5744, driftwoodmontauk.com, Capacity 52 studios and 1-bedroom suites. Full-service oceanfront resort. Cost Starting at $159 but varies during the year; three-night minimum July-Aug., depending on occupancy.

FOREVER BUNGALOWS, 765 Rte. 114, Sag Harbor, 631-591-0512, foreverbungalows.com, Capacity 8 rooms. Motel just outside Sag Harbor offers cheerful rooms for low-maintenance guests.

GANSETT GREEN MANOR, 273 Main St., Amagansett, 631-267-3133, gansettgreenmanor.com, Capacity 14 accommodations, ranging from studio rooms with kitchenettes to suites and larger cottages like the Inn Keeper’s Cottage, a two-bedroom farmhouse with a gourmet kitchen. It’s right in town, walk to the Amagansett farmers market or to nightly summer concerts at The Stephen Talkhouse. Cost $475-$995 a night in season.

GURNEY’S MONTAUK RESORT & SEAWATER SPA, 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2345, gurneysmontauk.com, Capacity 152 rooms. Spa and resort with 2,000-foot stretch of private beach. The spa includes an ocean-fed pool. A half-dozen bars and restaurants. Three-night minimum in July and Aug.

GURNEY’S STAR ISLAND RESORT & MARINA, 32 Star Island Rd., Montauk, 631-668-3100, gurneysresorts.com/montauk-star-island, Capacity 107 nautical-chic guest rooms. Three pools, a seafood restaurant offering the daily catch brought directly to the dock by local fishermen, and an Italian market and cafe serving pizzas, salads and sandwiches. Not only will the hotel provide shuttle service to and from Gurney’s Montauk Resort a few miles away, it also offers yacht and seaplane service to Gurney’s Newport Resort in Rhode Island. Cost Starting at $295 a night.

HAMPTON MAID, 259 E. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com, Capacity 29 rooms and 8 suites. Playground, outdoor pool; restaurant serves a country-style breakfast. Cost rates starting at $310 weekdays, June 21- Aug. 29; two-night minimum on weekends.

HARTMAN’S BRINEY BREEZES, 693 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2290, brineybreezes.com, Capacity 44 rooms including 10 suites. Updated rooms with fully equipped kitchenettes and dramatic ocean views. Stroll to town for a bite, or use one of the motel’s barbecues to enjoy an evening cookout. A heated pool and beach across the street. Cost $375-$825.

HAVEN MONTAUK, 533 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-7000, havenmontauk.com, Capacity 27 rooms including studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Pool and common area with picnic tables, and a fire pit. Pet friendly. Walk across the street to Long Island Sound beach. Beach parking passes, towels, bikes and paddleboards are free for guests. Bike rentals available. Cost $300-$1,200, two-night minimum on weekends.

THE HERO BEACH CLUB, 626 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-9825, herobeachclub.com, Capacity 34 rooms including 7 suites. A garden is equipped with daybeds, lawn games and colorful large-scale sculptures. The hotel organizes film screenings, yoga sessions and bonfires for guests. A quick stroll to restaurants, ice cream and mini-golf. A short walk through the dunes to the ocean beach. Cost $725-$1,225.

THE HEDGES INN, 74 James Lane, East Hampton, 631-324-7101, thehedgesinn.com, Capacity 13 rooms. The inn is on the National Register of Historic Places. Its 17th century cellar was a stop on the Underground Railroad. It’s an 8-minute walk to Main Beach, or take a beach cruiser bike. Cost $225-$1,300 in season.

INN AT WINDMILL LANE, 23 Windmill Lane, Amagansett, 631-267-8500, innatwindmilllane.com, Capacity 7 suites, 3 cottages, 1 house. Cost Summer, suites $935 to $1,650 a night; cottages $2,090 to $2,310 a night; three-night minimum weekends. Four-bedroom house is $4,900 a night.

THE MAIDSTONE, 207 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-5006, themaidstone.com, Capacity 19 recently renovated rooms and cottages. Scandinavian-inspired hotel, child- and pet-friendly. Features an elegant restaurant, bar, 3 fireplaces and garden dining.

MILL HOUSE INN, 31 N. Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-9766, millhouseinn.com, Capacity 10 rooms and suites, one four-bedroom cottage. All rooms have fireplaces and showers or soaking tubs. Cost Including breakfast, from $950 weeknights, $995 weekends with two-night minimum weekends.

MONTAUK BLUE HOTEL, 108 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk, 631-668-4000, montaukbluehotel.com, Capacity 82 rooms. Oceanfront sun deck, indoor heated pool and whirlpool. Cost starts at $359; three-night minimum weekends in July and Aug.

MONTAUK MANOR, 236 Edgemere St., Montauk, 631-668-4400, montaukmanor.com, Capacity 140 condo apartments. Heated indoor and outdoor pools. Cost $339-$902 midweek, $412-$1,066 weekends July-Aug. Two-night minimum in July, three-night minimum in Aug.

SAG HARBOR INN, 45 W. Water St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-2949, sagharborinn.com, Capacity 42 rooms. Panoramic views of harbor.

SOLE EAST RESORT, 90 Second House Rd., Montauk, 631-668-2105, soleeast.com, Capacity 61 rooms and 8 garden cabana suites. Boutique hotel 5-minute walk from Montauk Village and beach. Cost Rooms start at $269. Three-night minimum weekends, July 4-Labor Day; two-night minimum other weekends year-round.

SOUTHAMPTON INN, 91 Hill St., Southampton, 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com, Capacity 90 rooms. Boutique hotel in Southampton Village; pool, tennis court and restaurant. Cost Starting at $200 a night midweek, $400 a night weekends with two-night minimum July-Aug.

SUNRISE GUEST HOUSE, 681 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-7286, sunrisebnb.com, Capacity 4 suites. Small B&B with a beachy, Montauk vibe. Continental breakfast included. Two-night minimum on weekends year-round.

SURF CLUB RESORT, 20 Surfside Ave., Montauk, 631-668-3800, surfclubmontauk.com, Capacity 92 duplex apartments. Beachfront resort on 8 ½ acres with outdoor pool and tennis court.

TOPPING ROSE HOUSE, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton, 631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com. Capacity 22 rooms in the house, studio and cottages; spa services; fitness center; heated outdoor pool. Cost Starting at $1,295 a night, three-night minimum in June, four-night minimum in July.

UIHLEIN’S MARINA, BOAT RENTAL AND MOTEL, 444 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, uihleinsmarina.com, 631-668-3799 Season All year. Capacity 7 room motel and 1 small studio cottage with kitchen. Marina with storage, gas, full service repair, in-and out-storage and restaurant. 20 percent off all boat and Jet Ski rentals included in stay. Cost $275-$395 a night, two-night minimum on weekends and three-night minimum on holidays and in season

WHITE FENCES INN, 371 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-500-9013, whitefenceswatermill.com, Capacity 5 rooms and suites, outdoor pool. The Parrish Art Museum is next door; minutes from shopping and dining. Cost $625-$975 a night in season.