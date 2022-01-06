Winter is here and Long Island hotels and inns are offering seasonal discounts for those itching for an overnight trip or weekend getaway. Cozy up by the fire, explore the local attractions or stay put and sip cocktails at the hotel restaurant, there is plenty in store for a weekend getaway on Long Island. COVID restrictions vary per venue; be sure to check what’s presently in effect before visiting.

GARDEN CITY HOTEL

Guests can easily walk down Seventh Street to the village’s upscale dining and shopping district. The spot’s indoor King Bar and Red Salt Room restaurants feature food prepared by celebrity chef David Burke, and everything from beauty and hair to massages, can be had in the hotel’s new boutique Red Hots Spa.

WINTER DEAL The "Winter Package" offered here is available until the end of March, and includes a $25 food and beverage credit usable at the hotel’s restaurants. Rates are $249 weeknights, $289 Fridays and Saturdays.

INFO 45 Seventh St., Garden City; 877-549-0400, gardencityhotel.com

ALLEGRIA HOTEL

A luxury hotel that sits along the boardwalk in the "City By the Sea," those who stay can play along the Atlantic Ocean or wander over to the city’s bustling social and shopping scene on West Beech Street at the corner of New York Avenue, about a mile west of the hotel; for a similar but closer experience, there are plenty of restaurants and stores on West Park Avenue, only .3 miles from the Allegria. Enjoy a meal at the hotel's Atlantica Restaurant while spending the night.

WINTER DEAL Among its ongoing deals, people can stay three nights or more to score up to 20% off the hotel's rates, which start at $169.15.

INFO 80 W. Broadway; Long Beach; 516-889-1300, allegriahotelny.com

MILL HOUSE INN

A quiet respite in the heart of East Hampton Village, one can easily walk to the area’s luxury restaurants and shops; one of the few multiplex movie theaters in the Hamptons (Regal UA East Hampton Cinema: 30 Main St.; 844-462-7342, regmovies.com) is across the street. Parking permits aren’t needed at the village beaches this time of year, for those who want to explore the shoreline. The Mill House breakfast is delivered to rooms and suites each morning to start your day.

WINTER DEAL The Mill House Inn is offering its "Midweek Multi-Night Special Discount" through March 31 Sundays through Thursdays: three days is a 12% discount, four nights 14% and five is 16%. Rates start at $250 before discounts are applied.

INFO 31 North Main St.; 631-324-9766, millhouseinn.com

GURNEY’S MONTAUK

Located on the Atlantic Ocean, it has magnificent views — and just in case the winter winds are blowing in, the venue’s signature Fire Pit is always ready to offer some warmth. Hang at the hotel’s private "Bungalows by the Sea," shelters that also have fire pits and ocean views (available Fridays through Sundays). It can seat as many as six people and guests can order seasonal bites and cocktails. Look for 90-minute cocktail-mixing classes (complimentary for guests) offered on select dates at The Regent Cocktail Club. In March, Gurney’s is scheduled to debut its re-imagined Seawater Spa, equipped with an ocean-fed seawater pool, cardio rooms and fitness classes.

WINTER DEAL Inspired by the new year, Gurney’s is offering a "22% Off For 2022" special until April 14. Daily rates start at $305 with discount applied.

INFO 290 Old Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

THE ROUNDTREE

This boutique hotel is positioned perfectly between East Hampton and Montauk so guests can easily explore all the fun things offered on the East End. The hotel is walking distance from Amagansett Square (130-160 Main St.; amagansettsquare.com), a luxury shopping center with several venues featuring clothing, accessories and dining.

WINTER DEAL The "Winter Escape" discount offered is a 20% break on nightly rates for the season. Rooms start at $ 495 before discount applies.

INFO 273 Main St.; 631-267-3133, theroundtreehotels.com

SAG HARBOR INN

Sag Harbor offers plenty of shops and restaurants on its Main Street, walking distance from the Inn. The South Ferry (southferry.com) to Shelter Island is only a 3.6-mile drive away for those looking to venture out.

WINTER DEAL In February, couples can take advantage of the "Romance" package: offered Sundays through Thursdays, guests will receive a box of chocolates and wine upon arrival, then stay late with a 1 p.m. checkout. A complimentary Continental Breakfast is also available, as is 24-hour tea, coffee and hot chocolate in the lobby; nightly rates start at $189.

INFO 45 West Water St.; 631-725-2949, sagharborinn.com

BARON’S COVE

Located next door to the Sag Harbor Inn, it naturally provides access to the same external highlights, but this resort also has its own upscale restaurant and lounge equipped with fireplaces inside and out. The al fresco option is a wood-burning hot spot found on the terrace.

WINTER DEAL Currently on a seasonal break, when the hotel reopens Feb. 11 it will launch with a "Waterfront Wellness" package effective through March. The offer promotes health recuperation and includes a $150 dining credit for use at the hotel restaurant (prepared by Executive Chef Nick Vogel), a $40 daily dining credit for breakfasts served in-house and mocktails infused with herbs and spices at the lounge. Rates begin at $329 for two.

INFO 31 W. Water St.; 844-227-6672, caperesorts.com

AQUA BEACH HOTEL

Facing out at the Great Peconic Bay, this sibling to Greenport’s American Beech is nestled between the downtowns of Riverhead and Jamesport — but as the North Fork is only about 25-30 miles in length, all the area vineyards and craft breweries are also close to home base — as is buzzworthy Greenport Village, just over 23 miles to the east. Guests can stay put and rent sauna access ($40 for 30 minutes), soak up sunsets by the outdoor fire pits and even request some complimentary s’mores to roast.

WINTER DEAL The boutique hotel is offering a "Warmer Winter Package" for the season, which includes sauna access and a pair of fluffy robes to take home. Rates start at $349 nightly but through February there’s another deal: stay two or more nights and save 20% on weekday stays.

INFO 15 Bay Ave., Aquebogue; 631-722-3212, aquahotelbeachclub.com