Looking for a staycation close to home? Book a night or plan a weekend getaway at a Long Island hotel equipped with a pool and other fun amenities that are operating within current health protocols.

THE MANSION AT GLEN COVE

This Gatsby-esque Gold Coast estate-turned-hotel is planning to opening its outdoor pool on weekends starting July 24 (noon to 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 8 to 11 a.m. Sundays) for guests staying at the hotel; visiting guests will need to purchase a day pass ($25 for a lounge chair, $200 for a day bed for up to four people; both include a credit for food and beverage, call ahead for more information). Garden poolside dining will also be doable by reservation Thursdays thru Sundays. For dog-toting travelers, up to two dogs are permitted (under 40 lbs) for an added fee.

INFO 200 Dosoris Ln., Glen Cove; 516-671-6400, glencovemansion.com. Rooms start at $199.

ALLEGRIA HOTEL

Located along the Long Beach boardwalk, this spot has a rooftop pool (currently open for hotel guests 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and it’s been adjusted to meet social distance guidelines (spaced six feet apart, no cushions on lounge chairs; cleaning is done every 90 minutes). Capacity is limited to no more than 40 people at a time plus only ten people are allowed in the pool together. The hotel's gym is closed but food is available via its Atlantica on the Ocean restaurant. Guests can also access the beach and the boardwalk with beach passes; both the pool and those passes are covered by a $38.02 "resort fee."

INFO 80 W. Broadway, Long Beach; 516-889-1300, allegriahotelny.com. Rooms start at $381.65.

SOLE EAST RESORT

This dog-friendly option offers a large back lawn space where pups can roam and there are lawn games like shuffleboard. The fire pit is a popular nighttime hang. The outdoor heated pool is up and running for guests—with tables, chairs and pool beds moved to comply with the required social distancing spacing. The hotel’s Backyard restaurant and the new-for-2020 shopping pop-up A Wild Dove, which carries a curated line of jewelry and beauty items, are also open; the venue is also running an 8 p.m. outdoor Summer Movie Series, which can be enjoyed with the full restaurant dinner menu; visit murmrr.com to reserve a free ticket.

INFO 90 Second House Rd., Montauk; 631-668-2105, soleeast.com. Rooms start at $359.

GURNEY’S STAR ISLAND RESORT & MARINA

With its Main Pool and its Villa Pool, both heated, you get double chances to swim while taking in the sights of Lake Montauk. Guests can also grab dinner by a fire pit while dining at Showfish restaurant or have either breakfast or lunch on the eatery’s patio via the Pool Club. Guests can also grab food and cocktails at The inn’s Il Forno Italian cafe and pizzeria. Parties of up to 4 to 6 people can also try a lobster bake-to-go on the Gurney’s lawn, and guests can also reserve court time to play some tennis.

INFO 32 Star Island Rd., Montauk; 631-668-3100, gurneysresorts.com. Rooms start at $680.

MONTAUK MANOR

Serving Montauk for more than 90 years, it’s located atop a hill that provides striking views while placed within a short trip to the hamlet’s restaurants and beaches. Check about specials on stays during the season. Social distancing rules are in effect and the outdoor pool area features lounge chairs and all outdoor furniture is sanitized as required by the CDC.

INFO 236 Edgemere St., Montauk; 631-668-4400, montaukmanor.com. Rooms start at $584.

THE INN AT FOX HOLLOW

Open 9 a.m to 8 p.m. daily (available by appointment for one-hour sessions), the Inn is following state and county guidelines for pool operation, which means no more than 15 to 20 guests are permitted in the area at a time; lounge chair covers are being changed hourly, among other sanitization rules. Indoor and outdoor dining is available at the Volpe Ristorante Italian eatery, while icy adult beverages are available at the Vintage25 bar and lounge.

INFO 7755 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-224-8100, thefoxhollow.com. Rooms start at $299.

FIRE ISLAND BEACH HOUSE

This new-for-2020 spot has an outdoor pool area where DJs spin chilled-out beats on weekends. It’s currently open to hotel guests only. The restaurant, Canes at the FIBH, serves a variety of American food and cocktails, including Rocket Fuels, the powerful concoction most associated with Fire Island. Equipped with an Atlantic Ocean beach, don’t forget you’ll need to take a ferry out of Bay Shore to get here.

INFO 25 Cayuga Walk, Ocean Bay Park; 631-583-8000, thefibh.com. Rooms start at $323.

JOURNEY EAST HAMPTON

A boutique hotel, this spot features an outdoor salt water pool, as well as a large lawn with a fire pit and lawn games like bocce and corn hole to try. There are also bicycles available for guests to ride off the grounds and explore the surronding area.

INFO 490 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton; 631-324-4550, journeyeasthampton.com. Rooms start at $514.80.

BARON'S COVE

The outdoor heated saltwater pool is open to hotel guests only for swimming and sunbathing, with social distancing rules in place. Reservations are required to dine at the hotel; the dog-friendly Village Garden Rooms remain available, but dog owners must book the Cove’s “Travels with Charley” dog package, which includes a doggy welcome kit with bed and bowls. Guests staying at Baron’s Cove can also take part in outdoor yoga on weekends, borrow a bicycle at no added charge (for up to two hours) and play tennis (by appointment only).

INFO 31 W. Water St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-2101, baronscove.com. Rooms start at $489.

HOTEL INDIGO

With a location at the start of the North Fork yet not far from the Hamptons, this is a wise place to stay if the East End is where you plan to spend your vacation. Dog-friendly and equipped with a large outdoor pool (open to only 50 percent capacity, as per state guidelines) where food can be served. Dining at the hotel’s Bistro 72 (bistro-72.com) is currently being offered by reservation only but features live music on its patio. Dinner is currently only available Thursday thru Sunday, the bar is open daily; call 631-369-3325 to RSVP.

INFO 1830 West Main St., Riverhead; 631-369-2200, ihg.com. Rooms start at $360.10.