A largely black-and-white color scheme, Restoration Hardware furnishings, large windows and water views, spalike bathrooms, high thread count linens and a historic coastal village to explore.

Those are just some of the features available at The Menhaden, a stylish and elegant new 16-room boutique hotel in the heart of Greenport Village that also offers exclusive private experiences for guests and a private water taxi to Shelter Island.

The hotel opened over Memorial Day weekend and prices start at $519 per night in the summer and $349 a night in the off season, according to hotel spokeswoman Christina Cherry.

The light and airy rooms blend a neutral palette with natural accents of wood and greenery, with 11 of the rooms having king-size beds. Four rooms have queen-size beds, one has two double beds and many adjoining rooms can be transformed into a deluxe suite. In addition, there are a limited number of pet-friendly rooms for dogs under 25 pounds.

Nautical artifacts are placed throughout The Menhaden’s public areas, including bottles and bricks and a mast from one of Greenport’s whaling ships that were discovered during the property’s construction.

When guests are in the mood for a quick bite or a refreshing drink, each floor has a curated galley stocked with complimentary beverages and local snacks such as North Fork potato chips and fresh pastries with hand-creamed butter.

For more formal dining and drinks, the hotel offers a small plates restaurant and The Merchant’s Wife bar with stunning rooftop views of the harbor.

Private experiences for guests include a visit to an oyster farm, a tour of local flower fields, a bespoke fishing and dining event, a cooking class, and a harvest at an award-winning vineyard. In addition to the water taxi, island guests will have access to Menhaden Moke, the hotel’s house car.

While dogs are allowed, the hotel’s website says, “Our rooms are best suited for young adults and adults.”

For further information, call 631-333-2777 or visit themenhaden.com.