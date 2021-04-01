Explore Huntington's bars, restaurants, shops and more

GRAB A BITE Brunch and quick eats

Hatch

The setting, with vibrant color patterns and floor-to-ceiling windows that soak the room with light, and the menu, with savory combinations, are highly Instagramable. It’s brunch from open to close with a multitude of Benedicts, pancake combinations like the cinnamon roll (creamy butter pecan filling, cream cheese glaze, toasted pecans), stuffed French toast, sandwiches, "Not So Guilty" items like avocado toast, and breakfast beverages like mimosas; reservation required for seating.

INFO: 286 Main St.; 631-424-0780; hatchbrunch.com

Toast and Co.

Breakfast and lunch all day, every day. Browse an extensive menu with all the classics, as well as popular signatures like skillet dishes with eggs and potatoes, and a wide variety of eggs Benedict.

INFO: 62 Stewart Ave.; 631-812-0056; toastandcoeatery.com

The Shed

American comfort food and a comfortable atmosphere for people of all ages and dietary preferences. With brunch and dinner offered daily, popular picks include the breakfast bowl (two poached eggs with avocado, home fries, sautéed spinach, onions, corn, jalapeño, chipotle hollandaise), the skillet mac and cheese (corn, jalapeño, bacon, onion), the Shed bowl (roasted chicken, wild rice, arugula, radish, sweet potatoes, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, goat cheese, spice honey vinaigrette), the chicken and waffles (made with a homemade honey habanero honey sauce), and of course, the Shed burger.

INFO: 54 New St.; 631-385-7433; intheshed.com

Southdown Coffee

This coffeehouse (one of four Long Island locations) goes beyond the typical brew by bringing in beans from around the world, many of which are organic. Teas, lattes, cappuccinos, hot chocolates and other beverages are on the menu, as are sandwiches, burritos and tacos.

INFO: 210 Wall St.; southdowncoffee.com

Skorpios

This long-standing, family-owned, Greek restaurant offers authentic recipes and large portions. Famous for the Gyros, for which they make their own meat, they also specialize in seafood dishes and favorites like Greek salad, spinach pies, pastichio and moussaka. Seasonal dishes this summer will include feta cheese and watermelon salad, and soft shell crabs.

INFO: 340 New York Ave.; 631-549-8887; skorpiosofhuntington.com

Soul Brew

This breakfast-lunch restaurant serves a variety of coffees, teas, lattes and espresso, as well as wraps, sandwiches, burritos and morning-meal standards like waffles and pancakes. Keep an eye out for its weekend specials.

INFO: 387 New York Ave.; 631- 470-4697; soulbrew.coffee

Little Vincent’s Pizza

Don’t forget to ask for the cold cheese! Little Vincent’s, open in Huntington since 1984, has just one item on the menu: a round pizza pie. Like its sister shop in Lake Ronkonkoma, it’s become iconic for its thin crust and its famed cold cheese slice (shredded mozzarella dumped atop a hot slice). Just make sure to bring cash because credit cards are not accepted.

INFO: 329 New York Ave.; 631-423-9620

DESSERTS

Buttercooky Bakery

One of three locations, this bakery takes its name from its use of butter when making croissants, cookies, pastries and other baked goods. Custom cakes are also available, as are special items synonymous with seasons and holidays. There’s also cafe seating, which closes earlier daily than the bakery, so call ahead for in-store dining hours.

INFO: 495 New York Ave.; 631-424-4034; buttercookybakery.com

Herrell’s Ice Cream

Makers of homemade ice cream, flavors here range from standards like vanilla and chocolate to offbeat offerings like "Burnt Sugar" and "Purple Cow," which can all be had in dishes, cones or sundaes. Shakes and floats are also on the menu, and its "smoosh-ins" involve toppings being mixed directly into ice cream or frozen yogurt.

INFO: 46L Gerard St.; 631- 673-1100; herrellshuntington.com

Kilwin’s Huntington Village

The main event is Kilwin’s brand ice cream, available by the cone and dish, or have it in a float or sundae. This shop also specializes in fudge that’s made there daily, as well as handcrafted brittles, caramel apples, caramel corns and chocolate barks.

INFO: 293 Main St.; 631-271-4200; kilwins.com

Bon Bons Chocolatier

Much of the sweets for sale at this family-run chocolate shop are made by hand. Treats include confections like caramels, butter almond crunch, truffles and specialty items that match the current season or holiday. Candles, table decorations and other knickknacks are also for sale.

INFO: 319 Main St.; 631- 549-1059; bonbonschocolatier.com