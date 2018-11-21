A fall/winter break can be a huge expense. Airfare, hotel, rental car and restaurant meals. If it’s not in this year’s budget, consider a staycation at a nearby hotel with an indoor pool. Relax in the steam room or hot tub while the kids splash in balmy, 80-something-degree water.

Here are some Long Island hotels with pools for use by overnight guests only.

Springhill Suites Brookhaven, 2 Sawgrass Dr., Bellport, 631-924-0090, marriott.com

Homewood Suites Carle Place, 40 Westbury Ave., Carle Place, 516-747-0230, homewoodsuites3.hilton.com

Residence Inn Long Island Islip/Courthouse Complex, 7 Courthouse Dr., Central Islip, 631-231-0025, marriott.com

Courtyard Marriott Islip Courthouse Complex, 11 Court House Dr., Central Islip, 631-582-2100, marriott.com

Courtyard by Marriott Farmingdale, 2 Marriott Plaza, Farmingdale, 631-847-0010, marriott.com

Hampton Inn Brookhaven in Farmingville, 2000 N. Ocean Ave., Farmingville, 631-732-7300, hamptoninn3.hilton.com

Garden City Hotel, 45 Seventh St., Garden City, 516-747-3000, gardencityhotel.com

Hyatt Place Garden City, 5 North Ave., Garden City, 516-222-6277, hyatt.com

Holiday Inn Express Hauppauge, 2050 Express Dr. S., Hauppauge, 631-348-1400, ihg.com/holidayinnexpress

Hyatt Regency Long Island, 1717 Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge, 631-784-1234, hyatt.com

Radisson Hotel Hauppauge Long Island, 110 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge, 631-231-1100, radisson.com

Hampton Inn Long Island/Islandia, 1600 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Islandia, 631-234-0400, hamptoninn3.hilton.com

Hampton Inn by Hilton Jericho-Westbury, 120 Jericho Tpke., Jericho, 516-997-2000, hamptoninn3.hilton.com

Best Western Bar Harbour Inn, 5080 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park, 516-541-2000, bestwestern.com

Melville Marriott Long Island, 1350 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, 631-423-1600, marriott.com

Marriott Residence Inn — Plainview, 9 Gerhard Rd., Plainview, NY 11803, 516-433-6200, marriott.com

Courtyard by Marriott Long Island MacArthur Airport — Ronkonkoma, 5000 Express Dr. S., Ronkonkoma, 631-612-5000, marriott.com

Hilton Garden Inn Islip/MacArthur Airport, 3485 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Ronkonkoma, 631-738-7800, hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com

Hilton Garden Inn Roslyn, 3 Harbor Park Dr., Port Washington, , 516-626-3600, hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com

Hilton Garden Inn Stony Brook, 1 Circle Rd., Stony Brook, 631-941-2980, hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com

Long Island Marriott, 101 James Doolittle Blvd., Uniondale, 516-794-3800, marriott.com

Viana Hotel & Spa, 3998 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, 516-338-7777, vianahotelandspa.com