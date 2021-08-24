More than just a holiday break, Labor Day weekend signals to many that summer fun is about to wind down but, there is still time to celebrate before the season ends. From Fire Island to the Hamptons, here are local spots to visit this holiday weekend.

HAMPTONS

HENRI @ Coopers Beach

Attendees can park for free after 5 p.m., then sit on blankets or in beach chairs to watch live bands play. Barbecue food options, beer and wine are available for purchase. On Sept. 3, see reggae band Rum Punch Mafia play from 5 to 8 p.m. Project Vibe is scheduled to play 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

INFO 268 Meadow Ln, Southampton; 631-287-3450

Stephen Talkhouse

Come see The Wailers on Sept. 3 ($100) at 8 p.m., followed by Hot Date at 10:30 p.m. ($50), Lez Zeppelin (7 p.m., $70), Renzo's Fault (9 p.m., $50) and Hello Brooklyn (10:30 p.m., $50) are performing on Sept. 4 and The Nancy Atlas Project (7 p.m., $50) and Rubix Cube (11 p.m., $40) on Sept. 5.

INFO 161 Main St., Amagansett; 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Calissa

For those looking to party, St. Lucia and RAC will be performing in the DJ booth on Friday, Sept. 3.

INFO 1020 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com.

OVERNIGHT STAY

Capri Southampton

The hotel's NAIA Hamptons restaurant is holding an "End of Summer Poolside Bash" to close the summer season. Expect a beachy and chic soiree featuring DJs and appearances by the hotel’s resident electronic violinist Friday night, followed by an outdoor day party Saturday.

INFO 281 County Rd. 39A; 631-504-6575, caprisouthampton.com

GREENPORT

Claudio’s

Visitors can start the holiday early on Thursday, Sept. 2 with a 70s-themed "Decade Dance Party (8 p.m. to 12 a.m.) with DJ Deuce. DJ Phil spins Sept. 3 (9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.). Bands Fast Five (1 to 5 p.m.) and Hot Date (9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.) will play on Sept. 4. Followed by, 12X Band (1:30 to 5:30 p.m.), Project Vibe (5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; at the venue’s Crabby Jerry’s crab shack) and Nicolls Road (9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.) play on Sept. 5. Coverland will perform on Labor Day, Sept. 6. (1:30 to 5:30 p.m.).

INFO 111 Main St., Greenport; 631-477-0627; claudios.com

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

The Realm Band, playing original music, has been booked for Saturday, Sept. 4 (5-8 p.m.), Black Sabbath tribute band Bloody Sabbath is set for Sept. 5 (5-8 p.m.) and then the Gene Casey Band play Labor Day (3-6 p.m.). Food trucks will be available throughout the weekend.

INFO 42155 Main Rd.; 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

OVERNIGHT STAY

Sound View Greenport

Spend the night at the Sound View and enjoy cocktails at the Low Tide Beach Bar (slated to stay open until Labor Day).

INFO 58775 CR-48, Greenport; 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com

SHELTER ISLAND

Shelter Island Craft Brewery

A relaxed spot with a tasting room and outdoor seating, those visiting over Labor Day Weekend can look forward to its recently-added "Fog," a juicy, cloudy New England IPA and "Pilzn," an old-world Pilsner with Eastern European roots circa 1850. Expect music and lawn games to also be available.

INFO 55 N. Ferry Rd.; 631-749-5977, shelterislandcraftbrewery.com

SALT Waterfront Bar and Grill

The outside area has a grounded boat transformed into a bar (The Shipwreck Bar) and features live music Wednesdays through Sundays including singer-songwriter Julia King set for Friday, Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

INFO 63 S. Menantic Rd.; 631-749-5535, saltshelterisland.com

OVERNIGHT STAY

The Ram’s Head Inn

Guests can enjoy live music Thursdays though Sunday at the inn. Dinner is served Thursdays through Tuesdays, lunch and dinner Saturdays, brunch and dinner on Sundays. Picnics can be arranged 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

INFO 108 Ram Island Dr., Shelter Island Heights; 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

FIRE ISLAND

Flynn's

DJs Bosco and Brando will perform all-day at the "Sunjak Saturday" bash (noon-8 p.m.; $30 before Aug. 22, $40 after: eventbrite.com) on Sept. 4. Sunday will offer a "Sunday Funday Holiday Soiree" starring DJ Fotsbeats (noon-8 p.m.; $30 before Aug. 26, $40 after: eventbrite.com). The "Dream Island: End of Summer Event" features DJs Joey Styles, Nick G and Alex Ratiekn (noon-8 p.m.; $10: eventbrite.com on Labor Day.

INFO 1 Cayuga St.; 631-583-5000, flynnsfireislandny.com

Cherry’s On The Bay

James Oblak will perform Sept. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the "Gurlesque" drag show starring Tina Burner and Holly Box-Springs at 9 and 11 p.m. Saturday’s brunch includes live drag entertainment with Tammy Spanx.

INFO 158 Bayview Walk; 631-597-7859, cherrysonthebay.com

OVERNIGHT STAY

Ice Palace Resort

The resort is holding a Pool Show Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. with hosts Brenda Dharling and Androgyny at 3 p.m., to be followed by the "Iced Tea Dance" with Greg Scarnici and film star Robin Byrd at 5 p.m. Another pool show takes place Sept. 5 with Ariel Sinclair joining Dharling for hosting duties.

INFO 1 Ocean Walk, Cherry Grove; 631-597-6600, grovehotel.com

LONG BEACH & ISLAND PARK

Shoregasboard

The food trucks (parked at 1 Riverside Blvd., Long Beach) provide a variety of cuisine options, ranging from fried food and ice cream to Greek, Cuban and Mexican selections. New for the summer is the "Amanda Bananas" lorry, which specializes in a frozen banana treat that’s dairy and gluten-free. A DJ has been set to spin live music 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.

The Cabana

This Mexican-American restaurant is often a stop for live music, and on Sunday, Sept. 5 the eatery will host Niall and The Durty Nellys at 5 p.m., followed by Jahstix and The Rising Sonz play inside at 9 p.m.

INFO 1034 W Beech St.; 516-889-1345, thecabanalbny.com

DOX

The spot will be welcoming Bakithi Kumalo — a musician best-known for his work with Paul Simon — will be performing with Benjamin "Benoir" Metzger on Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. Guests can then stick around for the venue’s weekly cornhole tournament that starts at 6 p.m.

INFO 10 Broadway, Island Park: 516-992-2222, doxbarandkitchen.com

OVERNIGHT STAY

Allegria Hotel

With extraordinary views and placement along the Long Beach Boardwalk already among its amenities, lodgers can now take part in yoga being held on the rooftop that's free for hotel guests.

INFO 80 W Broadway; 516-889-1300, allegriahotelny.com