Greenport has added another boutique accommodation to its growing roster of hotels and B&Bs.

The Lin Beach House, in the large white Victorian that formerly housed the Shady Lady Inn, is now taking reservations for stays beginning May 1. Its five rooms, all on the second floor, have 17-foot ceilings, en-suite bathrooms (some with clawfoot bathtubs) and balconies that overlook the garden and neighboring Kontokosta Winery. The house is a seven-minute walk to 67 Steps Beach, and a 15-minute walk to downtown Greenport.

A bar downstairs, Days Like These, will be open starting May 1 (Tuesdays through Saturdays, 5 p.m. to midnight). It will serve spirits made at Greenport’s Matchbook Distilling Co. with a menu of specialty cocktails that rotate daily. Guests will also be able to enjoy an on-site tasting room open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.

Lin Beach House does not have a restaurant, but there is a kitchen that will have programmed pop-ups and takeovers by local chefs.

Rooms can be booked through Airbnb and range from $250-$550 per night.

Lin Beach House is at 455 Rte. 25, Greenport; 646-640-7194, linbeachhouse.com.