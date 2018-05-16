Long Island may glitter with endless things to do in the summer sun, but for some the real thrill of getting outside involves window-shopping as you bask in the glow of, say, a set of antique mahogany caned chairs or a vintage eight-arm silver chandelier. Such treasures can be found in Locust Valley, a home-shopping mecca — specifically, Meg Braff Designs (516-801-4939; megbraffdesigns.com). Stop by the Forest Avenue shop and you may not only meet the prominent interior designer but some of her prominent shoppers (Jenna Bush Hager and former first lady Laura Bush recently made an appearance at the store).

More goodies for the home can be found at shops and showrooms such as Andrew Maier Interior Design (516-759-3577, andrewmaier.com) and The Finer Things (516-676-6979; finerthingstagsales.com).

After all that shopping, you’ll need to find a “home” for your stuff, right? Take a drive. Vestiges of the area’s Gold Coast past can be found on Piping Rock Road, Chicken Valley Road and Overlook Street, the Bailey Arboretum (516-801-1458; baileyarboretum.org) and nearby Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park (516-922-9210; plantingfields.org) — or head to Feeks Lane in bordering Lattingtown, where the Federal-style house featured in the 1986 comedy “The Money Pit” is for sale for a cool $5 million.