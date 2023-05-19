Your guide to Long Island's beaches

Whether you want to swim, sunbathe or play along miles of fine, white sand or find a quiet spot to surf, fish or look for wildlife, you can dive right in at one of these Long Island beaches.

BEST BETS FOR BEACHES FOR HIGHLY RATED: Coopers Beach in Southampton has been voted one of the top 10 beaches in America consecutively by Dr. Beach.

FOR VIEWS OF A LIGHTHOUSE: Robert Moses State Park offers views of the Fire Island Lighthouse.

FOR SURFING: Catch some waves at Ocean Beach Park in Long Beach, Gilgo Beach in Babylon and Ditch Plains in Montauk.



NATIONAL BEACHES

SAILORS HAVEN BEACH

Fire Island National Seashore reached by ferry from Sayville, nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/sailorshaven.htm, 631-597-6183. Beach Oceanfront, 5-minute walk from marina. Lifeguards Weekends May 27-July 4 and daily July 4-Sept. 4. Visitor center, restrooms, showers, snack bar, boardwalk trail through Sunken Forest, Junior Ranger programs, snapper derby, sand creation contest.

WATCH HILL BEACH

Fire Island National Seashore reached by Watch Hill ferry from Patchogue, nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/watchhill.htm, 631-475-1665 (ferry) or 631-597-6455. Beach Oceanfront, 10-minute walk from marina. Lifeguards Weekends May 27-July 4 and daily July 4-Sept. 4. Visitor center, restrooms, showers, snack bar, marina store, boardwalk trail through salt marsh, weekend ranger-guided canoe tours, Junior Ranger program, evening presentations, snapper derby and sand creation contest.



STATE BEACHES

HECKSCHER STATE PARK

South end of Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip, parks.ny.gov, 631-581-2100. Beach 1.2 miles on Great South Bay. Lifeguards June 24-Sept. 4. 2 beach areas. Fee $8 a car May 21 and daily May 27-June 23; $10 daily June 24-Sept. 4; $8 weekends Sept. 9-Oct. 9.

HITHER HILLS STATE PARK

164 Old Montauk Hwy. (Route 27), 4 miles west of hamlet of Montauk. Beach 2 1/2 miles on ocean. Lifeguards May 27-Sept. 17. Playground, 3 sand wheelchairs, 2 picnic areas, general store (hours vary). Sand castle contests 9:30 a.m. Thur. June 29-Aug. 31. Fee $10 a car daily May 27-Sept. 17.

JONES BEACH STATE PARK

2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, parks.ny.gov, 516-785-1600. Beach 6 1/2 miles on ocean; part of a 2,413-acre park, 2-mile boardwalk, multiuse bike path that stretches west from Cedar Creek Park in Wantagh to Field 1 to the West End 2 parking lot (2.3 miles), and stretches eastern to Captree State Park (13 miles), bathhouse, splash pad water park, beach shops, refreshment stands, Gatsby on the Ocean restaurant, boardwalk cafe, recreation areas. Lifeguards May 27-Sept. 17. Fee $10 a car daily May 27-Sept. 17; $8 weekends and holidays May 21 and Sept. 23-Nov. 5.



ORIENT BEACH STATE PARK

40000 Main Rd. (Route 25), Orient, parks.ny.gov, 631-323-2440. Beach 300-foot swimming area on Gardiners Bay. Lifeguards 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 24-Sept. 4. Playground, picnic areas with barbecues, 2 sand wheelchairs, pavilion (rental available), gazebo. Swimming permitted June 24-Sept. 4. Fee $8 a car May 21 and daily May 27-June 23; $10 daily June 24-Sept. 4; $8 weekends and holidays Sept. 9-Oct. 9.

ROBERT MOSES STATE PARK

Robert Moses Causeway, parks.ny.gov, 631-669-0449. Beach 5 miles on ocean. Lifeguards May 27-Sept. 10. Beach shop, bathhouses, fishing (night fishing April 1-Dec. 31, by permit), sand wheelchairs, specially equipped playground (Field 5), bodyboarding areas, surfing areas (unprotected), first aid stations. Fee $10 a car daily May 27-Sept. 10; $8 weekends and holidays May 21 and Sept. 16-Nov. 5.

SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK

North end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, parks.ny.gov, 631-269-4333. Beach 3 miles on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards May 27-Sept. 10. Swimming, beach ramp and sand wheelchair available, picnic area, playgrounds, 27-hole golf course, refreshment stands, beachfront catering hall (631-269-6850), biking and running trails, fishing (night fishing to Dec. 31, by permit), first aid station in swimming season. Fee $10 a car daily May 27-Sept. 10; $8 weekends and holidays May 21 and Sept. 16-Nov. 5.

WILDWOOD STATE PARK

790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River, parks.ny.gov, 631-929-4314. Beach 1.5 miles on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards June 24-Sept. 4. Sand wheelchairs, showers, 2 picnic areas, playground, softball field, 2 basketball courts, volleyball court, 5 hiking trails (14 miles total), saltwater fishing, 2 snack bars, store, horseshoe pits, campsites and cottages. Fee $8 a car May 21 and daily May 27-June 23; $10 daily June 24-Sept. 4; $8 weekends and holidays Sept. 9-Oct. 9.



COUNTY BEACHES

EUGENE NICKERSON BEACH

880 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-7700. Beach Half-mile on ocean. Lifeguards May 27-Sept. 4. Cabanas (fee), 2 pools (fee), tennis courts, soccer fields (fee), basketball court, playgrounds, handball and paddleball, snack bars, restrooms, 81 campsites for RVs (fee), picnic area (fee, reservation), surf casting (fee, permit required), skate park, recreation program. Fee Parking $15 a day with Leisure Pass Memorial Day-Sept. 4; $37 without Leisure Pass and nonresidents. Beach admission $6-$10 with Leisure Pass, $11-$16 without Leisure Pass and nonresidents.

CUPSOGUE BEACH COUNTY PARK

Dune Road, Westhampton, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-852-8209. Beach 1 mile on Moriches Inlet. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 27-Sept. 4. Sand wheelchair and beach access mat, restrooms, snack bar; camping on bayside and off-road vehicles require permit. Fee Parking May 27-Sept. 4: $9 Green Key cardholders; $18 Non-Green Key cardholders.

MESCHUTT BEACH COUNTY PARK

1 Canal Rd., Hampton Bays, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-852-8205. Beach 1,000 feet on Peconic Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 27-Sept. 4. Picnic area, playground, snack area, showers, restrooms, sand wheelchair, limited camping. Fee Parking May 27-Sept. 4: $9 Green Key cardholders; $18 Non-Green Key cardholders.

SMITH POINT COUNTY PARK

County Road 46, Shirley, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-852-1313. Beach 5 miles on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 27-Sept. 4. Campsites, saltwater fishing, camping, sand wheelchair and beach access mat, picnic areas, restrooms, snack bar, accessible playground. Off-road vehicles require permit. Home of TWA 800 memorial. Fee Parking May 27-Sept. 4: $9 Green Key cardholders; $18 Non-Green Key cardholders.

CITY OF GLEN COVE

Only Glen Cove residents and their guests can use city beaches except Morgan Memorial Park Beach, which is open also to Locust Valley residents. Glen Cove residents can get free stickers at beaches or at the Glen Cove Department of Recreation, glencoveny.gov, 516-676-3766.

MORGAN MEMORIAL PARK BEACH

Germaine Street at end of Landing Road. Beach 350 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 19-Sept. 4. Picnic area, concessions, half-mile hiking trail.

PRYIBIL BEACH

End of East Beach Road off Lattingtown Road. Beach 500 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 19-Sept. 4. Playground, picnic tables and concession stand. Glen Cove residents only.

CITY OF LONG BEACH

Buy a beach pass online or at the gazebo, 150 W. Bay Dr., across from the ice arena, from May 8-June 26, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends. Passes also available at the Beach Park Trailer, 300 W. Broadway at Laurelton Boulevard from May 8-June 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; then 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily June 26-Sept. 4.

Last summer, season passes for individual residents between 18 and 61 cost $85 with proof of residency, and a resident family pass for two adults and any children cost $115. Individual senior and teen passes cost $30. Children 12 and under are allowed on the beach for free. Individual visitor season passes cost $170 each, while visitor family passes cost $230. Teens and senior visitor passes cost $60. Daily beach passes cost $12 for residents and $15 for visitors.

A little more than two miles in length, the Long Beach boardwalk is a free and easy way to stroll along the beach without getting sand in your shoes. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

OCEAN BEACH PARK (LONG BEACH)

Entrances between Nevada Avenue and Maple Boulevard, Long Beach, longbeachny.gov, 516-431-1021. Beach 4 miles on ocean, 2.2-mile boardwalk. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 25 and daily June 26-Sept. 4. Boardwalk, restrooms, concessions, playgrounds, fishing pier, boat ramp, surfing, beach biathlons, races, volleyball, tennis.

HEMPSTEAD TOWN

Daily parking is $10 for town residents with proof of residency, $50 for nonresidents ($50 for nonresidents at Lido Beach Town Park). hempsteadny.gov

LIDO BEACH

630 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-431-6650. Beach 1,554 feet. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 27-Sept. 4. Outdoor showers, basketball, The Mushrooms picnic area and tables (by permit), playground, tennis, boccie, shuffleboard, paddleboard, volleyball courts, wheelchair platform.

TOWN PARK AT POINT LOOKOUT

1300 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout, 516-431-3900. Beach 1,800 feet. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 27-Sept. 4. Food concession, picnic tables, handicap facilities, showers.



NORTH HEMPSTEAD TOWN

NORTH HEMPSTEAD BEACH PARK

175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington, northhempsteadny.gov, 516-869-6311. Beach 3/4-mile on Hempstead Harbor, off Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 28-Sept. 4. Bathhouse, basketball, boccie, handball, horseshoes, volleyball, 2 playgrounds, fishing pier, boat ramp, picnic areas (permit required). Fee Parking fees apply May 28-Sept. 4. Annual parking pass $50 residents, $25 seniors; daily pass $15 cash, $10 credit card resident; $20 cash, $18 credit card daily nonresident.

OYSTER BAY TOWN

Town of Oyster Bay residents only unless noted. Resident parking is $20 daily, seasonal beach sticker $60 available at each facility; oysterbaytown.com/beaches, 516-797-4110.

Relaxing on a warm and peaceful day at Centre Island beach in Bayville. Credit: Newsday/Danielle Finkelstein

CENTRE ISLAND BEACH

Off Bayville-Centre Island Road, Bayville, 516-624-6123. Beach 350 feet on Oyster Bay Harbor, 650 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Outdoor showers. Nonresident fees $50 weekdays, $60 weekends and holidays.

CHARLES E. RANSOM BEACH

Off Bayville Avenue, Bayville, 516-624-6160 Beach 800 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 24-Sept. 4. Sound overlook, playground.

HARRY TAPPEN BEACH

Shore Road, Glenwood Landing, 516-674-7100. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 24-Sept. 4. Swimming in Hempstead Harbor, restaurant, picnic area. $40 daily, $120 seasonal pass.

PHILIP B. HEALEY BEACH

Florence Avenue, Massapequa, 516-797-7994. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Swimming in South Oyster Bay, picnic area, playground, spray park.

STEHLI BEACH

Bayville Road, Bayville, 516-624-6125. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 24-Sept. 4.

THEODORE ROOSEVELT MEMORIAL BEACH

Larrabee Avenue, Oyster Bay, 516-624-6202. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Swimming in harbor, food stand, picnic area.

TOBAY BEACH

Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa, 516-679-3900. Beach 2 miles on ocean, plus some bay swimming in South Oyster Bay. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Food stands, spray park, surfing-soft boarding area, picnic area. Nonresidents permitted weekdays, $50, except holidays.

BABYLON TOWN

Annual recreation permit $45 residents, $20 seniors ages 60 and older; nonresident daily pass ($20 Mon.-Thur., $40 Fri.-Sun. and holidays) available only at Cedar and Gilgo beaches. Residents can buy annual recreational beach passes only online; townofbabylon.com/parks, 631-893-2100.

CEDAR BEACH (BABYLON)

Ocean Parkway, Babylon. Beach 3/4-mile on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends and holidays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays June 24-Sept. 4. Food stand, showers, basketball, handball courts, volleyball, playground, fishing, handicapped-accessible dock, surfing areas.

GILGO BEACH

Ocean Parkway, Babylon. Beach 7 miles on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends and holidays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays June 24-Sept. 4. Surfing, fishing, handicapped-accessible docks, food stand, picnic area, playground, surf lessons, volleyball, basketball, marina.

OVERLOOK BEACH

Ocean Parkway, Babylon. Beach 3/4-mile on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends and holidays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays June 24-Sept. 4. Babylon residents only with recreational permit. Food stand, picnic area, showers, playground, surf casting.

TANNER PARK

Kerrigan Road off Montauk Highway, Copiague. Beach 300 feet on Great South Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 24-Sept. 4. Babylon residents only with recreational permit from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Basketball, tennis courts, softball field, fishing pier, boat ramp, showers, picnic area, turf field, boardwalk, spray park.

VENETIAN SHORES

Granada Parkway off Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst. Beach 1,200 feet on Great South Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 24-Sept. 4. Babylon residents only with recreational permit from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Basketball and tennis courts, softball field, fishing pier, boat ramp, showers and picnic area, spray park; food, music, playgrounds, turf field.

BROOKHAVEN TOWN

Resident seasonal sticker $25, $5 for seniors when purchased in advance. Parking meters are available. Ocean beaches are on Fire Island side of Great South Bay and accessible by ferry or boat, brookhavenny.gov, 631-451-8696.

CEDAR BEACH (BROOKHAVEN)

Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai. Beach 3,450 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays June 24-Sept. 4. Nature center, playground, food stand, basketball court, first aid station.

CEDAR WEST BEACH

Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai. Beach 3,450 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays June 24-Sept. 4. Fishing pier, first aid station, restrooms.

COREY BEACH

Corey Avenue, Blue Point. Beach 500 feet on Great South Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays June 24-Sept. 4. Restaurant, playground, restrooms, first aid station.

Davis Park Marina on Fire Island. Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

DAVIS PARK

Opposite Patchogue on Fire Island. Beach 800 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Reached by Davis Park Ferry at Sandspit Beach or private boat. Restrooms, first aid station.

GREAT GUN

Opposite Center Moriches on Fire Island. Beach 800 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thur.-Mon. (closed Tue.-Wed.) July 1-Sept. 4. Reached by private boat. Restrooms.

SHIRLEY BEACH

19 Grandview Dr., Shirley. Beach 500 feet on the Great South Bay. No lifeguards or swimming. Restrooms, picnic area, playground, spray park.

SHOREHAM BEACH

North Country Road, Shoreham. Beach 600 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays June 24-Sept. 4. First aid station, restrooms.

STONY BROOK BEACH

Sand Street, Stony Brook. Beach 225 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays June 24-Sept. 4. Restrooms, first aid station.

WEST MEADOW BEACH

West Meadow Beach Road, Stony Brook. Beach 1,100 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-Sept. 4. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June 25-Sept. 3. Restrooms, first aid station, spray park, playground, nature trail, pavilion (by rental).



VILLAGE OF OCEAN BEACH

On board the Fire Island ferry to Ocean Beach Brian Shea, Larchmont takes a selfie with his family. Credit: Daniel Goodrich

OCEAN BEACH

Fire Island, villageofoceanbeach.org, 631-583-5940. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. May 27-June 18; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. June 26-Sept. 4. No food or drink permitted on the beach, no pets allowed. Accessible only by ferry, $13 one way, $25 round trip; ages 2-11, $7 one way, $13 round trip. Cash only.

EAST HAMPTON TOWN

Parking at Indian Wells Beach and Ditch Plains Beach are for East Hampton Town residents only. Other beaches, including two open to day visitors, are accessible to all with seasonal parking permits (residents free); day visitors can go to Atlantic Beach Mon.-Fri., $50 (no weekends or holidays), or Kirk Park daily, $35; 631-324-4142. For information on all beaches, lifeguards and permits, visit ehamptonny.gov or call 631-324-2417.

ATLANTIC AVENUE BEACH

End of Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. Beach 700 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 19-Sept. 4; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Sept. 9-17, depending on beach conditions. Food stand, sand wheelchair, surfing. Day visitor parking $50 (no weekends or holidays).

BIG ALBERT’S LANDING BEACH

End of Albert’s Landing Road, off Old Stone Highway, Amagansett. Beach 300 feet on Napeague Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, June 19-Sept. 4. Picnic area (reservations required), sand wheelchair, restroom.

DITCH PLAINS

Off Ditch Plains Road, Montauk. Beach 500 feet on ocean; great surfing. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 19-Sept. 4; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Sept. 9-17, depending on beach conditions. Food stand, sand wheelchair, restrooms. Parking for East Hampton Town residents only.

GIN BEACH / EAST LAKE DRIVE BEACH

Off Route 27, end of East Lake Drive, Montauk. Beach 300 feet on Block Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 19-Sept. 4. Food stand, restrooms.

INDIAN WELLS BEACH

End of Indian Wells Highway, Amagansett. Beach 700 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 19-Sept. 4; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Sept. 9-17, depending on beach conditions. Food stand, surfing area. Parking for East Hampton Town residents only.

KIRK PARK BEACH

Off Route 27 just west of Montauk Village. Beach 500 feet on the ocean. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 19-Sept. 4; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Sept. 9-17, depending on beach conditions. Picnic across from beach, restrooms. Day visitor parking $35 daily.

SOUTH EDISON BEACH

Corner of South Edison Street and South Emerson Avenue, Montauk. Beach 500 feet on the ocean. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 19-Sept. 4; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Sept. 9-17, depending on beach conditions. Restrooms.

MAIDSTONE PARK

End of Flaggy Hole Road, East Hampton. Beach 400 feet on Gardiners Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 19-Sept. 4. Picnic areas require reservation, ballfield, pavilion, restrooms; park has its own little cove and secret nooks.



EAST HAMPTON VILLAGE

Seasonal parking permits are free for residents, easthamptonvillage.org; nonresidents $50 a day, available only at Main Beach and Two Mile Hollow Beach. Weekend and holiday parking spaces for nonresidents are limited to 40 at Two Mile Hollow Beach and 60 at Main Beach. Beach permits are required 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 15-Sept. 15.

EGYPT BEACH

55 Old Beach Lane. No lifeguards and no swimming. No restrooms.

GEORGICA BEACH

End of Apaquogue Road and Lily Pond Lane, 631-324-4150. Beach 300 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holiday May 20-June 11, daily June 17-Sept. 4 and weekends and holiday Sept. 9-Oct. 9. Restrooms.

MAIN BEACH

End of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, 631-324-0074. Beach 300 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holiday May 20-June 11, daily June 17-Sept. 4 and weekends and holidays Sept. 9-Oct. 9. Food stand, beach pavilion, showers, restrooms (lockers are sold out).

Avi Lewittes with wife Lara Prince, son Eitan and daughter Orly, at Two Mile Hollow Beach in East Hampton. Credit: FREELANCE/Gordon M. Grant

TWO MILE HOLLOW BEACH

Two Mile Hollow Road off Further Lane. Beach on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holiday May 20-June 11, daily June 17-Sept. 4 and weekends and holiday Sept. 9-Oct. 9. Restrooms.

WIBORG BEACH

74 Highway Behind the Pond, off Dunemere Lane. Beach Between the Maidstone Club and Main Beach. No lifeguards and no swimming. No restrooms.

HUNTINGTON TOWN

Beach access and boat ramps at beaches are for town residents only; $30 per boat for season (plus beach permit). Seasonal parking permits for residents are $40 at beach entrances. Free permits available to residents ages 60 and older at Centerport Beach, Crab Meadow Beach, Quentin Sammis/West Neck Beach. Without permit, daily parking is $30 for residents. Info: huntingtonny.gov/beaches, 631-261-7574.

ASHAROKEN BEACH

Asharoken Avenue, Fort Salonga. Beach 535 feet on Northport Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 27-Sept. 4. Boat ramp, small-boat racks.

Members of a senior group of kayakers out of Centerport Beach. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa

CENTERPORT BEACH

Off Little Neck Road. Beach 230 feet on Northport Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 27-Sept. 4. Picnic and pavilion area, playground, shower, car-top launching (no motors), boat ramp.

CRAB MEADOW BEACH

Off Waterside Avenue, Northport. Beach 1,060 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 27-Sept. 4. Picnic and pavilion area, playground, restaurant, snack bar, boardwalk, outdoor shower, car-top launching (no motors), beach wheelchair.

Kian Ringel, left, from Brooklyn, watches as Toren Right, from New York City, jumps off a yoga ball buried in the sand at Crescent Beach on Shelter Island. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

CRESCENT BEACH (HUNTINGTON)

Off Crescent Beach Drive, Huntington. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 28-June 24 and daily June 25-Aug. 1.

FLEETS COVE BEACH

Off Fleets Cove Road, Huntington. Beach 1,600 feet on Centerport Harbor. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 27-Sept. 4. Playground, shower, small-boat racks (fee).

GOLD STAR BATTALION BEACH

Browns Road, Huntington. Beach 400 feet on Huntington Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 27-Sept. 4. Playground, shower, small-boat rack (fee).

HOBART BEACH

Birmingham Drive, Eatons Neck. Beach 1,725 feet on Huntington Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 27-Sept. 4. Boat ramp (fee), playground, showers.

QUENTIN SAMMIS/WEST NECK BEACH

Off West Neck Road, Lloyd Harbor. Beach 1,140 feet on Cold Spring Harbor. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May 27-Sept. 4. Aid station, outdoor shower, car-top launching (no motors), small-boat racks (fee).

ISLIP TOWN

Free to Islip residents with a recreation card, disabled town card or senior ID card. Residents 12 and older must have an Islip recreation card ($30); $50 nonresident card required at Ronkonkoma Beach only. Resident seniors ages 60 and older need only a free senior citizen card. For more on the disabled town card, call 631-224-5431. Residents without a card, $5 with proof of residency. Nonresidents pay a daily $10 fee per car for the following beaches: East Islip, Islip, Ronkonkoma, Sayville Marina Park, West Islip. Benjamin Beach has parking meters. No swimming is allowed unless a lifeguard is on duty. Info: islipny.gov, 631-224-5404.

ATLANTIQUE BEACH

On Fire Island. Beach Half-mile on ocean; small beach on Great South Bay. Lifeguards Oceanside beach: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18; bayside beach: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays June 24-Sept. 4. Showers, food stand, marina, playground, surfing area, volleyball, sand wheelchair, picnic and fishing area, summer camp (fee).

BAYPORT BEACH

Paulanna Avenue, Bayport. Beach 50 yards on Great South Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekends July 1-Aug. 20 and Sept. 4. Playground, picnic area, fishing dock.

BENJAMIN BEACH

Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore. Beach on Great South Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Shipwreck Cove activity pool and spray park, playground, picnic area, beach ramp, sand wheelchair, basketball court, showers, food stand, restaurant, marina, fishing dock.

EAST ISLIP BEACH

Bayview Avenue, East Islip. Beach 50 yards on Great South Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. daily July 8-Aug. 18. Outside showers, playground, picnic area, fishing dock, kayak and paddleboard camp and lessons (fee).

ISLIP TOWN BEACH

South Bay Avenue, Islip. Beach 150 yards on Great South Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Showers, playground, sand wheelchair, picnic area, food stand.

RONKONKOMA BEACH

Rosevale Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, 631-467-3308. Beach 75 yards on lake. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Basketball and handball courts, tennis courts, picnic area, outdoor showers, playgrounds, summer camp (fee).

SAYVILLE MARINA PARK BEACH

Foster Avenue, Sayville. Beach 50 yards on Great South Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Playground, sand wheelchair, tennis courts, picnic area, restrooms, shower.

WEST ISLIP BEACH

Beach Drive, West Islip. Beach 50 yards on Great South Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. June 24-Aug. 20. Docking, ramps, playgrounds.

RIVERHEAD TOWN

For town residents only. Seasonal $20 fee ($5 seniors) for residential beach permit. Buy stickers at Recreation Department or at beach entrances 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 25 and daily June 26-Sept. 4; riverheadrecreation.net, 631-727-3200 ext. 205 (Recreation Dept.) and ext. 737 (Parks Dept.).

Elizabeth and Fred Rosenberg from Aquebogue enjoy a quiet afternoon at Iron Pier Beach in Jamesport. Credit: Randee Daddona

IRON PIER BEACH

Pier Avenue, off Sound Avenue, Jamesport. Beach 480 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 25 and daily June 26-Sept. 4. Boat ramp (restrictions, call ahead), showers, playground, bathhouse, snack shack.

REEVES PARK BEACH

End of Park Road, off Sound Avenue, Riverhead. Beach 240 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 25 and daily June 26-Sept. 4. Restrooms.

SOUTH JAMESPORT BEACH

Off Peconic Bay Boulevard, South Jamesport. Beach 3,000 feet on Peconic Bay; shallow water. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 25 and daily June 26-Sept. 4. Playground, bathhouse, outdoor showers, food stand, fishing, tennis courts, picnic area, basketball court.

WADING RIVER BEACH

Creek Road, Wading River. Beach 250 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 25 and daily June 26-Sept. 4. Playground, restaurant across street, restrooms.

SHELTER ISLAND

Beach parking restricted to residents, renters and hotel guests. Ten passes can be issued each day for nonresidents for Shell Beach and Wades Beach only. Parking permits are required May 15-Sept. 15; available at the town clerk’s office Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. year-round, and Sat., 9 a.m.-noon seasonally starting June 17. Season permits $250 per vehicle, monthly permits $125, weekly permits $70, day passes $25; shelterislandtown.us, 631-749-1166.

CRESCENT BEACH/SUNSET BEACH (SHELTER ISLAND)

Shore Road, off West Neck Road. Beach 600 feet on Shelter Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 24-Sept. 4. No day passes allowed.

SHELL BEACH

Oak Tree Lane. Beach 3/4-mile on a peninsula. No lifeguards. No amenities. Parts of the beach are protected nature areas.

WADES BEACH

Off Midway Road. Beach 500 yards on Shelter Island Sound. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 24-Sept. 4. Restrooms.

SMITHTOWN TOWN

Beaches are for town residents only, who can obtain free stickers at Town Hall; at the Department of Parks, 100 E. Main St. (Route 25A), Kings Park; or online. smithtownny.gov

CALLAHAN’S BEACH

End of Callahan Beach Road, Fort Salonga. Beach on Smithtown Bay. Opens July 1. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily July 1-Sept. 4. Playground, picnic area, fishing and outside showers.

LONG BEACH (SMITHTOWN)

Long Beach Road, Nissequogue. Beach on Smithtown Bay. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Boat ramp, marina, pavilion, fishing, food stand, showers, family concerts.

SHORT BEACH

Off Boney Lane, Nissequogue. Beach on Smithtown Bay. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Playground, showers, sand chair, beach ramp, food stand, picnic area, pavilion.



SOUTHAMPTON TOWN

Open only to season permit holders, including nonresidents, and daily permits available at some locations. Beachgoers must obtain parking permits online or at the Parks and Recreation office, 6 Newtown Rd., Hampton Bays, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; and at town beaches daily starting May 28. 2022 permit is valid through June 30, 2023. Seasonal fee is $50 for town residents, $40 for residents 62 and older and $400 for nonresidents; nonresident daily permit is $30 per day; southamptontownny.gov, 631-728-8585.

FLYING POINT BEACH

Flying Point Road, Water Mill. Beach 250 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Showers, restrooms, ice cream truck, volleyball. Season permits only.

Liz Karmooch and Gabriel Vigorelli, both of Mexico, hang out at Foster Memorial Beach, better known as Long Beach, in Sag Harbor on Aug. 2, 2019. Credit: Veronique Louis

FOSTER MEMORIAL BEACH

1000 Long Beach Rd., Sag Harbor. Beach 1 mile on Peconic Bay. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Showers, restrooms, benches, ice cream truck, sand wheelchair, restrooms.

Henny Rodriguez from Bridgehampton finds serenity during a walk on Mecox Beach in Bridgehampton on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Credit: Randee Daddona

MECOX BEACH

Jobs Lane, Bridgehampton. Beach 250 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Restrooms, volleyball. No daily permits sold on weekends or holidays.

PIKES BEACH

Off Dune Road, Westhampton Dunes, whdunes.org Beach 400 feet on the ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Restrooms, ice cream truck, handicapped-accessible ramp, sand wheelchair.

PONQUOGUE BEACH

Dune Road, Hampton Bays. Beach 600 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Showers, volleyball courts, food stand, chair and umbrella rentals, picnic tables, restrooms, sand wheelchairs.

A boardwalk leads to the ocean at Sagg Main Beach, the Southampton Town beach, is located at 15 Sagg Main St., on Nov. 30, 2019, in Sagaponack. Credit: Heather Walsh

SAGG MAIN BEACH

Sagg Main Road, Sagaponack. Beach 1,500 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Showers, restrooms, ice cream truck, picnic tables, volleyball courts. No daily permits sold Sat.-Mon. or holidays.

Richard and Lucinda Myrus, 11, of Portland Oregon, do hand stands at Tiana Beach in Hampton Bays on June 28, 2019. Credit: Veronique Louis

TIANA BEACH

Off Dune Road, Hampton Bays. Beach 1,000 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Showers, volleyball courts, food stand, picnic tables, restrooms.

W. SCOTT CAMERON BEACH

End of Dune Road, Bridgehampton. Beach 300 feet on ocean. Lifeguards 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends May 27-June 18 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Restrooms, beach volleyball, outdoor showers. Town residents only.



VILLAGE OF SOUTHAMPTON

Coopers Beach in Southampton is consistently ranked as among the best beaches in the naton. Credit: Randee Daddona

COOPERS BEACH

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton, 631-283-0247. Beach 500 feet on the ocean. Lifeguards 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays May 27-June 23 and daily June 24-Sept. 4. Drop-off free, permit or day pass required for parking. $50 a day nonresidents. Beach permits are required through Sept. 5. Concession stand, bathrooms, showers, chair and umbrella rentals.

SOUTHOLD TOWN

Parking permit $10 for town residents valid for one year, available at Town Hall, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, or by mail or online; southoldtownny.gov, 631-765-5182. Resident beach parking hang-tag permits purchased in 2022 are valid through 2023. Annual permit $100 for seasonal lessee, $40 for resident's guest; available at Town Hall or by mail only.

New Suffolk Beach in New Suffolk Wednesday May 8, 2019 Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

NEW SUFFOLK BEACH

First Street, off New Suffolk Avenue and Main Street, New Suffolk. Beach 200 feet on Peconic Bay. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 24-Sept. 4. Boat ramp, playground; beach is popular with windsurfers. Town residents only.

NORMAN KLIPP PARK

End of Manhasset Avenue, off Route 25, Greenport. Beach 728 feet on Greenport Harbor. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 24-Sept. 4. Boat ramp, playground.

SOUTHOLD TOWN BEACH

Route 48, Southold. Beach 960 feet on Long Island Sound. Lifeguards 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 24-Sept. 4. Boat ramp, playground.