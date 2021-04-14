Long Island's iconic lighthouses are a modern marvel, despite harkening back to the area's earliest nautical days. Many remain standing and welcome visitors for tours. If you're intent on climbing the towers, be aware that lighthouses have minimum height requirements and capacity limits. You'll also want to wear closed toe shoes and check on the latest social distancing guidelines before your visit.

FIRE ISLAND LIGHTHOUSE

East of Robert Moses State Park, Field 5, Fire Island, 631-661-4876, fireislandlighthouse.com.

Display covers history of Fire Island Lighthouse and U.S. Lifesaving Service (pre-Coast Guard). Long Island’s tallest lighthouse (182 steps). Footwear required for walking tours. Last tower tour is 1 hour before closing. Light Keepers Behind the Scenes Tour, $20, reserve. Evening Tower Tour, $25. Reservations required.

HORTON POINT LIGHTHOUSE

3575 Lighthouse Road, Southold, southoldhistoricalsociety.org, 631-765-5500.

The structure, a working lighthouse, was authorized by George Washington in 1790 but not built until 1857. It houses a nautical museum operated by the Southold Historical Society; group tours by reservation. Hours 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends, July 3-Sept. 12. Fee $5 a person or $10 for a family, ticket includes admission to museum's complex.

HUNTINGTON HARBOR LIGHTHOUSE

Can be seen offshore from Coindre Hall County Park, huntingtonlighthouse.org, 631-421-1985.

Built in 1912; in 1984, it was deemed unsafe for personnel and too expensive to repair. A project to save the lighthouse has been underway since 1985. Public docking is prohibited. Events: Lighthouse Tour, Dinner Tour, Annual Huntington Lighthouse Music Fest and more.

MONTAUK POINT LIGHTHOUSE

2000 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, montauklighthouse.com, 631-668-2544.

Lighthouse was commissioned by George Washington in 1792 and construction was completed in 1796. The museum and gift shop are run by the Montauk Historical Society and feature early lighthouse photos and displays. Don’t miss the Fresnel lens, and a 15-foot-long model of lighthouses surrounding Long Island. Visitors can climb to the top for sweeping vistas. Lighthouse Weekend Aug. 7-8. Fee $12, $8 ages 62 and older, $5 to age 12, free shorter than 41 inches (must be at least 41 inches tall to climb the tower steps).

LIGHTHOUSE CRUISES

CROSS SOUND FERRY LIGHTHOUSE CRUISES, longislandferry.com, 860-444-4620. Two-hour cruises offered daily in season cover seven to eight lighthouses in the Long Island Sound, departing from the ferry dock in Orient. Other lighthouse cruises depart from New London, Conn. and include complimentary round-trip ferry ride from Orient for patrons.Reservations strongly recommended.

EAST END SEAPORT MUSEUM AND MARINE FOUNDATION CRUISES eastendseaport.org/cruises, 631-477-2100, Offers weekly narrated "Bug Light" cruises in season as well as specialty daylong tours that pass several lighthouses off Long Island's shores. Departs from Greenport, reservations recommended.