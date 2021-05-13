TODAY'S PAPER
Things to do in Montauk this summer: Beaches, restaurants and more 

People walk off the beach at the end of the day at Kirk Park Beach in Montauk. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Shawna VanNess shawna.vanness@newsday.com @smvanness
Montauk isn't designed to be rushed — but if you have to squeeze your visit into a single day, it can be done.

Getting there is half the fun. Drive and you'll wind through pretty villages with lots of eye candy — tidy East Hampton, tiny Amagansett. Take the Long Island Rail Road and you'll skip all the traffic and be pleasantly surprised how well you can get around by walking, renting a bike or taking a quick cab ride.

MAKE A PITSTOP

Every visit to Montauk should start with a clam bar lunch, enjoyed roadside en route. The Lobster Roll — or LUNCH, as it's known by its sign on Montauk Highway — was a favorite long before it starred in Showtime's drama "The Affair." (631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com). In town, you can sit on the deck at Duryea's and have your fill of clams, oysters or whole lobsters to power up for the day (631-668-2410, duryealobsters.com).

SEE THE BEACH You've come all this way — you have to step foot in the sand. South Edison Beach is easily accessible from the village (off S. Emerson Ave.)-- prepare to be startled by just how close the shoreline is to the dunes. Kirk Park Beach is popular with day-trippers for its free access and restrooms.

EXPLORE THE VILLAGE It's merely a few blocks long, but it's got its share of kitschy souvenir shops for t-shirts and beach totes. You can play a round of mini golf or rent a pedal boat to cruise on Fort Pond at Puff and Putt (cash only, 631-668-4473, puffnputt.com). Recharge with a pint at the popular Montauk Brewery Company (631-668-8471, montaukbrewingco.com) .

GO TO THE TOWER You shouldn't miss the chance to see one of Long Island's iconic lighthouses. Take the 6.5 mile ride east to Montauk Point State Park ($8 parking 8 a.m.-4 p.m.). Climb the tower if you'd like, but there's no shame in just taking a seat in one of the rocking swings perched by the cliffs for a great view ($12 adults to climb, $5 younger than 12 with 41-inch minimum height requirement, 631-668-2544, montauklighthouse.com).

FIND YOUR SPOT

Sunsets in Montauk are universally spectacular. Enjoy it right at Montauk Point park with a drink and appetizers at George's Lighthouse Cafe, where the turf-lined deck often has live music on weekends and lawn games for entertaining all ages (631-663-2076, eorgeslighthousecafe.com). More upscale — Navy Beach, a restaurant that has coveted daybeds and white picnic tables perched right on the sand overlooking Ford Pond Bay (631-668-6868, navybeach.com).

